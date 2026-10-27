DMS GROUP: CONTRACT FOR THE DELIVERY OF 15 !M1 MOBILE X-RAY UNITS TO THE GREENLAND HEALTH AUTHORITY

Equipments to be delivered by the end of 2026

€1.5 million contract, to be invoiced in Q4

27 October 2026 - 7:30 am - Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces, in partnership with Santax Medico, its distributor in the Nordic countries, that its !M1 mobile X-ray solution has been selected for the Greenland Health Authority's imaging equipment renewal program.

This contract covers 15 high-end radiology systems, each combining a motorized !M1 mobile X-ray unit, two Canon Inc. detectors and a vertical detector stand. Following the delivery of the first system, the remaining 14 additional systems are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. The contract represents €1.5 million in revenue, to be invoiced in the 4th quarter.

!M1 MOBILE X-RAY UNIT: A SOLUTION TAILORED TO THE CHALLENGES OF ACCESS TO CARE IN REMOTE AREAS

These !M1 systems will equip 15 healthcare facilities across Greenland, from Qaanaaq in the north to Nanortalik in the south. In a region where healthcare facilities are remote and travel is difficult, this deployment will strengthen local radiology capacity and bring imaging services closer to patients.

With its mobility, compact design and autonomous operation, the !M1 is particularly suited to the needs of remote healthcare facilities. Combined with two detectors and a vertical detector stand, it offers a versatile configuration for both bedside examinations and imaging of standing patients. This deployment demonstrates how the !M1 can strengthen local healthcare networks and improve access to imaging beyond major hospitals. Its innovative X-tech cell battery technology ensures reliable long-term operation while reducing constraints associated with the power supply.

CONTINUED INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION OF THE !M1, PARTICULARLY IN THE UNITED STATES

This contract demonstrates the continued international expansion of the !M1, following a major contract awarded by the Ukrainian authorities in 2025. It builds on the partnership with Santax Medico, with which DMS Group announced a framework agreement in Denmark in 2024 for the supply of mobile X-ray units to Danish public hospitals, providing for the delivery of 20 to 30 !M1 units over four years.

Positive feedback from installations in Denmark played a decisive role in the selection of !M1 systems for Greenland. This new contract demonstrates the ability of the Group and its partner to build on existing deployments to enter new markets.

DMS Group is also expanding sales of the !M1 in the United States: in 2025, the Group obtained FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance to market the !M1 mobile X-ray solution in the United States and has entered into distribution agreements with Medlink Imaging and PI Healthcare Solutions (a subsidiary of the Korean-listed group JPI Healthcare) to distribute the !M1 in the United States. The US market, the most dynamic market for high-end mobile medical imaging solutions, accounts for more than 1,200 units sold per year.

ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French manufacturer of digital radiology systems with an international focus, recognized as a key player and partner in the value chain for the quality of its solutions, flexibility, ingenuity and commitment to responsible business practices.

In 2025, DMS Group generated consolidated revenue of €50 million, more than 80% of which came from international sales, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS), and its shares are eligible for the French PEA PME-ETI equity savings plan.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs seeking to become mid-sized companies.

DMS GROUP CONTACTS



Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com



Media Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com ACTUS CONTACTS



Mathieu OMNES

Analyst and Investor Relations

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr



Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Media Relations

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr

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