Blue Lagoon Corp. has today completed the acquisition of all shares in Arctic Adventures hf., payment and delivery have already taken place. The consideration for all shares in Arctic Adventures hf. is 246,443,576 in new shares in Blue Lagoon Corp.

The authorisation under the company's Articles of Association has been exercised and the share capital of the Blue Lagoon Corp. has been increased by 246,443,576 shares at nominal value. The new shares have been registered, issued and delivered to the sellers. The new shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland this coming Thursday, 26 November.



The total number of issued shares in Blue Lagoon Corp. following the transaction is therefore 1,271,207,065.



As a result of the acquisition, the revenue of the Blue Lagoon Corp. group in 2027 is estimated to increase by EUR 99 million, from EUR 192 million to EUR 291 million, corresponding to a revenue increase of 52%. EBITDA in 2027 is estimated to increase by EUR 23 million, from EUR 49 million to EUR 72 million, corresponding to a 47% increase in EBITDA, taking synergies into account, as half of the estimated annual cost synergies of EUR 5 million are expected to materialise in 2027.



The acquisition is intended to strengthen the group's foundation for continued growth and development in Icelandic tourism, with significant opportunities for synergies and a diverse range of services. Together, the companies form a strong group in the fields of experiences, wellbeing and accommodation, with operations and destinations across the country.



Arctic Adventures is one of Iceland's strongest companies in adventure and activity tourism. Well-known destinations operated by the company include Fjaðrárgljúfur, Kerið and Raufarhólshellir. The company builds on decades of experience and offers a wide range of day tours and longer tours throughout Iceland, including glacier tours, cave tours, northern lights tours and hiking tours.



Blue Lagoon Corp. is a leading Icelandic wellbeing company engaged in the operation, development and marketing of products and services. The company specialises in operating world-class destinations built on design, quality, decades of experience and the unique characteristics of Icelandic nature. The company's portfolio includes, among others, Blue Lagoon, The Retreat, Silica Hotel, Highland Base - Kerlingarfjöll and Laugarvatn Fontana, as well as Blue Lagoon Skin Science. The company also holds stakes in high-quality destinations and companies across Iceland, and Arctic Adventures now joins that group.



"The acquisition is part of the Blue Lagoon's continued growth. It broadens the company's operating base and increases revenue streams. We will be even better positioned to compete for tourists on the international stage," says Sigríður Margrét Oddsdóttir, CEO of the Blue Lagoon.