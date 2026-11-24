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A BOXABL home with a covered porch. (Photo: BOXABL)



A rendering of a Casita community. (Photo: BOXABL)

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Every scale-up reaches a moment when product alone is not enough. BOXABL (Nasdaq: BXBL), the technology company transforming housing with modular building systems, just built the team for that moment. It added a head of sales and a director of home delivery, created a commercial sales lead and expanded its consumer home advisor team.At a glance- Josef Elimlich joins as head of sales- Antonio Gonzalez joins as director of home delivery- A new commercial sales lead for builders, developers and business customers- A larger consumer home advisor team- A government sales lead is expected to be addedThe leadersElimlich brings more than 30 years of sales leadership in advanced building systems, modular manufacturing and public works. As founder and CEO of California Modulars, he led projects totaling more than $40 million in cumulative revenue, including eight homeless and transitional housing developments in California. He also scaled Elite Retail into a 42-location, multistate retail organization.His California projects included the 35-module San Jose Navigation Center and the 37-module Palm Springs Navigation Center. Earlier, he rose from salesperson to general manager at Courtesy Auto Group in Las Vegas. At BOXABL, he oversees sales strategy and the performance of the sales organization, including each step of the customer sales process.Gonzalez has spent more than 25 years in manufacturing and operations. He was president of OOD Mirror Houses USA, where he built manufacturing, engineering, construction and commercial organizations. As chief operating officer of Jupe, a venture-backed housing technology company, he expanded production capacity by more than 70 percent. He holds an MBA from IE Business School and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso.Gonzalez also served as chief operating officer and chief restructuring officer of Erwin Hymer Group USA, as president and chief operating officer of Taxa Outdoors and as a senior manager at Accenture Strategy. He began his career as a product launch engineer at General Motors. At BOXABL, he leads installation operations and is responsible for getting homes delivered, installed and turned over on schedule.One front door for every customer typeThe structure is built around who is buying. Homebuyers work with the consumer advisor team, which guides them from first question through order completion before handing off to home delivery. The team draws on experience at Tesla, SolarCity, Sunrun, Elevation and GoodLeap, companies that sold complex products to households at scale.That structure matters as volume grows. Each customer type gets a clear owner, and every handoff is defined, which is how a young company keeps service consistent while it scales.Business customers get their own path. The commercial sales lead is a single point of contact for larger and multiunit orders, helping builders and property developers plan projects, order and coordinate delivery. Property developers can explore the Developer Series options. A government sales lead is also expected, focused on disaster relief and emergency housing, military and base housing, and affordable and transitional housing programs.The demand signalCustomer orders rose from 16 units in July to 72 in August and 121 in September, the highest monthly total BOXABL has recorded, for 209 net new orders in the third quarter. An order, even coupled with the standard $2,500 deposit, does not guarantee a completed sale, but it points to real momentum.Orders are turning into deliveries. Last week BOXABL began shipping Casitas for a multiunit order from a Native American tribe in Oklahoma, and more units are scheduled to ship this week."We've built a great product; now we're reinforcing the sales team and the process behind it to match," said Galiano Tiramani, co-founder and co-CEO of BOXABL. "As we round out that structure with a dedicated government sales lead, we're opening the door to government and public-sector customers who need exactly what BOXABL builds.""Antonio brings modular manufacturing and operations experience to lead how our homes are delivered, installed and turned over to customers," Tiramani said.The flagship Casita is a 361-square-foot studio with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on site in under an hour. Since 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The company began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 20, 2026. For more, visit Investor Relations.Media contactInvestor Relations: boxabl.com/irBOXABLhello@boxabl.comhttps://www.boxabl.com/irX: @BoxablInstagram: @boxablSource: BOXABLCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.