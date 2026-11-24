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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Publication of Scheme Document 24-Nov-2026 / 16:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 24 November 2026 RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC BY IRELAND RESIDENTIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (a newly formed company indirectly owned by funds and accounts managed or advised by Baring International Investment Limited) to be implemented by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 PUBLICATION OF SCHEME DOCUMENT Introduction On 9 November 2026, the board of directors of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES"), the board of directors of Ireland Residential Holdings Limited ("Bidco") and the Barings European Real Estate Equity Investment Committee, on behalf of Barings acting as investment advisor to Bidco, announced that agreement had been reached on the terms of a recommended cash offer for I-RES by Bidco, pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of I-RES (the "Acquisition"), to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme"). Under the terms of the Acquisition, I-RES Shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each I-RES Share: 138.6 cent in cash (the "Total Transaction Value") which is comprised of the following components: -- 136.51 cent per I-RES Share (the "Offer Price"); and -- 2.09 cent dividend per I-RES Share (the "Dividend"), in the case of the Offer Price, payable to all I-RES Shareholders on the register of members of I-RES at the Scheme Record Time, and in the case of the Dividend, payable to all I-RES Shareholders on the register of members of I-RES at the Dividend Record Time. The Dividend will be declared by I-RES as an interim dividend prior to the Sanction Date. The Dividend is expected to be paid on or around 14 January 2027. An expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme is set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. The Total Transaction Value values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of I-RES at approximately EUR731 million, on a fully diluted basis. Publication of Scheme Document I-RES is pleased to announce that a circular relating to the Scheme (the "Scheme Document") setting out, amongst other things, further terms and conditions of the Scheme, information required under Section 452 of the Companies Act 2014, an expected timetable of principal events, notices convening the Scheme Meeting and the related extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") (including details of the I-RES shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at each of the Scheme Meeting and the EGM and details of the action to be taken by such shareholders (the "I-RES Shareholders")), has been published today on I-RES' website at https://www.iresreit.ie/offer-documents. I-RES has posted the Scheme Document together with the associated forms of proxy to be used at the Scheme Meeting and the EGM to I-RES Shareholders. Capitalised terms used in this announcement, including its Appendix, (this "Announcement") shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings given to them in the Scheme Document. All references to times in this Announcement are to Irish time unless stated otherwise. I-RES Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme. Amendment to Transaction Agreement On 23 November 2026, Bidco and I-RES entered into an amendment agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") pursuant to which the parties amended the Transaction Agreement in order to reflect changes to the proposed compensation of participants in the I-RES Clog Scheme following consultation with the Panel. Pursuant to the revised arrangements provided for in the Amendment Agreement, Bidco has agreed to compensate two participants in the I-RES Clog Scheme (who are employees of I-RES) for any income tax, universal social charge and pay-related social insurance liability that will arise as a result of the early termination of the arrangement. The I-RES Clog Scheme arrangements and related payments are further described in paragraph 7 of Part 2 (Letter from Ireland Residential Holdings Limited) of the Scheme Document. The changes made to clause 2 of the Transaction Agreement came into force on the date of the Amendment Agreement. A copy of the Amendment Agreement has been published today on I-RES' website at https://www.iresreit.ie/offer-documents. Action to be taken The Scheme requires the passing of the Scheme Meeting Resolution at the Scheme Meeting. The Scheme Meeting will be held at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin Docklands, Dublin, D02 YT21, Ireland on 18 December 2026 at 11:00 a.m. In addition to approval at the Scheme Meeting, implementation of the Scheme also requires various resolutions to be passed at the EGM to be held at the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin Docklands, Dublin, D02 YT21, Ireland on 18 December 2026 at 11:30 a.m. or, if later, immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Scheme Meeting. Once the Scheme becomes Effective it will be binding on all Scheme Shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted at the Scheme Meeting or the EGM (and if they attended and voted, irrespective of whether or not they voted in favour). YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. All I-RES Shareholders are urged to exercise their votes in respect of the Scheme Meeting and the EGM (as applicable). Whether or not you plan to attend the Scheme Meeting and the EGM in person, all I-RES Shareholders are urged to sign and return the Form of Proxy for the Scheme Meeting (and the corresponding Form of Proxy for the EGM) as soon as possible, and in any event so as to be received by the time set out in the Expected Timetable of Principal Events included in the Appendix to this announcement. I-RES Shareholders who are unable to attend the Scheme Meeting or the EGM, or who do not wish to appoint another proxy, are encouraged to appoint the Chair of the relevant meeting as their proxy for that meeting. Signing and returning a Form of Proxy does not prevent an I-RES Shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Scheme Meeting or the EGM (or any adjournment(s) thereof) should they subsequently wish to do so. It is important that as many votes as possible are cast at the Scheme Meeting so that the High Court may be satisfied that there was a fair representation of shareholders' opinions. I-RES Shareholders are therefore encouraged to sign and return the enclosed Form of Proxy for the Scheme Meeting as soon as possible and in any event by the relevant voting deadlines, or attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting. Further detail in relation to the procedures for voting and the relevant voting deadlines applicable to I-RES Shareholders who hold their interests: (i) in book-entry form; (ii) through a participant in the Euroclear System; and (iii) as CDIs in the CREST system, is set out in the Scheme Document. Recommendation The I-RES Board (which has been so advised by Rothschild & Co, Barclays and Davy as joint financial advisers as to the financial terms of the Acquisition) considers the terms of the Acquisition as set out in the Scheme Document to be fair and reasonable. In providing such advice, Rothschild & Co, Barclays and Davy have taken into account the commercial assessments of the I-RES Board. Rothschild & Co, Barclays and Davy are providing independent financial advice to the I-RES Board for the purposes of Rule 3 of the Irish Takeover Rules. Accordingly, the I-RES Board unanimously recommends that I-RES Shareholders vote in favour of the Acquisition and all of the Resolutions, as those I-RES Directors interested in I-RES Shares have irrevocably committed to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of, in aggregate, 1,243,394 I-RES Shares representing approximately 0.24% of the issued share capital of I-RES on 23 November 2026. Expected Timetable of Principal Events The Scheme Document contains an expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme, which is also set out in the Appendix to this Announcement. Enquiries Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser) Robert Waddingham Alice Squires +44 (0) 20 7280 5000 Nikhil Walia Joel Barnett Barclays Bank Plc (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7623 2323 Bronson Albery Eoin Healy Callum West Sean Cox Davy (Financial Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker) +353 (0)1 679 6363 Brian Garrahy Daragh O'Reilly Orla Cowzer

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Responsibility Statement

The Directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer, to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

The Acquisition will be made solely by means of the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document), which will contain further details on the terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition, should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document (or, if applicable, the Takeover Offer Document).

This Announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this Announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your appropriately authorised independent financial advisor.

Disclosure requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of the Company must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the transaction. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of the Company.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or an opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

Document Availability

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, a copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at https://www.iresreit.ie/offer-documents by no later than 12.00 (noon) (Irish/UK time) on the business day following publication of this announcement. The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Important Notices

N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited ("Rothschild & Co"), which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for I-RES and for no one else in connection with the subject matter of this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than I-RES for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the subject matter of this announcement.

Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, is acting exclusively for I-RES and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than I-RES for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to in this announcement.

J&E Davy ("Davy"), which is regulated in Ireland by the Central Bank of Ireland, is acting exclusively for I-RES and no one else in relation to the matters described in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Davy, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to anyone other than I-RES for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the matters described in this announcement or any matter referred to herein.

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of (1) an offer or invitation to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, tender, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities; (2) the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or otherwise acquire, subscribe for, tender, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities; or (3) the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

Notice to US Shareholders in I-RES

The Acquisition relates to the shares of an Irish company and is being made by means of a scheme of arrangement provided for under Irish company law. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer or proxy solicitation rules under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Accordingly, the Acquisition is subject to the disclosure requirements and practices applicable in Ireland to schemes of arrangement, which differ from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer and proxy solicitation rules. The financial information included in this Announcement has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and thus may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

It may be difficult for US holders of I-RES Shares to enforce any rights and/or any claims arising out of US federal laws, since BidCo, Barings and I-RES are organised and located in a non-US jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-US jurisdiction. US holders of I-RES Shares may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to the jurisdiction and judgment of a US court.

In accordance with, and to the extent permitted by, the Irish Takeover Rules and normal Irish and UK market practice, Rothschild & Co, Barclays, Davy and BofA Securities and their affiliates may continue to act as exempt principal traders or exempt market makers in I-RES Shares on Euronext Dublin and may engage in certain other purchasing activities consistent with their respective normal and usual practice and applicable law. In addition, in compliance with the Irish Takeover Rules, members of the BidCo Group, certain affiliates or their respective nominees or brokers (acting as agents) may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, I-RES securities other than pursuant to the Acquisition, either in the open market at prevailing prices or through privately negotiated purchases at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases will be disclosed to the Irish Takeover Panel and, to the extent that such information is required to be publicly disclosed in Ireland in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements, will be made available to all investors (including US holders of I-RES Shares) via the Regulatory Information Service on the Euronext Dublin website, www.euronext.com.

US holders of Shares also should be aware that the transaction contemplated herein may have tax consequences in the US and that such consequences, if any, are not described herein. US holders of I-RES Shares are urged to consult with legal, tax and financial advisers.

General

The laws of certain jurisdictions may affect the availability of the Acquisition to persons who are not resident in Ireland. Persons who are not resident in Ireland, or who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than Ireland, should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. Any failure to comply with any applicable legal or regulatory requirements may constitute a violation of the laws and / or regulations of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility and liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders are contained in the Scheme Document.

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This Announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the laws of Ireland and the Irish Takeover Rules and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this Announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside of Ireland.

The Acquisition will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in any Restricted Jurisdiction, and the proposed terms of the Acquisition will not be capable of acceptance from within a Restricted Jurisdiction. The release, publication or distribution of this Announcement in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, into or from certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this Announcement and all other documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, I-RES disclaims any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.

APPENDIX

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

The following indicative timetable is based on I-RES and Bidco's current expected dates for the implementation of the Acquisition and the Scheme and is subject to change. If any of the dates and/or times in this expected timetable change, the revised dates and /or times will be notified to I-RES Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service, with such announcement being made available on I-RES' website at www.iresreit.ie.

Event Time and/or date Publication of the Scheme Document …………………………… 24 November 2026 Dividend Ex Date . . …………………………………………………. 10 December 2026 Dividend Record Time ………………………………………………. 6.00 p.m. on 11 December 2026 Voting Record Time .……………………………………………….. 6.00 p.m. on 14 December 2026(3) Latest time for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the Scheme Meeting (BLUE form) ……………………………………. 11.00 a.m. on 16 December 2026(1) Latest time for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the EGM (YELLOW form) ……………………………………………… 11.30 a.m. on 16 December 2026(2) Scheme Meeting . . …………………………………………………. 11.00 a.m. on 18 December 2026 EGM ………………………………………………………………….. 11.30 a.m. on 18 December 2026(4) Dividend Payment Date . . …………………………………………. 14 January 2027

The dates below are indicative only, are subject to change and will depend, amongst other things, on the date on which certain Conditions to the Scheme are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived and the date on which the High Court sanctions the Scheme. I-RES will give adequate notice of all of these dates, when known, by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. Further updates or changes to other times or dates indicated below shall, at I-RES' discretion, be notified in the same way.

Scheme Court Hearing …………………………... Late January 2027 ("D") Expected last day of dealings in, and for the registration of D + 4 Business Days transfers of, I-RES Shares Scheme Record Time …………………………… 6 p.m. on D + 4 Business Days Effective Date and Effective Time of the Scheme D + 5 Business Days at 6.00 p.m. …………………………………………. De-listing and cancellation of admission to trading of I-RES By 6.00 p.m. on D + 6 Business Days Shares…………………………. Distribution of Offer Price (despatch of cheques or SEPA payments or, as the case may be, electronic transfer to Within 14 days of the Effective Date. Euroclear Bank by the Receiving Agent) ………………………………………… 15 April 2027(5) (or such later date as Bidco and I-RES End Date ………………………………….. may, with (if required) the consent of the Panel, agree and (if required) the High Court may allow)

1. It is requested that BLUE Forms of Proxy for the Scheme Meeting be received by 11.00 a.m. on 16 December2026 or, if the Scheme Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours prior to the time fixed for the adjourned Scheme Meeting. Ifthe BLUE Form of Proxy for the Scheme Meeting is not returned by the above time, it may be handed to the Chair ofthe Scheme Meeting before the start of that meeting. 2. In order to be valid, the YELLOW Forms of Proxy for the EGM must be received by 11.30 a.m. on 16 December2026 or, if the EGM is adjourned, 48 hours prior to the time fixed for the adjourned EGM. 3. If either the Scheme Meeting or the EGM is adjourned by more than 14 days, the Voting Record Time for therelevant adjourned Meeting will be 6.00 p.m. the day before the date that falls 72 hours prior to the adjournedmeeting. 4. To commence at 11.30 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the Scheme Meeting shall have concluded or adjourned. 5. This is the latest date by which the Scheme may become effective. However, the End Date may be extendedto such later date as I-RES and Bidco may agree in writing (with the Irish Takeover Panel's consent and as the HighCourt may approve (should such approval(s) be required)).

All references to times are to Irish time unless otherwise stated.

The dates and times set out above for events following the Court Hearing are indicative only. They assume that Bidco deposits the aggregate consideration payable under the Scheme with the Escrow Agent on the third Business Day following the Court Hearing. Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement and Escrow Agreement, Bidco must pay or procure payment to the Escrow Agent as soon as practicable following the Sanction Date, provided that payment is made no later than the fourth Business Day after the Court Hearing Sanction Date. If such deposit with the Escrow Agent is made on a different date other than the third Business Day following the Court Hearing, the dates shown above may change.

Different deadlines and procedures for voting may apply in certain cases. This is particularly relevant if you hold your interest in I-RES Shares via the Euroclear System or in CDIs via the CREST system. The relevant voting deadlines are expected to be confirmed by Euroclear Bank and EUI (or Broadridge), and notified by, or on behalf of each of them to EB Participants and CDI Holders respectively. The voting service will process and deliver proxy voting instructions received from CREST members on the Broadridge voting deadline date to Euroclear Bank, by its cut-off and to agreed market requirements. Euroclear Bank will, wherever practical, seek a voting instruction deadline of one (1) hour prior to the Company's proxy appointment deadline. Broadridge's voting deadline will be earlier than Euroclear Bank's voting instruction deadline.

All such persons who are eligible to exercise voting rights in connection with the Resolutions proposed for consideration at the Scheme Meeting and EGM are recommended to consult with their stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity given that earlier deadlines for actions than those set out in the "Expected Timetable of Principal Events" will be applied by relevant service providers.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 450682 EQS News ID: 2441534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 24, 2026 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)