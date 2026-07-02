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WKN: A2AMFU | ISIN: FR0012202497 | Ticker-Symbol: DMS1
Stuttgart
02.07.26 | 10:02
1,210 Euro
+5,22 % +0,060
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2101,21510:27
Actusnews Wire
02.07.2026 08:53 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DMS GROUP: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ON JUNE 30, 2026

July 2, 2026 - 8.45 am - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, communicates the half-year results of the liquidity contract entrusted by DMS Group to Natixis Oddo BHF dated May 7, 2025.

As of 30/06/2026, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 162,636 shares
  • €38,363

Over the period from 01/01/2026 to 30/06/2026 were executed:

  • 751 purchase transactions
  • 807 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 209,911 shares on purchase, representing €274,416
  • 157,905 shares for sale, representing €210,429

It should be noted that when the contract was set up, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 150,000 shares
  • €50,000

UPCOMING EVENTS*

  • 20/07/2026 Q2 2026 Revenue
  • 15/09/2026 2026 H1 Results

The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext market in Paris.
*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.

Find financial information on our investor area: www.dms.com

Receive free financial information from DMS Group by registering on www.actusnews.com

ABOUT DMS GROUP
DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.
In 2025, DMS Group achieved a consolidated revenue of €50 million, more than 80% of which was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.
DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.
DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

CONTACTS DMS GROUP
Investor Relations
relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com²
Press Relations
relationpresse@dms-imaging.com		CONTACTS NEWS
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst-Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr

PURCHASES SALES
DatePurchase transactionsShares on purchaseAmount Sale transactionsShare for saleAmount
Total751209,911€274,416.30 807157,905€210,429.33
02/01/202611 €1.27 111,462 €1,878.29
05/01/20263750 €962.50 22 €2.58
06/01/202611 €1.29 7500 €642.51
07/01/202611 €1.29 122,200 €2,856.25
08/01/202611 €1.30 7965 €1,273.73
09/01/202671,780 €2,319.96 7535 €702.89
12/01/202641,103 €1,426.70 112,813 €3,657.69
13/01/2026152,304 €3,005.83 172,504 €3,284.01
14/01/202691,400 €1,821.25 5625 €816.87
15/01/20263250 €326.25 2376 €492.56
16/01/202651,500 €1,961.89 102,250 €2,951.25
19/01/20264600 €776.50 4500 €647.50
20/01/2026143,750 €4,972.51 234,001 €5,377.57
21/01/202691,283 €1,679.32 5352 €463.37
22/01/202671,583 €2,057.49 2649 €850.19
23/01/202611 €1.35 4711,130 €15,462.70
26/01/202692,251 €3,245.20 5710,000 €14,547.50
27/01/2026174,500 €6,448.76 143,351 €4,823.60
28/01/202692,451 €3,444.89 92,000 €2,832.51
29/01/202672,100 €2,891.51 82,500 €3,492.33
30/01/202652,000 €2,700.00 103,500 €4,807.49
02/02/202611 €1.39 142,600 €3,659.00
03/02/20264525 €740.25 4901 €1,277.42
04/02/20268750 €1,058.75 91,000 €1,413.06
05/02/20265250 €351.25 3212 €298.92
06/02/2026132,250 €3,123.76 11 €1.40
09/02/2026132,979 €4,059.30 5413 €564.12
10/02/202671,250 €1,692.36 71,088 €1,478.76
11/02/20263351 €473.35 11 €1.35
12/02/20266900 €1,208.01 5501 €676.35
13/02/202681,625 €2,166.25 2501 €668.84
16/02/2026173,624 €4,785.56 11 €1.33
17/02/202671,001 €1,323.82 81,501 €1,988.82
18/02/202672,000 €2,632.51 51,101 €1,455.82
19/02/20265750 €983.75 3202 €266.64
20/02/202651,500 €1,972.50 103,000 €3,954.01
23/02/20264500 €665.00 101,876 €2,495.71
24/02/2026145,000 €6,565.02 11 €1.33
25/02/2026102,500 €3,222.51 41,001 €1,293.80
26/02/20266828 €1,085.15 185,497 €7,214.75
27/02/202671,915 €2,522.66 41,095 €1,457.43
02/03/2026186,500 €8,380.01 91,802 €2,339.38
03/03/2026155,000 €6,350.00 66 €7.65
04/03/2026104,000 €5,002.50 2250 €312.51
05/03/20266318 €402.03 111,796 €2,285.15
06/03/202681,433 €1,812.41 4400 €509.99
09/03/2026167,500 €9,120.00 63,001 €3,706.26
10/03/2026119 €23.94 41,000 €1,265.02
11/03/20263228 €287.28 4499 €638.72
12/03/202631,000 €1,280.00 31,000 €1,282.50
13/03/202661,555 €1,979.85 11 €1.28
16/03/20264940 €1,175.00 41,001 €1,258.77
17/03/202661,735 €2,183.52 22 €2.54
18/03/20264773 €959.02 71,896 €2,378.49
19/03/20262550 €702.75 153,106 €4,044.88
20/03/20266708 €934.56 82,001 €2,667.57
23/03/202692,792 €3,803.75 41,500 €2,070.00
24/03/2026103,200 €4,375.50 2300 €411.00
25/03/20262500 €675.00 4400 €544.00
26/03/2026102,900 €3,933.31 44 €5.47
27/03/2026102,650 €3,544.00 4810 €1,081.42
30/03/202693,001 €3,961.34 5501 €676.31
31/03/2026103,600 €4,586.30 00 €0.00
01/04/20262306 €387.08 6722 €911.94
02/04/2026160 €75.60 33 €3.81
07/04/202651,740 €2,197.80 6998 €1,262.47
08/04/2026138 €50.35 204,800 €6,347.01
09/04/202641,762 €2,307.84 22 €2.65
10/04/202661,235 €1,605.51 55 €6.55
13/04/202651,926 €2,501.06 123,997 €5,293.86
14/04/202641,640 €2,243.05 62,497 €3,443.41
15/04/2026144,200 €5,760.71 113,000 €4,155.00
16/04/2026113,978 €5,307.18 1500 €670.00
17/04/2026103,575 €4,656.81 51,500 €1,957.55
20/04/20264847 €1,118.03 154,632 €6,202.02
21/04/202641,200 €1,623.00 3368 €502.32
22/04/202695,400 €6,975.00 5500 €653.66
23/04/202662,401 €3,148.31 82,501 €3,288.81
24/04/202641,200 €1,599.25 123,500 €4,680.00
27/04/202651,053 €1,416.28 61,502 €2,022.70
28/04/20264748 €1,006.06 339 €52.85
29/04/202661,834 €2,472.57 22 €2.71
30/04/202641,768 €2,366.13 5483 €649.64
04/05/202661,200 €1,611.00 11 €1.35
05/05/20264601 €808.35 3977 €1,318.95
06/05/202662,400 €3,164.99 31,000 €1,327.50
07/05/20262601 €805.34 51,501 €2,015.65
08/05/202641,800 €2,415.00 31,000 €1,350.00
11/05/2026124,908 €6,545.07 00 €0.00
12/05/20261292 €385.44 4619 €823.27
13/05/202641,201 €1,592.12 22 €2.67
14/05/20263951 €1,255.32 00 €0.00
15/05/202694,901 €6,421.32 11 €1.32
18/05/2026103,600 €4,626.00 00 €0.00
19/05/202642,400 €3,048.00 61,056 €1,349.29
20/05/202600 €0.00 81,329 €1,702.93
21/05/202642,400 €3,042.00 8995 €1,264.51
22/05/202651,201 €1,514.09 5751 €950.02
25/05/202652,401 €3,004.26 81,616 €2,036.06
26/05/202672,000 €2,523.35 00 €0.00
27/05/20261600 €747.00 6750 €934.51
28/05/20263601 €748.25 5606 €757.52
29/05/202611 €1.25 41,201 €1,507.25
01/06/202673,600 €4,473.00 440 €50.40
02/06/202661,994 €2,486.61 102,957 €3,711.25
03/06/20263508 €626.39 36 €7.43
04/06/202600 €0.00 7596 €733.08
05/06/20265500 €615.00 33 €3.71
08/06/20263600 €732.00 61,196 €1,471.08
09/06/202600 €0.00 5572 €703.56
10/06/202682,400 €2,955.00 123,907 €4,893.36
11/06/20261139 €180.01 114,403 €5,712.65
12/06/202683,061 €3,930.39 1168 €219.24
15/06/20263205 €262.54 5601 €775.28
16/06/202672,335 €3,009.48 11 €1.29
17/06/202693,000 €3,833.90 55 €6.43
18/06/202661,291 €1,648.58 11 €1.28
19/06/202681,605 €2,043.91 44 €5.12
22/06/20262114 €143.60 71,792 €2,269.86
23/06/202641,507 €1,910.19 55 €6.35
24/06/20267888 €1,127.15 22 €2.54
25/06/202641,801 €2,251.26 33 €3.78
26/06/20263572 €709.28 4298 €372.49
29/06/20262609 €758.21 2401 €501.25
30/06/202651,201 €1,491.75 44 €4.98
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------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99031-dms-group-cp-2026.06.30-half-year-report-on-the-liquidity-en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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