DMS GROUP: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON JUNE 30, 2026

July 2, 2026 - 8.45 am - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, communicates the half-year results of the liquidity contract entrusted by DMS Group to Natixis Oddo BHF dated May 7, 2025.

As of 30/06/2026, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:

162,636 shares

€38,363

Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 were executed:

751 purchase transactions

807 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

209,911 shares on purchase, representing €274,416

157,905 shares for sale, representing €210,429

It should be noted that when the contract was set up, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:

150,000 shares

€50,000

UPCOMING EVENTS*

20/07/2026 Q2 2026 Revenue

Q2 2026 Revenue 15/09/2026 2026 H1 Results

The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market in Paris.

*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.

Find financial information on our investor area: www.dms.com

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ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2025, DMS Group achieved a consolidated revenue of €50 million, more than 80% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

CONTACTS DMS GROUP

Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com²

Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com CONTACTS NEWS

Mathieu OMNES

Analyst-Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr

PURCHASES SALES Date Purchase transactions Shares on purchase Amount Sale transactions Share for sale Amount Total 751 209,911 €274,416.30 807 157,905 €210,429.33 02/01/2026 1 1 €1.27 11 1,462 €1,878.29 05/01/2026 3 750 €962.50 2 2 €2.58 06/01/2026 1 1 €1.29 7 500 €642.51 07/01/2026 1 1 €1.29 12 2,200 €2,856.25 08/01/2026 1 1 €1.30 7 965 €1,273.73 09/01/2026 7 1,780 €2,319.96 7 535 €702.89 12/01/2026 4 1,103 €1,426.70 11 2,813 €3,657.69 13/01/2026 15 2,304 €3,005.83 17 2,504 €3,284.01 14/01/2026 9 1,400 €1,821.25 5 625 €816.87 15/01/2026 3 250 €326.25 2 376 €492.56 16/01/2026 5 1,500 €1,961.89 10 2,250 €2,951.25 19/01/2026 4 600 €776.50 4 500 €647.50 20/01/2026 14 3,750 €4,972.51 23 4,001 €5,377.57 21/01/2026 9 1,283 €1,679.32 5 352 €463.37 22/01/2026 7 1,583 €2,057.49 2 649 €850.19 23/01/2026 1 1 €1.35 47 11,130 €15,462.70 26/01/2026 9 2,251 €3,245.20 57 10,000 €14,547.50 27/01/2026 17 4,500 €6,448.76 14 3,351 €4,823.60 28/01/2026 9 2,451 €3,444.89 9 2,000 €2,832.51 29/01/2026 7 2,100 €2,891.51 8 2,500 €3,492.33 30/01/2026 5 2,000 €2,700.00 10 3,500 €4,807.49 02/02/2026 1 1 €1.39 14 2,600 €3,659.00 03/02/2026 4 525 €740.25 4 901 €1,277.42 04/02/2026 8 750 €1,058.75 9 1,000 €1,413.06 05/02/2026 5 250 €351.25 3 212 €298.92 06/02/2026 13 2,250 €3,123.76 1 1 €1.40 09/02/2026 13 2,979 €4,059.30 5 413 €564.12 10/02/2026 7 1,250 €1,692.36 7 1,088 €1,478.76 11/02/2026 3 351 €473.35 1 1 €1.35 12/02/2026 6 900 €1,208.01 5 501 €676.35 13/02/2026 8 1,625 €2,166.25 2 501 €668.84 16/02/2026 17 3,624 €4,785.56 1 1 €1.33 17/02/2026 7 1,001 €1,323.82 8 1,501 €1,988.82 18/02/2026 7 2,000 €2,632.51 5 1,101 €1,455.82 19/02/2026 5 750 €983.75 3 202 €266.64 20/02/2026 5 1,500 €1,972.50 10 3,000 €3,954.01 23/02/2026 4 500 €665.00 10 1,876 €2,495.71 24/02/2026 14 5,000 €6,565.02 1 1 €1.33 25/02/2026 10 2,500 €3,222.51 4 1,001 €1,293.80 26/02/2026 6 828 €1,085.15 18 5,497 €7,214.75 27/02/2026 7 1,915 €2,522.66 4 1,095 €1,457.43 02/03/2026 18 6,500 €8,380.01 9 1,802 €2,339.38 03/03/2026 15 5,000 €6,350.00 6 6 €7.65 04/03/2026 10 4,000 €5,002.50 2 250 €312.51 05/03/2026 6 318 €402.03 11 1,796 €2,285.15 06/03/2026 8 1,433 €1,812.41 4 400 €509.99 09/03/2026 16 7,500 €9,120.00 6 3,001 €3,706.26 10/03/2026 1 19 €23.94 4 1,000 €1,265.02 11/03/2026 3 228 €287.28 4 499 €638.72 12/03/2026 3 1,000 €1,280.00 3 1,000 €1,282.50 13/03/2026 6 1,555 €1,979.85 1 1 €1.28 16/03/2026 4 940 €1,175.00 4 1,001 €1,258.77 17/03/2026 6 1,735 €2,183.52 2 2 €2.54 18/03/2026 4 773 €959.02 7 1,896 €2,378.49 19/03/2026 2 550 €702.75 15 3,106 €4,044.88 20/03/2026 6 708 €934.56 8 2,001 €2,667.57 23/03/2026 9 2,792 €3,803.75 4 1,500 €2,070.00 24/03/2026 10 3,200 €4,375.50 2 300 €411.00 25/03/2026 2 500 €675.00 4 400 €544.00 26/03/2026 10 2,900 €3,933.31 4 4 €5.47 27/03/2026 10 2,650 €3,544.00 4 810 €1,081.42 30/03/2026 9 3,001 €3,961.34 5 501 €676.31 31/03/2026 10 3,600 €4,586.30 0 0 €0.00 01/04/2026 2 306 €387.08 6 722 €911.94 02/04/2026 1 60 €75.60 3 3 €3.81 07/04/2026 5 1,740 €2,197.80 6 998 €1,262.47 08/04/2026 1 38 €50.35 20 4,800 €6,347.01 09/04/2026 4 1,762 €2,307.84 2 2 €2.65 10/04/2026 6 1,235 €1,605.51 5 5 €6.55 13/04/2026 5 1,926 €2,501.06 12 3,997 €5,293.86 14/04/2026 4 1,640 €2,243.05 6 2,497 €3,443.41 15/04/2026 14 4,200 €5,760.71 11 3,000 €4,155.00 16/04/2026 11 3,978 €5,307.18 1 500 €670.00 17/04/2026 10 3,575 €4,656.81 5 1,500 €1,957.55 20/04/2026 4 847 €1,118.03 15 4,632 €6,202.02 21/04/2026 4 1,200 €1,623.00 3 368 €502.32 22/04/2026 9 5,400 €6,975.00 5 500 €653.66 23/04/2026 6 2,401 €3,148.31 8 2,501 €3,288.81 24/04/2026 4 1,200 €1,599.25 12 3,500 €4,680.00 27/04/2026 5 1,053 €1,416.28 6 1,502 €2,022.70 28/04/2026 4 748 €1,006.06 3 39 €52.85 29/04/2026 6 1,834 €2,472.57 2 2 €2.71 30/04/2026 4 1,768 €2,366.13 5 483 €649.64 04/05/2026 6 1,200 €1,611.00 1 1 €1.35 05/05/2026 4 601 €808.35 3 977 €1,318.95 06/05/2026 6 2,400 €3,164.99 3 1,000 €1,327.50 07/05/2026 2 601 €805.34 5 1,501 €2,015.65 08/05/2026 4 1,800 €2,415.00 3 1,000 €1,350.00 11/05/2026 12 4,908 €6,545.07 0 0 €0.00 12/05/2026 1 292 €385.44 4 619 €823.27 13/05/2026 4 1,201 €1,592.12 2 2 €2.67 14/05/2026 3 951 €1,255.32 0 0 €0.00 15/05/2026 9 4,901 €6,421.32 1 1 €1.32 18/05/2026 10 3,600 €4,626.00 0 0 €0.00 19/05/2026 4 2,400 €3,048.00 6 1,056 €1,349.29 20/05/2026 0 0 €0.00 8 1,329 €1,702.93 21/05/2026 4 2,400 €3,042.00 8 995 €1,264.51 22/05/2026 5 1,201 €1,514.09 5 751 €950.02 25/05/2026 5 2,401 €3,004.26 8 1,616 €2,036.06 26/05/2026 7 2,000 €2,523.35 0 0 €0.00 27/05/2026 1 600 €747.00 6 750 €934.51 28/05/2026 3 601 €748.25 5 606 €757.52 29/05/2026 1 1 €1.25 4 1,201 €1,507.25 01/06/2026 7 3,600 €4,473.00 4 40 €50.40 02/06/2026 6 1,994 €2,486.61 10 2,957 €3,711.25 03/06/2026 3 508 €626.39 3 6 €7.43 04/06/2026 0 0 €0.00 7 596 €733.08 05/06/2026 5 500 €615.00 3 3 €3.71 08/06/2026 3 600 €732.00 6 1,196 €1,471.08 09/06/2026 0 0 €0.00 5 572 €703.56 10/06/2026 8 2,400 €2,955.00 12 3,907 €4,893.36 11/06/2026 1 139 €180.01 11 4,403 €5,712.65 12/06/2026 8 3,061 €3,930.39 1 168 €219.24 15/06/2026 3 205 €262.54 5 601 €775.28 16/06/2026 7 2,335 €3,009.48 1 1 €1.29 17/06/2026 9 3,000 €3,833.90 5 5 €6.43 18/06/2026 6 1,291 €1,648.58 1 1 €1.28 19/06/2026 8 1,605 €2,043.91 4 4 €5.12 22/06/2026 2 114 €143.60 7 1,792 €2,269.86 23/06/2026 4 1,507 €1,910.19 5 5 €6.35 24/06/2026 7 888 €1,127.15 2 2 €2.54 25/06/2026 4 1,801 €2,251.26 3 3 €3.78 26/06/2026 3 572 €709.28 4 298 €372.49 29/06/2026 2 609 €758.21 2 401 €501.25 30/06/2026 5 1,201 €1,491.75 4 4 €4.98

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99031-dms-group-cp-2026.06.30-half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-en.pdf