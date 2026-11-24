Herantis Pharma Plc, Company release, inside information, 24 November 2026 at 6:31 p.m. (EET)

Inside information: Herantis Pharma launches an accelerated bookbuilding to raise EUR 15-20 million

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Herantis Pharma Plc ("Herantis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies to stop the progression of Parkinson's disease, announces its intention to issue shares (the "Offer Shares") in a directed share issue to institutional and other qualified investors (the "Directed Issue") to raise between approximately EUR 15-20 million in gross proceeds. The Directed Issue will be carried out in two tranches as further described below.

Directed Issue

The number of Offer Shares and their subscription price will be decided based on offers received in an accelerated bookbuilding. Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch is acting as the sole bookrunner and financial advisor ("Danske Bank" or the "Sole Bookrunner and Financial Advisor"), UB Corporate Finance Ltd is acting as the financial advisor and UB Asset Management Ltd is acting as the placing agent in the Directed Issue. The bookbuilding will be launched immediately following the publication of this company release and is expected to end later today. The bookbuilding can be discontinued or extended at any time during the bookbuilding process. The result of the Directed Issue will be published by way of a company release after the completion of the bookbuilding.

The Directed Issue comprises (i) Offer Shares to be issued based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 23 April 2026 (the "Initial Tranche"), under which a maximum of 2,650,000 shares may be issued, and (ii) Offer Shares to be issued based on a new share issue authorisation to be proposed to an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "EGM") (the "Additional Tranche"). All Offer Shares in the Directed Issue will be priced and allocated together.

The Offer Shares issued in the Initial Tranche (ISIN code FI4000087861) are expected to be new shares in the Company and registered with the trade register on or about 25 November 2026 and to be ready for delivery to the investors through Euroclear Nordics Ltd on or about 27 November 2026. Trading in the Offer Shares in the Initial Tranche is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on 27 November 2026.

The Board of Directors intends to propose to the EGM that the EGM authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of the Offer Shares in the Additional Tranche. Subject to the EGM resolving on the share issue authorisation and the Board of Directors resolving on the issuance of the Offer Shares in the Additional Tranche, the Offer Shares in the Additional Tranche would be registered with the trade register later in December 2026.

Use of proceeds and grounds for derogating from the pre-emptive rights in the Directed Issue

Herantis intends to use the net proceeds from the Directed Issue for the Phase 2 clinical trial of HER-096, advancing partnering discussions, and general corporate purposes.

In preparing for the Directed Issue, the Board of Directors has made an overall assessment and considered various financing alternatives, including the possibility of raising the funds through a rights issue. After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has determined that raising the funds by way of the Directed Issue in derogation of the shareholders' pre-emptive rights is a better alternative for the Company's shareholders than raising the funds through a rights issue.

Carrying out a rights issue would entail a significantly longer execution time, thereby increasing the market exposure of the fundraising and potentially increasing the risk of a negative impact on the share price, particularly in a volatile market environment. The Board of Directors considers that the subscription price in the Directed Issue will be set on market terms because it will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding.

Consequently, and taking into account the Company's objective of developing HER-096, the Directed Issue allows the Company to obtain financing on terms and in a timetable that will be more beneficial than would otherwise be available, compared to carrying out a rights issue. Taking into account the above-mentioned matters, weighty financial reasons exist for derogating from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, considered as a whole.

Subscription, Voting and Underwriting Commitments

The Company has, subject to certain customary conditions, received commitments from the European Innovation Council as well as Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Directed Issue with the aggregate amount of the commitments amounting approximately to EUR 2.5-3 million depending on the size of the offering. Said investors have irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the authorisation regarding the Additional Tranche.

Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy has also, subject to certain conditions, provided an underwriting commitment for the Directed Issue, pursuant to which Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy will subscribe for any and all shares up to a EUR 20 million offer size not otherwise subscribed and paid for in the Directed Issue for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 5 million, which EUR 5 million amount does not include Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy's subscriptions under its subscription commitment described above (the "Underwriting Commitment"). Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy is a company controlled by the Chair of the Shareholders' Nomination Board of the Company, Kyösti Kakkonen. No fee will be paid to Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy for the subscription commitment or the Underwriting Commitment. The Underwriting Commitment comes with delayed settlement terms providing that any and all subscriptions thereunder will be due and payable during September 2027, with the corresponding shares being delivered upon such delayed settlement.

Authorisation and decision-making

The completion of the Initial Tranche of the Directed Issue is subject to a resolution of the Board of Directors following the bookbuilding. The completion of the Additional Tranche of the Directed Issue requires additionally that the EGM grants the Board of Directors the necessary authorisations to resolve on the issuance of the Offer Shares in the Additional Tranche. The Company will announce the notice of the general meeting, the resolutions of the general meeting, and information on the final implementation of the Additional Tranche of the Directed Issue separately.

Restrictions on share issues and disposals

In connection with the Directed Issue, the Company will commit to restrictions on share issues, disposals and similar transactions, subject to customary exceptions or otherwise with the prior written consent of the Sole Bookrunner and Financial Advisor. The restrictions apply from the Board of Directors' decision to issue the Offer Shares in the Initial Tranche until 180 days after the listing of the Offer Shares in the Additional Tranche or, if it is not completed, the Initial Tranche.

Advisors

Danske Bank is acting as the Sole Bookrunner and Financial Advisor, UB Corporate Finance Ltd as the financial advisor and UB Asset Management Ltd as the placing agent in the Directed Issue. Krogerus Attorneys Ltd is acting as legal counsel to the Company and Borenius Attorneys Ltd is acting as legal counsel to the Sole Bookrunner and Financial Advisor.

Herantis Pharma Plc

The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Tone Kvåle, CFO

Tel: +47 915 19576

Email: ir@herantis.com

Certified Advisor:

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

Tel.: +358 9 25 380 225

E-mail: ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for Parkinson's disease. The Company's lead product, HER-096, is a first-in-class small peptide that combines the neuroprotective mechanism of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF) with the convenience of subcutaneous administration. In a Phase 1b clinical trial, HER-096 was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated in Parkinson's disease patients. Herantis plans to advance HER-096 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2027 to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability in people with early-stage Parkinson's disease.

Herantis is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

Company website: www.herantis.com

Forward-looking statements

This company release includes forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but statements regarding future expectations instead. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those regarding Herantis' future financial position and results of operations, the Company's strategy, objectives, future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to participate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which the Company operates or intends to operate. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projected," "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. The Company's actual results of operations, including the Company's financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this company release.

Important notice

The information contained in the release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor may the securities of Herantis Pharma Plc (the "Company") be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to offer securities to the public in the United States.

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Neither this release nor the information contained herein is for publication, distribution or release, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore or the United States or any other jurisdiction in which publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"), and as such, does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or the solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity.

The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of securities in the United Kingdom or in any Member State of the European Economic Area. With respect to each Member State of the European Economic Area which applies the Prospectus Regulation (each, a "Relevant Member State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of securities requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant Member State. As a result, the securities may only be offered in the Relevant Member States (a) to any legal entity, which fulfils the requirements of a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation; or (b) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this paragraph, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means a communication to persons in any form and by any means, presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered, so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for those securities.

The information presented herein is directed only at persons who are outside the United Kingdom or persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 and are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, or other persons to whom this release may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment activity to which this release relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, the Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act on or rely on this document or any of its contents.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. The information contained in this release has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. The Company or any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person, shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the offering, including the merits and risks involved.