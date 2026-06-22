DMS GROUP STRENGTHENS ITS GOVERNANCE:

APPOINTMENT OF BPIFRANCE INVESTISSEMENT AS A BOARD DIRECTOR

Vladislav TCACI, CFA, Investment Director in the Direct Investment department (Large Cap) of Bpifrance,

representative of Bpifrance Investissement appointed as a director on the Board of Directorsof DMS Group

June 22, 2026 - 8:45 a.m. - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on June 15, 2026 at the company's headquarters, shareholders unanimously approved the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement as a director (5th resolution) for a period of six years, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting to be held in 2032.

This appointment is in line with the commitments made during the capital increase carried out in August 2025, allowing Bpifrance Investissement to have representation on the Board of Directors. It aims to strengthen DMS Group's governance by involving a reference shareholder in strategic decision-making and providing complementary expertise in financing and development. As a reminder, following the capital increase in August 2025, entirely dedicated to the accelerated execution of the Imaging 2027 strategic plan and the implementation of a new Imaging 2030 strategic plan, Bpifrance Participations currently holds 6.3% of DMS Group's share capital.

The Board of Directors of DMS Group has therefore expanded from four to five directors, including three independent members, and two non-voting members:

Samuel SANCERNI , Chairman of the Board of Directors,

, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bpifrance Investissement , Director, represented by Vladislav TCACI,

, Director, represented by Vladislav TCACI, Jean-François GENDRON, Independent Director,

Independent Director, Marie-Laurence BORIE, Independent Director,

Independent Director, Julien DELPECH , Independent Director,

, Independent Director, InnoLux Corp. and Innocare Optoelectronics Corp. , board observer, represented by Tim YANG,

and , board observer, represented by Tim YANG, Verso Capital, board observer, represented by Marko Järvinen.

VLADISLAV TCACI, REPRESENTATIVE OF BPIFRANCE INVESTISSEMENT

Vladislav TCACI (38), Investment Director within the Direct Investment department (Large Cap) at Bpifrance, with a specialization in investments in listed companies. He is the representative of Bpifrance Investissement on the Board of Directors of DMS Group.

A graduate of the University of Paris Dauphine and a CFA charterholder, he began his career in 2013 at BNP Paribas and has gained more than five years of experience in listed equities before joining Bpifrance's Large Cap team. He has over twelve years of investment experience and is involved in the management and strategic oversight of Bpifrance's listed investments, including EssilorLuxottica, Alstom, Quadient and Mersen. Since June 2026, he has also served as the representative of Bpifrance Investissement on the Board of Directors of Arverne Group, a listed company. At the time of his appointment, he does not hold any position within DMS Group and does not personally own any shares in the company.

UPCOMING EVENTS*

20/07/2026 Q2 2026 Revenue

Q2 2026 Revenue 15/09/2026 2026 H1 Results

The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market in Paris.

*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.

Find financial information on our investor area: www.dms.com

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ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2025, DMS Group achieved a consolidated revenue of €50 million, more than 80% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

CONTACTS DMS GROUP

Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com²

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com CONTACTS NEWS

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst-Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr

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