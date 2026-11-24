AGEPS selects Fujifilm Healthcare France for the supply of radiology tables manufactured by DMS Group to AP-HP Hospitals, Europe's leading university hospital group

Four-year contract with estimated potential for around 35 tables[1]: first installation planned for early 2027 at Antoine-Béclère Hospital

Renewal of the UGAP listing with Fujifilm Healthcare France, strengthening deployment prospects for wider adoption across French hospitals

November 24, 2026 - 5:45 PM - Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces that AGEPS (the Agence générale des équipements et produits de santé) has awarded a bid submitted by its partner, Fujifilm Healthcare France, for the supply of remote-controlled radiology tables to hospitals within the AP-HP network (Assistance publique - Hôpitaux de Paris).

AGEPS is responsible for implementing AP-HP's policy on medical and IT equipment and healthcare products, providing technical and pharmaceutical expertise and services across its hospital network.

DMS Group estimates that approximately 35 systems could be supplied over the four-year contract period from 2027 to 2030. The award is further recognition of the quality and competitiveness of the Group's digital radiology technology. The opportunity to equip Europe's leading university hospital group represents a prestigious reference for DMS Group, supporting its continued business development both in France and internationally.

The first installation is scheduled for January 2027 at Antoine-Béclère Hospital in Clamart (France), marking the start of the contract rollout.

AP-HP AS A SHOWCASE FOR IMAGING TECHNOLOGY

Europe's leading university hospital group, AP-HP, brings together 38 hospitals and nearly 100,000 professionals. It combines excellence in patient care, teaching and research across renowned institutions, including Pitié-Salpêtrière, Necker-Enfants malades, Cochin and the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital.

AP-HP's prominent role in clinical medicine and research makes it a highly visible platform for the technologies used in its hospitals. In addition to the commercial potential of the contract, the opportunity to equip AP-HP's imaging departments raises the profile of DMS Group's solutions among hospitals in France and internationally.

IMPROVED PROSPECTS IN THE FRENCH HOSPITAL MARKET WITH FUJIFILM HEALTHCARE FRANCE

DMS Group also announces that its imaging solutions have once again been selected with its partner Fujifilm Healthcare France under the renewed contract with UGAP (the Union des groupements d'achats publics), France's public procurement organization.

The AP-HP contract award and the renewal of the UGAP contract significantly broaden the Group's access to the French hospital market, enabling it to serve both the AP-HP network and hospitals and university medical centers throughout France.

Designed and manufactured in France by DMS Group, the Platinum Néo remote-controlled radiology system is marketed by Fujifilm Healthcare France as the FDX Visionary RF-Premium NOVA. The solution is already widely deployed in French hospital centers and university medical centers, with systems from the product range installed at leading institutions such as Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer center in France and Europe, and the American Hospital of Paris.

These contract awards further strengthen the industrial and commercial partnership with Fujifilm Healthcare, positioning the Group to expand its installed base and pursue opportunities as hospitals replace their radiology equipment in the coming years.

Samuel Sancerni, Chairman and CEO of DMS Group, said:

"Being selected to equip AP-HP's hospitals gives DMS Group a major customer reference and is a great source of pride for our teams. Beyond the commercial potential of the contract, AP-HP is an outstanding showcase for our imaging technologies in France and internationally.

The renewal of the UGAP contract with our partner Fujifilm Healthcare France puts us in a stronger position to expand our presence in French hospital centers and university hospitals. Building on our substantial installed base and the strength of our partnership, we are well positioned to pursue growth.

These awards recognize that our products best met the requirements and demonstrate the competitiveness of medical imaging equipment made in France. This is good news for French manufacturing and for our industry. I would like to thank AGEPS and UGAP for their confidence, as well as the teams at Fujifilm Healthcare France for their continued commitment to our partnership."

ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French manufacturer of digital radiology systems with an international focus, recognized as a key player and partner in the value chain for the quality of its solutions, flexibility, ingenuity and commitment to responsible business practices.

In 2025, DMS Group generated consolidated revenue of €50 million, more than 80% of which came from international sales, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS), and its shares are eligible for the French PEA PME-ETI equity savings plan.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs seeking to become mid-sized companies.

DMS GROUP CONTACTS

Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com ACTUS CONTACTS

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst and Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] DMS Group estimates the potential supply at around 35 tables over the term of the AP-HP contract. Orders will be placed and deliveries made according to each hospital's needs.

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