Double the expertise, double the impact... The Dynamic Duo is back in action! Whistleblower attorney Daniel J. Ocasio and certified fraud examiner Christopher J. Piacentile of DJO Whistleblower Law Group are part of the litigation team that brought to light an alleged kickback scheme that used game-day suite seats and VIP football events to win lab referrals, leading to a settlement of more than $13 million with Quest Diagnostics.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / DJO Whistleblower Law Group helped move the ball down the field in a healthcare fraud case earlier this year, as Quest Diagnostics, Inc. agreed to pay $13,014,576 plus interest to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare and New York and New Jersey Medicaid. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced the settlement, which stems from a whistleblower lawsuit under the False Claims Act.

Front-Row Seats for Referrals

The settlement addresses Quest's use of its sponsorship deal with the New York Giants between 2013 and 2022 in connection with free entertainment for doctors, executives, and decisionmakers who could send lab business its way. The entertainment detailed in the settlement agreement included game day seats in Quest's suites, VIP training camp access, Draft Chalk Talks hosted by Giants legends, and Family Combine Days with football drills led by players.

The settlement agreement also addresses claims involving the targeting of decisionmakers at Quest's highest-value accounts, the connection between sales goals and game invitations, and the tracking of revenue generated by those accounts after each event. The settlement resolves claims related to Medicare and Medicaid billing for lab tests referred from accounts receiving this entertainment. The Anti-Kickback Statute bars knowingly offering anything of value to induce referrals for federally funded care, and such violations can form the basis of healthcare fraud cases.

The settlement was reached without a determination of liability.

The Team Behind the Play

DJO managing partner Daniel J. Ocasio and director of investigations Christopher J. Piacentile, working alongside Frier Levitt LLP, helped identify the whistleblowers and gathered evidence that helped set this case in motion.

"Kickbacks have no place in patient care, and these whistleblowers refused to look the other way," Ocasio said. "They saw how perks were allegedly being used to win referrals, and they had the courage to speak up. We're proud to have stood with them from the very first conversation."

Piacentile credited the strength of the evidence. "Every scheme leaves a trail, and our job is to follow it. When the allegations include sales goals tied directly to game day invitations, those details speak loudly. This case shows what's possible when insiders and investigators work together."

Three Whistleblowers, One Big Win

The three whistleblowers will receive a combined whistleblower reward of $2,472,769 as their share of the recovery. Under federal law, a whistleblower reward can reach up to 30% of any funds recovered by the government.

About the DJO Whistleblower Law Group

At DJO Whistleblower Law Group, our team of experts has significant experience guiding whistleblowers through every stage of a case. We are with you every step of the way, and we fight as hard as possible for our clients so they can receive the highest reward possible.

Have information about healthcare fraud? Contact DJO for a free, confidential consultation. Learn more at https://whistleblowerlawfirms.com/ or follow Daniel J. Ocasio on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Daniel J. Ocasio

Managing Partner

docasio@djolawgroup.com

1-800-530-1591

SOURCE: DJO Whistleblower Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/djo-whistleblower-law-group-helps-score-a-13-million-touchdown-i-1256513