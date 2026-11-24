Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce near-surface, high-grade, silver-rich polymetallic assay results from the first three diamond drill holes of its 2026 historical resource validation program at the 100%-owned Sunrise Lake Project ("Sunrise Lake"), located approximately 115 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

All three holes intersected significant widths of high-grade mineralization within the footprint of the historical resource, returning grades and thicknesses comparable to or better than nearby historical drilling. These initial results represent an important step toward establishing a modern Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and unlocking additional value from Honey Badger Silver's portfolio of high-grade Canadian silver assets.

KEY DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

("Ag" is silver, "Au" is gold, "Zn" is zinc, "Pb" is lead, "AgEq" is silver-equivalent - see notes under Table 1 below for calculation assumptions)

SR-26-001: 17.00 m of 537 g/t AgEq (274 g/t Ag, 0.59 g/t Au, 5.46% Zn, 1.69% Pb) from 80.00 m, including 7.30 m of 1,154 g/t AgEq (592 g/t Ag, 1.17 g/t Au, 11.91% Zn, 3.75% Pb).

SR-26-002: 22.15 m of 317 g/t AgEq (149 g/t Ag, 0.39 g/t Au, 3.45% Zn, 1.08% Pb) from 91.85 m, including 11.80 m of 522 g/t AgEq (252 g/t Ag, 0.64 g/t Au, 5.58% Zn, 1.73% Pb).

SR-26-004: 18.22 m of 434 g/t AgEq (155 g/t Ag, 0.53 g/t Au, 5.70% Zn, 2.38% Pb) from 187.78 m, including 4.38 m of 1,535 g/t AgEq (602 g/t Ag, 1.72 g/t Au, 19.14% Zn, 8.17% Pb).

Widths are downhole core lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 85-97% of the reported core lengths based on the orientation of the drill holes relative to the modelled massive sulphide lens.

Chad Williams, CEO, commented: "These exceptional first results from Sunrise Lake are exactly what we were hoping to see. Our focus remains on bringing the PC Silver Mine towards production in an expeditious manner. But, we will continue to add value to our broader silver asset portfolio such as Sunrise Lake. This project is a significant high-grade silver-rich polymetallic deposit. Each drill hole intersected the massive sulphide lens where we expected it to be, and the grades and widths line up very closely with the historical drilling. Intervals such as 4.38 meters of 1,535 g/t silver equivalent and 7.3 meters of 1,154 g/t demonstrate the high-grade nature of this system.

These initial drill results reinforce the historical grades and widths and represent an important step toward establishing a modern NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate. With three more holes still at the assay lab, we look forward to building on these results. I was at the Sunrise Lake site recently and was very impressed with the growth potential of this mineral deposit. I believe that Sunrise Lake will be an important part of the Honey Badger Silver story going forward."

OTHER KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Historic resource: Sunrise Lake hosts a historic resource estimate (RPA, 2003) of 1,522,000 tonnes Indicated at 262 g/t Ag (12.8 million ounces of silver) and 2,555,000 tonnes Inferred at 169 g/t Ag (13.9 million ounces of silver) (see detail below), highlighting the potential scale of this high-grade silver-rich polymetallic deposit. The 2026 program represents an important step toward establishing a current NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate.

Historical grades confirmed: the 2026 intercepts lie within approximately 15-30 m of historical drill holes and returned comparable or better grades and greater thicknesses, supporting the use of the historical drill database in a modern MRE.

Resource expansion potential: Historical drilling has intersected mineralization to approximately 750 meters below surface, beyond the approximately 500-meter depth of the historical resource. The mineralized lens remains open down plunge and on strike, highlighting obvious opportunities for potential future resource growth.

Additional near-term catalysts: Assays from three additional drill holes remain pending, including the deepest hole of the 2026 program, which was designed to test the mineralized lens at greater depth. Results are expected within four to six weeks, providing additional information to support the planned updated MRE.

Surface prospecting: brand new pyrite-galena mineralization identified approximately 400 m north of the historic resource, and massive pyrite confirmed at the Penn horizon; assays pending. See map in Figure 1 below.

2026 DRILL PROGRAM AND FIRST RESULTS

The 2026 program at Sunrise Lake consisted of six NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,363 meters, completed by DMAC Drilling between September 14 and October 7, 2026, with day-to-day program management by Archer-Cathro & Associates under the oversight of Honey Badger Silver management (Table 2). The holes were designed to verify the historical drilling and mineralization that underpins the 2003 historic resource estimate, and to begin testing the mineralized lens at depth.

The first three holes, SR-26-001, SR-26-002 and SR-26-004, were drilled from two pads in the central part of the historic resource and intersected the massive sulfide lens at vertical depths of approximately 65 m, 90 m and 140 m, respectively (Figures 1 to 4). In each hole, a high-grade massive to semi-massive sulfide interval is enveloped by broader zones of lower-grade stringer and disseminated mineralization, consistent with the mineralization model described in historical reports.

The intercepts were located close to historical holes in order to directly compare modern results with the historical data. SR-26-001 intersected the lens approximately 16 m from historical hole R-5-87 and returned a closely comparable grade over a greater thickness. SR-26-004 returned grades comparable to or better than nearby historical holes R-16-88 and R-18-88, located approximately 29 m and 20 m away, respectively. This is an important first step in re-establishing confidence in the historical database, much of which can no longer be re-sampled since historical core was scattered haphazardly because the core shack burned in a 2014 forest fire.

Table 1. 2026 Sunrise Lake Drill Results - SR-26-001, SR-26-002 and SR-26-004

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width** (m) AgEq* (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Cu (%) SR-26-001 80.00 97.00 17.00 537 274 0.59 5.46 1.69 0.03 including 82.20 89.50 7.30 1,154 592 1.17 11.91 3.75 0.06 SR-26-002 91.85 114.00 22.15 317 149 0.39† 3.45 1.08 0.02 including 92.20 104.00 11.80 522 252 0.64† 5.58 1.73 0.03 SR-26-004 187.78 206.00 18.22 434 155 0.53 5.70 2.38 0.04 including 188.37 192.75 4.38 1,535 602 1.72 19.14 8.17 0.10

* AgEq calculations were made based on the following metal price assumptions (shown in USD$): Silver - $30 per ounce; Gold - $3,200 per ounce; Zinc - $1.35 per pound; Lead - $0.85 per pound; and Copper - $4.50 per pound, and assumed metallurgical recoveries of 80% Ag, 60% Au, 85% Zn, 80% Pb and 75% Cu. AgEq (g/t) = Ag (g/t) + 80.0 × Au (g/t) + 96.43 × Cu (%) + 19.43 × Pb (%) + 32.79 × Zn (%), where each factor is the metal price × recovery relative to silver. Recoveries are assumptions based on typical results for comparable polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits, as no modern metallurgical test work has yet been completed.

** Widths are downhole core lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 85-97% of the reported core lengths based on the orientation of the drill holes relative to the modelled massive sulphide lens.

† Gold values for SR-26-002 from 98.30 m to 132.00 m are provisional pending re-analysis by the laboratory (see Quality Assurance and Quality Control). Any change to the reported AgEq values is expected to be in the order of 1%.





Figure 1. Geology map of the Sunrise Lake Project area showing the surface projection of the 2003 RPA historic resource, historic drill hole collars, the 2026 drill hole collars, 2026 rock grab sample locations, the Penn Zone and SR-11-89 re-logged stringer zones, and the location of cross section A-A' (Figure 3).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/325640_907f34105419ca8e_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Longitudinal section of the Sunrise Lake occurrence (looking southwest) showing the 2026 drill intercepts, modelled pierce points for holes with assays pending, significant historical intersections (AgEq g/t × m), the limits of the historic Indicated and Inferred resources and the projected trace of the Beaulieu Fault. AgEq calculations are based on the metal price assumptions shown beneath Table 1. Widths are downhole lengths.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/325640_honeybadgerfig2.jpg





Figure 3. Geological cross section A-A' through the Sunrise Lake occurrence (looking north-northwest, ±35 m window) showing interpreted geology, the 2026 drill holes and intercepts, selected historical intercepts, the Beaulieu Fault and the depth limits of the historic Indicated and Inferred resources. The deepest historical intercept, R-61-88, is projected onto the section from approximately 210 m along strike. Widths are downhole lengths.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/325640_honeybadgerfig3.jpg





Figure 4. Representative drill core from the massive sulfide intervals in SR-26-001 and SR-26-002. Grades shown are for the full assay sample interval from which each piece was taken and do not represent the grade of the individual piece pictured. Photographs are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property as a whole. Scale bars are based on NQ core diameter (47.6 mm).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3204/325640_907f34105419ca8e_004full.jpg

Table 2. 2026 Sunrise Lake Drill Hole Collar Information

Hole ID Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Length (m) Assays SR-26-001 430021 6975321 349 252 -50 142.0 Received SR-26-002 430022 6975322 348 255 -63 141.7 Received SR-26-003 430082 6975240 345 250 -52 163.0 Pending SR-26-004 430132 6975396 343 230 -52 262.8 Received SR-26-005 430133 6975396 344 237 -62 271.2 Pending SR-26-006 430209 6975438 335 221 -68 382.4 Pending

Coordinates are NAD83 UTM Zone 12N, collected by handheld GPS. Azimuth and dip are at the collar; all holes were surveyed downhole with a north-seeking gyroscope.

HISTORICAL MINERAL RESOURCE

The Sunrise Lake Project hosts a historic mineral resource estimate prepared by Silver Standard Resources Inc. in 2003 and reviewed by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA") in a technical report dated September 3, 2003.1 The estimate was based on the 72 historical diamond drill holes (20,494 m) using a classical polygonal estimation method on longitudinal section and a cut-off grade of 30 g/t silver (Table 3).

Table 3. 2003 Historical Mineral Resource Estimate - Sunrise Lake Occurrence

Category Tonnes Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Contained Ag (Moz) Indicated 1,522,000 262 5.99 2.39 0.08 0.67 12.8 Inferred 2,555,000 169 4.42 1.92 0.07 0.51 13.9

Source: RPA (2003), Table 3 (Resource Estimate, uncut) and contained silver as stated in the report. Tonnes and grades are shown as reported. The historic estimate does not use the mineral resource categories of the current CIM Definition Standards and is not being treated as a current mineral resource (see cautionary statement below).

The historic resource is defined from surface to a depth of approximately 500 m, comprising the Indicated resource in the upper part of the massive sulphide lens and the Inferred resource extending to depth (Figures 2 and 3). Historical drilling has intersected mineralization below the limit of the historic resource to a vertical depth of approximately 750 m, in hole R-61-88, and the massive sulfide lens remains open down plunge. RPA noted the potential for additional tonnage of similar-grade mineralization in the area of the Sunrise Lake occurrence, and that the economics of the project could be enhanced through expansion of the historic resource. 1

The historic estimate is relevant to the Company's current exploration plans because it provides a benchmark for the size and grade of the massive sulphide mineralization and a basis for comparison with the results of the 2026 verification drilling.

In 2014, a forest fire swept through the Sunrise Lake property and burned down the core storage facility which scattered haphazardly much of the historical drill core that had been stored on site. With that core no longer being reliable, the Company is unable to re-log or re-sample the historical drilling to modern standards and QA/QC protocols. The 2026 drill program was designed in direct response: by twinning and offsetting key historical holes through the core of the main mineralized lens, the Company is generating new, independently verifiable data to validate the historical drill database and to provide the foundation for an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. The first three 2026 holes returned grades and thicknesses comparable to or better than nearby historical holes, an encouraging first step in that validation.

To verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, the Company intends to complete additional confirmation and infill drilling as required, compile and validate the historical drill database against the 2026 results, build an updated three-dimensional geological model, and prepare a new Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with NI 43-101 and the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Metallurgical test work will also be required to support assumptions on metal recoveries.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historic estimate as current mineral resources. The historic estimate should not be relied upon until it has been verified. The Company is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimates for the Sunrise Lake Occurrence.

SURFACE PROSPECTING PROGRAM

A surface prospecting program was carried out concurrently with the 2026 drilling campaign. A total of 16 rock grab samples were collected from outcrop, subcrop and float on September 30 and October 1, 2026, focusing on sulphide-bearing, silicified exposures of the felsic to intermediate volcanic stratigraphy that hosts the Sunrise Lake Occurrence. Samples have been submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis, following the same sample preparation and analytical procedures as the drill core, and results are pending. Highlights include the discovery of new pyrite-galena mineralization ~400 m north of the historic resource and confirmation of massive pyrite at the historic Penn horizon approximately 1.5 km southwest of the historic resource. The results support the potential for additional VMS-style mineralization along the host stratigraphy beyond the historic resource footprint, and these areas will be prioritized for follow-up in future programs. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization on the property. Visual descriptions of sulphide minerals are field observations only and should not be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses.

FIVE-YEAR TYPE A LAND USE PERMIT AND $148,450 NWT MIP GRANT

The Company was also successful in acquiring a five-year Type A Land Use Permit for Sunrise Lake. The permit authorizes the Company's planned exploration activities over multiple field seasons, allowing follow-up drilling and surface work in 2027 and beyond without the need for a new permit. The 2026 program was also supported by a $148,450 grant from the Government of the Northwest Territories' Mineral Incentive Program.

NEXT STEPS

Remaining assays: results for SR-26-003, SR-26-005 and SR-26-006, and the gold re-assays for part of SR-26-002, are expected within the next four to six weeks. SR-26-006 (382 m) is the deepest hole of the program and was designed to test the lens below the first three holes.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and 2027 Plans: following receipt of all 2026 results, the Company intends to integrate the new drilling with the historical database of 72 holes and 20,494 m of drilling, together with an updated 3D geological model of the mineralization, toward a new MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Definition Standards. The Company has also begun evaluating what a future exploration program will look like at the project in 2027, which may include new geophysical surveys, exploration and resource growth drilling as well as additional prospecting work.

UPSIDE AT SUNRISE LAKE

Beyond validating the historical resource, the Company sees several avenues to advance Sunrise Lake:

Depth extension: mineralization has been intersected to approximately 750 m below surface (historical hole R-61-88), well below the approximately 500 m depth of the historic resource, and the massive sulfide lens appears to remain open down plunge.

Footwall stringer zone: the broad lower-grade mineralization beneath the massive sulfide lens, which was intersected over 17 to 22 m in all three holes reported today, may add tonnage at current metal prices and will be evaluated as part of the updated MRE.

Regional exploration: The property has seen very limited prospecting and exploration work since the initial discovery more than 30 years ago. 2026 prospecting identified new pyrite-galena mineralization north of the main occurrence and followed up on zones of massive pyrite at the Penn horizon.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

Drill core was logged, photographed and marked for sampling at the field camp on the Sunrise Lake property. Samples were nominally 1.0 m in length (range 0.34 to 1.23 m), adjusted to geological contacts, and were sawn in half, with one half sent for analysis and the other retained for reference. Samples were shipped to ALS Canada Ltd. in Yellowknife, NWT, for preparation, with analysis at ALS in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples were analyzed by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS/AES finish for 48 elements (ME-MS61), with over-limit silver, lead and zinc analyzed by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (Ag/Pb/Zn-OG62). Gold was analyzed by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA24).

As part of the Company's QA/QC program, certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream at a combined rate of approximately 14%. Results were reviewed and found to be acceptable for the purposes of this release, with the exception of two gold CRM results in one certificate. The Company has requested that the laboratory re-analyze gold on the pulps for SR-26-002 from 98.30 m to 132.00 m, and will report any material change once results are received; gold contributes approximately 9% of AgEq in this interval and the failed CRMs indicate a potential low bias of about 10%, so any change to the reported AgEq values is expected to be in the order of 1% and is not considered material. Core recovery averaged 88% overall but was locally below 50% within parts of the massive sulfide; the high-grade intervals reported here had average recoveries of 75-90%.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Honey Badger Silver is a North American silver company. The Company's flagship is the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Mine (Prairie Creek) in the Northwest Territories. Honey Badger Silver also holds a portfolio of silver, base and critical minerals projects across the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, Yava and Nanisivik properties, providing district-scale exposure in metal-rich Canadian jurisdictions.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

Historical Information

(1)Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (2003). Technical Report on the Sunrise Lake Property, Northwest Territories, Canada. Prepared for Silver Standard Resources Inc., September 3, 2003.

(2)Government of the Northwest Territories, Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment (2016): A Guide to the Mineral Deposits of the Northwest Territories. Mineral Resources Division, Yellowknife, NT, p. 67 (Sunset Lake).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Project was reviewed and approved by Andrew Jedemann, MSc., P.Geo. who is an independent consultant and "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, Honey Badger Silver's strategic objectives and the potential of the Company's mineral projects. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ under Honey Badger Silver's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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