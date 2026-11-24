The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Sanofi SA to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Insmed Inc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2026

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

("BIOG" or the "Company")

Sanofi SA to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Insmed Inc.

The Company notes the announcement on Tuesday, 24 November 2026 that Sanofi SA has entered into an agreement to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Insmed Inc. ("Insmed") for $41 billion, or $175 per share, in cash, representing a 17.4% premium to Insmed's closing price on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Insmed is a US-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and marketing therapies to treat respiratory conditions. Insmed markets Brinsupri and Arikayce globally, the first drugs to be approved to treat non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and mycobacterium avium complex lung disease, respectively.

The Company's holding in Insmed represented 1.57% of the Company's net asset value ("NAV") at the time of the announcement. The transaction will be reflected in the Company's NAV as at close of business on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, which will be announced on Wednesday, 25 November 2026.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of successful M&A outcomes across the portfolio in the financial year to date - following Forte Biosciences, AtaiBeckley, Nuvalent, Esperion Therapeutics and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals - which have contributed meaningfully to the Company's performance.

Geoff Hsu of OrbiMed, Portfolio Manager of The Biotech Growth Trust, commented:

"Sanofi's acquisition of Insmed is the largest pharmaceutical deal in three years and highlights the potential for BIOG shareholders to benefit from M&A activity across the biotechnology sector. The deal gives Sanofi two lung disease medicines already on the market and a wider pipeline of rare disease treatments, which expands its immunology and rare disease portfolio and broadens its presence in respiratory disease where there is significant unmet medical need. Large pharmaceutical companies continue to make acquisitions to replace revenues that will be lost as older drugs come off patent. OrbiMed's world-class team of scientific, medical and investment professionals seeks to identify innovative biotechnology companies developing differentiated and potentially best-in-class therapies. BIOG's portfolio includes many such companies whose innovations could be strategically attractive to large pharmaceutical companies."

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Enquiries:

Montfort Communications

BIOG@montfort.london

07791 232176

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734