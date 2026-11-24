

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Switching from a diet high in fat and sugar to healthier food may improve memory, according to a recent review.



Researchers from Flinders University analyzed multiple studies to demonstrate the importance of developing healthy eating habits from childhood. They said that diets rich in antioxidants may help reduce inflammation and support children's brain development and mental health.



'In these vital formative years of children's growth and development, there are clear benefits of following a healthy diet high in fruit, vegetables, whole grains and fish compared to eating too many 'energy-dense' fatty, sweet and highly processed grains, red meat and other foods,' said senior author Yohannes Melaku.



'These results show a healthy dietary pattern is associated with better mental health and cognitive and academic performance, but an unhealthy diet based on fattening and ultraprocessed foods is associated with poorer mental health and lower cognitive and academic outcomes.'



The study also highlights concerns about the growing consumption of high-fat and high-sugar foods and sugary drinks among young people. These eating habits have been linked to poorer mental health, lower overall well-being and weaker academic performance.



Researchers believe that more studies are needed to understand how changing diets affect brain function and overall health. They also called for better public health strategies to encourage healthier food choices, particularly among children and young people.



'We need to educate parents, consumers, educators and young people about the importance of healthy eating in childhood and adolescence,' noted first author Zegeye Abebe.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News