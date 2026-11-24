At the Precious Metals Summit in Zurich, Commodity TV talks with David Russell, President, CEO and Chairman of Galleon Gold (TSXV: GGO, OTCQX: GGOXF), about the West Cache gold project near Timmins, Ontario. David explains how Galleon will mine a fully permitted 86,500 t underground bulk sample containing about 22,000 oz of gold and process it at Pan American Silver's Bell Creek mill. The 2022 resource stands at 1.56 Moz gold, and an updated PEA is planned with the aim of growing the ounces. Wide, high-grade intercepts at depth in Zone 9 could support the first years of mining. For 2027, Galleon plans two surface rigs plus underground drilling along 2.5 km of untested strike. Pan American Silver owns about 19.6% of the company and provides toll milling. GalleonGold GGO Gold Timmins Ontario WestCache DavidRussell CommodityTV Company overview: Galleon Gold Corp. - https://www.galleongold.com ISIN: CA36381N4093, WKN: A3DWDZ, FRA: 3H90.F, TSXV: GGO.V More videos about Galleon Gold Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/galleon-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Interview Development Precious Metals Summit Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/