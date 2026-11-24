The Rio Tinto Canada Fund's Beyond Food initiative will address immediate needs and support long-term solutions tailored to local circumstances

Rio Tinto will commit C$10 million over five years to food security through the Rio Tinto Canada Fund. The Beyond Food initiative will support community organisations and Indigenous partners in meeting immediate needs and strengthening local capacity over the medium and long term.

In 2025, 24% of Canadians, about 9.8 million people, lived in a household experiencing food insecurity, including 2.4 million children1

Rio Tinto Aluminium Lithium Chief Executive Jérôme Pécresse said: "Community organisations play a critical role in meeting the most urgent needs. Through this initiative, we will help strengthen their capacity to act today, whilst working with them to support longer-term solutions tailored to local circumstances."

"This commitment reflects our aim to help build stronger and more resilient communities in the regions where we operate in Canada."

Food security is already part of the Rio Tinto Canada Fund's Community resilience pillar. Rio Tinto currently invests nearly one million dollars a year through partnerships with organisations including Moisson Montréal, Moisson Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Breakfast Club of Canada, Centraide and several community organisations in British Columbia.

Needs are significant in many communities where Rio Tinto operates. In Montreal, Moisson Montréal's partner organisations respond to more than 1.25 million food aid requests every month2. In Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, more than one in five households relying on food aid live mainly on income from employment and yet still have to rely on this support3. In British Columbia, 23.2% of people live in households experiencing food insecurity4

Solutions tailored to local circumstances

The Fund plans to allocate around 70% of the budget to medium- and long-term initiatives, and 30% to addressing immediate needs.

The funding will support projects aimed at improving storage, refrigeration and distribution capacity, as well as community gardens, school feeding programs and food education initiatives. The immediate support will continue to help food banks, emergency meals programs and other essential services.

Rio Tinto will work with community organisations, Indigenous partners and other local partners to select projects to support and measure their outcomes. This approach will enable support to be tailored to the specific needs and capabilities of each community.

About the Rio Tinto Canada Fund

Created in 2008, the Canada Fund is Rio Tinto's national community investment platform. It supports initiatives across the country focused on community resilience, Indigenous reconciliation and nature. By investing in projects that address local priorities, the Fund helps to generate lasting benefits and build a more sustainable future for communities. To learn more, visit Rio Tinto Canada Fund.

____________________ 1 Source: PROOF New data on household food insecurity in 2025 2 Source: Moisson Montréal HungerCount 2026 3 Source: Moisson Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Bilan-Faim 2026 4 Source: Report Card 2026 Food Banks Canada British Columbia

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124954758/en/

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Media Relations

Vanessa Damha

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vanessa.damha@riotinto.com

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Category: Canada