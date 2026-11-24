AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to "aa-" (Superior) from "a+" (Excellent) of Beazley Insurance Designated Activity Company (BIDAC) (Ireland), Beazley Insurance Company, Inc. (BICI) (West Hartford, CT), Beazley America Insurance Company, Inc. (Beazley America) (West Hartford, CT), Beazley Excess and Surplus Insurance, Inc. (BESI) (West Hartford, CT), and Beazley Bermuda Insurance Limited (BBIL) (Bermuda). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable, while the outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICRs is positive. These companies are indirect subsidiaries of Zurich Insurance Group Limited (Zurich) (Switzerland).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of BIDAC, BICI, BESI and Beazley America reflect the consolidated balance sheet strength of Zurich Beazley Holdings Limited (Beazley), which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as Beazley's strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also factor in lift from Beazley's ultimate parent, Zurich, reflecting Beazley's strategic importance to the wider group.

The ratings of BBIL reflect the company's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also factor in lift, reflecting the company's strategic importance to Beazley.

The ratings were removed from under review with positive implications following the completion of the acquisition of Beazley and its subsidiaries by Zurich. The rating upgrades reflect the implicit and explicit support Beazley is expected to receive from Zurich, a larger insurance organization of greater financial strength. AM Best expects Beazley's integration into Zurich to progress over the medium term, as plans are finalized. From 2027, as part of an effort to improve capital efficiency, AM Best expects Zurich to offer Beazley subsidiaries significant reinsurance support.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

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