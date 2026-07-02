DMS GROUP: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON JUNE 30, 2026

July 2, 2026 - 8.45 am - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, communicates the half-year results of the liquidity contract entrusted by DMS Group to Natixis Oddo BHF dated May 7, 2025.
As of 30/06/2026, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 162,636 shares
- €38,363
Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 were executed:
- 751 purchase transactions
- 807 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 209,911 shares on purchase, representing €274,416
- 157,905 shares for sale, representing €210,429
It should be noted that when the contract was set up, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:
- 150,000 shares
- €50,000
UPCOMING EVENTS*
- 20/07/2026 Q2 2026 Revenue
- 15/09/2026 2026 H1 Results
The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market in Paris.
*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.
Find financial information on our investor area: www.dms.com
Receive free financial information from DMS Group by registering on www.actusnews.com
ABOUT DMS GROUP
DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.
In 2025, DMS Group achieved a consolidated revenue of €50 million, more than 80% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.
DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.
DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.
|CONTACTS DMS GROUP
Investor Relations
relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com²
Press Relations
relationpresse@dms-imaging.com
|CONTACTS NEWS
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst-Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Purchase transactions
|Shares on purchase
|Amount
|Sale transactions
|Share for sale
|Amount
|Total
|751
|209,911
|€274,416.30
|807
|157,905
|€210,429.33
|02/01/2026
|1
|1
|€1.27
|11
|1,462
|€1,878.29
|05/01/2026
|3
|750
|€962.50
|2
|2
|€2.58
|06/01/2026
|1
|1
|€1.29
|7
|500
|€642.51
|07/01/2026
|1
|1
|€1.29
|12
|2,200
|€2,856.25
|08/01/2026
|1
|1
|€1.30
|7
|965
|€1,273.73
|09/01/2026
|7
|1,780
|€2,319.96
|7
|535
|€702.89
|12/01/2026
|4
|1,103
|€1,426.70
|11
|2,813
|€3,657.69
|13/01/2026
|15
|2,304
|€3,005.83
|17
|2,504
|€3,284.01
|14/01/2026
|9
|1,400
|€1,821.25
|5
|625
|€816.87
|15/01/2026
|3
|250
|€326.25
|2
|376
|€492.56
|16/01/2026
|5
|1,500
|€1,961.89
|10
|2,250
|€2,951.25
|19/01/2026
|4
|600
|€776.50
|4
|500
|€647.50
|20/01/2026
|14
|3,750
|€4,972.51
|23
|4,001
|€5,377.57
|21/01/2026
|9
|1,283
|€1,679.32
|5
|352
|€463.37
|22/01/2026
|7
|1,583
|€2,057.49
|2
|649
|€850.19
|23/01/2026
|1
|1
|€1.35
|47
|11,130
|€15,462.70
|26/01/2026
|9
|2,251
|€3,245.20
|57
|10,000
|€14,547.50
|27/01/2026
|17
|4,500
|€6,448.76
|14
|3,351
|€4,823.60
|28/01/2026
|9
|2,451
|€3,444.89
|9
|2,000
|€2,832.51
|29/01/2026
|7
|2,100
|€2,891.51
|8
|2,500
|€3,492.33
|30/01/2026
|5
|2,000
|€2,700.00
|10
|3,500
|€4,807.49
|02/02/2026
|1
|1
|€1.39
|14
|2,600
|€3,659.00
|03/02/2026
|4
|525
|€740.25
|4
|901
|€1,277.42
|04/02/2026
|8
|750
|€1,058.75
|9
|1,000
|€1,413.06
|05/02/2026
|5
|250
|€351.25
|3
|212
|€298.92
|06/02/2026
|13
|2,250
|€3,123.76
|1
|1
|€1.40
|09/02/2026
|13
|2,979
|€4,059.30
|5
|413
|€564.12
|10/02/2026
|7
|1,250
|€1,692.36
|7
|1,088
|€1,478.76
|11/02/2026
|3
|351
|€473.35
|1
|1
|€1.35
|12/02/2026
|6
|900
|€1,208.01
|5
|501
|€676.35
|13/02/2026
|8
|1,625
|€2,166.25
|2
|501
|€668.84
|16/02/2026
|17
|3,624
|€4,785.56
|1
|1
|€1.33
|17/02/2026
|7
|1,001
|€1,323.82
|8
|1,501
|€1,988.82
|18/02/2026
|7
|2,000
|€2,632.51
|5
|1,101
|€1,455.82
|19/02/2026
|5
|750
|€983.75
|3
|202
|€266.64
|20/02/2026
|5
|1,500
|€1,972.50
|10
|3,000
|€3,954.01
|23/02/2026
|4
|500
|€665.00
|10
|1,876
|€2,495.71
|24/02/2026
|14
|5,000
|€6,565.02
|1
|1
|€1.33
|25/02/2026
|10
|2,500
|€3,222.51
|4
|1,001
|€1,293.80
|26/02/2026
|6
|828
|€1,085.15
|18
|5,497
|€7,214.75
|27/02/2026
|7
|1,915
|€2,522.66
|4
|1,095
|€1,457.43
|02/03/2026
|18
|6,500
|€8,380.01
|9
|1,802
|€2,339.38
|03/03/2026
|15
|5,000
|€6,350.00
|6
|6
|€7.65
|04/03/2026
|10
|4,000
|€5,002.50
|2
|250
|€312.51
|05/03/2026
|6
|318
|€402.03
|11
|1,796
|€2,285.15
|06/03/2026
|8
|1,433
|€1,812.41
|4
|400
|€509.99
|09/03/2026
|16
|7,500
|€9,120.00
|6
|3,001
|€3,706.26
|10/03/2026
|1
|19
|€23.94
|4
|1,000
|€1,265.02
|11/03/2026
|3
|228
|€287.28
|4
|499
|€638.72
|12/03/2026
|3
|1,000
|€1,280.00
|3
|1,000
|€1,282.50
|13/03/2026
|6
|1,555
|€1,979.85
|1
|1
|€1.28
|16/03/2026
|4
|940
|€1,175.00
|4
|1,001
|€1,258.77
|17/03/2026
|6
|1,735
|€2,183.52
|2
|2
|€2.54
|18/03/2026
|4
|773
|€959.02
|7
|1,896
|€2,378.49
|19/03/2026
|2
|550
|€702.75
|15
|3,106
|€4,044.88
|20/03/2026
|6
|708
|€934.56
|8
|2,001
|€2,667.57
|23/03/2026
|9
|2,792
|€3,803.75
|4
|1,500
|€2,070.00
|24/03/2026
|10
|3,200
|€4,375.50
|2
|300
|€411.00
|25/03/2026
|2
|500
|€675.00
|4
|400
|€544.00
|26/03/2026
|10
|2,900
|€3,933.31
|4
|4
|€5.47
|27/03/2026
|10
|2,650
|€3,544.00
|4
|810
|€1,081.42
|30/03/2026
|9
|3,001
|€3,961.34
|5
|501
|€676.31
|31/03/2026
|10
|3,600
|€4,586.30
|0
|0
|€0.00
|01/04/2026
|2
|306
|€387.08
|6
|722
|€911.94
|02/04/2026
|1
|60
|€75.60
|3
|3
|€3.81
|07/04/2026
|5
|1,740
|€2,197.80
|6
|998
|€1,262.47
|08/04/2026
|1
|38
|€50.35
|20
|4,800
|€6,347.01
|09/04/2026
|4
|1,762
|€2,307.84
|2
|2
|€2.65
|10/04/2026
|6
|1,235
|€1,605.51
|5
|5
|€6.55
|13/04/2026
|5
|1,926
|€2,501.06
|12
|3,997
|€5,293.86
|14/04/2026
|4
|1,640
|€2,243.05
|6
|2,497
|€3,443.41
|15/04/2026
|14
|4,200
|€5,760.71
|11
|3,000
|€4,155.00
|16/04/2026
|11
|3,978
|€5,307.18
|1
|500
|€670.00
|17/04/2026
|10
|3,575
|€4,656.81
|5
|1,500
|€1,957.55
|20/04/2026
|4
|847
|€1,118.03
|15
|4,632
|€6,202.02
|21/04/2026
|4
|1,200
|€1,623.00
|3
|368
|€502.32
|22/04/2026
|9
|5,400
|€6,975.00
|5
|500
|€653.66
|23/04/2026
|6
|2,401
|€3,148.31
|8
|2,501
|€3,288.81
|24/04/2026
|4
|1,200
|€1,599.25
|12
|3,500
|€4,680.00
|27/04/2026
|5
|1,053
|€1,416.28
|6
|1,502
|€2,022.70
|28/04/2026
|4
|748
|€1,006.06
|3
|39
|€52.85
|29/04/2026
|6
|1,834
|€2,472.57
|2
|2
|€2.71
|30/04/2026
|4
|1,768
|€2,366.13
|5
|483
|€649.64
|04/05/2026
|6
|1,200
|€1,611.00
|1
|1
|€1.35
|05/05/2026
|4
|601
|€808.35
|3
|977
|€1,318.95
|06/05/2026
|6
|2,400
|€3,164.99
|3
|1,000
|€1,327.50
|07/05/2026
|2
|601
|€805.34
|5
|1,501
|€2,015.65
|08/05/2026
|4
|1,800
|€2,415.00
|3
|1,000
|€1,350.00
|11/05/2026
|12
|4,908
|€6,545.07
|0
|0
|€0.00
|12/05/2026
|1
|292
|€385.44
|4
|619
|€823.27
|13/05/2026
|4
|1,201
|€1,592.12
|2
|2
|€2.67
|14/05/2026
|3
|951
|€1,255.32
|0
|0
|€0.00
|15/05/2026
|9
|4,901
|€6,421.32
|1
|1
|€1.32
|18/05/2026
|10
|3,600
|€4,626.00
|0
|0
|€0.00
|19/05/2026
|4
|2,400
|€3,048.00
|6
|1,056
|€1,349.29
|20/05/2026
|0
|0
|€0.00
|8
|1,329
|€1,702.93
|21/05/2026
|4
|2,400
|€3,042.00
|8
|995
|€1,264.51
|22/05/2026
|5
|1,201
|€1,514.09
|5
|751
|€950.02
|25/05/2026
|5
|2,401
|€3,004.26
|8
|1,616
|€2,036.06
|26/05/2026
|7
|2,000
|€2,523.35
|0
|0
|€0.00
|27/05/2026
|1
|600
|€747.00
|6
|750
|€934.51
|28/05/2026
|3
|601
|€748.25
|5
|606
|€757.52
|29/05/2026
|1
|1
|€1.25
|4
|1,201
|€1,507.25
|01/06/2026
|7
|3,600
|€4,473.00
|4
|40
|€50.40
|02/06/2026
|6
|1,994
|€2,486.61
|10
|2,957
|€3,711.25
|03/06/2026
|3
|508
|€626.39
|3
|6
|€7.43
|04/06/2026
|0
|0
|€0.00
|7
|596
|€733.08
|05/06/2026
|5
|500
|€615.00
|3
|3
|€3.71
|08/06/2026
|3
|600
|€732.00
|6
|1,196
|€1,471.08
|09/06/2026
|0
|0
|€0.00
|5
|572
|€703.56
|10/06/2026
|8
|2,400
|€2,955.00
|12
|3,907
|€4,893.36
|11/06/2026
|1
|139
|€180.01
|11
|4,403
|€5,712.65
|12/06/2026
|8
|3,061
|€3,930.39
|1
|168
|€219.24
|15/06/2026
|3
|205
|€262.54
|5
|601
|€775.28
|16/06/2026
|7
|2,335
|€3,009.48
|1
|1
|€1.29
|17/06/2026
|9
|3,000
|€3,833.90
|5
|5
|€6.43
|18/06/2026
|6
|1,291
|€1,648.58
|1
|1
|€1.28
|19/06/2026
|8
|1,605
|€2,043.91
|4
|4
|€5.12
|22/06/2026
|2
|114
|€143.60
|7
|1,792
|€2,269.86
|23/06/2026
|4
|1,507
|€1,910.19
|5
|5
|€6.35
|24/06/2026
|7
|888
|€1,127.15
|2
|2
|€2.54
|25/06/2026
|4
|1,801
|€2,251.26
|3
|3
|€3.78
|26/06/2026
|3
|572
|€709.28
|4
|298
|€372.49
|29/06/2026
|2
|609
|€758.21
|2
|401
|€501.25
|30/06/2026
|5
|1,201
|€1,491.75
|4
|4
|€4.98
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