

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after a sharp surge thanks to Nvidia reinstating its CEO Jensen Huang, U.S. stocks turned south on Tuesday amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastrucutre and prospects of tighter regulations.



Data showing a stronger than expected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in November helped limit market's downside to some extent.



Among the major averages, the Dow recovered from a weak start and was up by about 351 points or 0.7% at 49,945.00 a little while ago. The S&P 500 was down 38.95 points or 0.54% at 7198.22, while the Nasdaq was down 391.03 points or 1.61% 23,698.53.



Nvidia shares, which soared nearly 32% on Monday, are down 8% now, amid concerns the return of Huang as CEO could result in potential setbacks to national security investigations.



Analog Devices is down as much as 17.8%. Micron Technology is down 11%, AMD is plunging 10%, Texas Instruments is tanking 9.5%, Intel is down 8.6% and Seagate Technology is declining by about 6.5%.



Oracle, Alphabet, Meta, Microchip Technology, Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer and Sandisk are also down sharply.



Nike is rising 5.3%, Salesforce is gaining 4.2%, Amgen is up 4% and Merck is advancing 3.2%.



Coca-Cola, Home Depot, UnitedHealth, Johnson & Johnson, McDonalds, Walmart, Chevron, Visa, Walt Disney and Travelers are gaining 1.5%-2.2%.



On the economic front, a report released by the Conference Board showed U.S. consumer confidence index jumped to 103.3 in November, up from a revised 91.9 in the previous month. The score was expected to come in at 92.25 for November.



U.S. house price index rose 0.66% in the third quarter, after rising by a revised 0.37% in the previous period.



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