

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study suggests that regular alcohol consumption may reduce the impact of cancer immunotherapy.



The study, published in Science Signaling, was conducted by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They found that alcohol reduced the effectiveness of certain cancer immunotherapy drugs in mice. They also observed that cancer patients who regularly consumed alcohol appeared to receive fewer benefits from these treatments.



According to the study, moderate to heavy alcohol consumption reduced the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatments by around 50% in mice. In human patients, drinking more than one alcoholic drink per week was linked to lower survival benefits from these treatments.



Researchers found that alcohol weakens the body's immune response by reducing the number of cancer-fighting T cells that reach tumors. It also makes these cells less effective at attacking cancer cells. Additionally, alcohol increases the levels of a protein called TIGIT, which acts as a brake on the immune system and limits its ability to fight cancer.



However, the researchers also identified a possible way to overcome this problem. By combining the standard anti-PD-1 treatment with a drug that blocks TIGIT, they were able to restore the immune response in alcohol-exposed mice. The combination treatment brought tumor response rates close to those seen in mice that had not consumed alcohol.



Overall, the findings suggest that regular alcohol consumption may reduce the effectiveness of certain cancer immunotherapy treatments by weakening the immune system's ability to fight tumors.



Researchers say further studies are needed to understand how different levels of alcohol consumption affect treatment outcomes. They also recommend including patients' drinking habits in cancer research databases to help scientists understand the impact of alcohol and identify ways to improve treatment results.



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