DMS GROUP RECEIVES EUR 4 MILLION FROM THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK, 1ST DRAWDOWN OF THE TOTAL FINANCING OF EUR 20 MILLION

DMS GROUP RECEIVES €4 MILLION FROM THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK, 1ST DRAWDOWN OF THE TOTAL FINANCING OF €20 MILLION

A long-term European institutional funding to accelerate the development of the next generation of medical imaging

Issuance of share subscription warrants (BSA) for the benefit of the EIB with a maturity of 14 years

June 1st, 2026 - 5:45 pm - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces that it has received the 1st payment of €4 million on the financing line of a total amount of €20 million granted by the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the support of the European Union under the InvestEU program (read the press release of 27 March 2026).

This financing is a major structuring step for the Group and supports its long-term innovation program for the next generation of medical imaging solutions. It will contribute to:

accelerate the development of innovative solutions for the European and international markets: new generation of digital RF rooms, bone densitometers, motorized and non-motorized mobile radiology equipment, mobile solutions for operating rooms (C-arms) as well as the integration of solutions for the interpretation of medical images by artificial intelligence;

for the European and international markets: new generation of digital RF rooms, bone densitometers, motorized and non-motorized mobile radiology equipment, mobile solutions for operating rooms (C-arms) as well as the integration of solutions for the interpretation of medical images by artificial intelligence; strengthen the industrial capacity of the Gallargues-le-Montueux production and assembly site;

of the Gallargues-le-Montueux production and assembly site; support regulatory , market access and intellectual property protection approaches;

, market access and intellectual property protection approaches; support the commercial launch of new imaging solutions between 2026 and 2030.

The expenses associated with this investment program will be mainly incurred in France.

REMINDER OF THE MAIN TERMS OF THE FINANCING LINE

This EIB financing, of up to €20 million, is being made available to DMS Group in three tranches, respectively of €4.0 million (tranche A), €6.0 million (tranche B) and €10.0 million (tranche C).

Tranches B to C cashouts, available 18 months and 36 months respectively after the signing of the financing agreement and subject to operational, economic, R&D and regulatory milestones, will remain at the discretion of DMS Group.

The 1st tranche (tranche A) bears a fixed annual interest of 5%, it being specified that part of the interest (3%) will be deferred and paid at maturity. All tranches are amortizable over a period of 4 years after a deferral period of 2 years from the date of drawdown (i.e. a total maturity of 6 years).

In accordance with the EIB's usual practice for operations involving innovative projects, this financing is accompanied by the issuance of share subscription warrants (BSA) for the benefit of the EIB.

Pursuant to the delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 16, 2025 under the terms of its 22nd resolution, the drawdown of tranche A thus gave rise to the issuance, with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights, of 1,205,838 unlisted BSA ("BSA A ") to the benefit of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Each BSA A gives the right to one new share at an exercise price of €1.3143608998[1] per new share. The BSA A may be exercised at any time by the EIB after the maturity of tranche A of the financing in May 2032, i.e. in 6 years' time, except in exceptional circumstances (non-repayment, change of control of the Company, etc.). The BSA A have a lifespan of 14 years, i.e. until May 13, 2040.

The total number of shares resulting from the potential exercise of 100% of the BSA A issued in connection with tranche A represents 4.32% of the Company's share capital. As an indication, a shareholder holding 1.00% of DMS's share capital before the potential exercise of 100% of these BSA A would hold approximately 0.96% of the share capital after their exercise (on a non-diluted basis).

For information purposes, the impact of the capital increase that would result from the potential exercise of 100% of the BSA A on the share of consolidated equity per share (calculations made on the basis of the consolidated equity as of December 31, 2025 and the number of shares making up the Company's share capital as of April 30, 2026) would be as follows:

Share of shareholders' equity per share (in €) Undiluted base* Diluted base** Before issuance of new shares resulting from the potential exercise of 100% of the BSA A warrants €2.08 €2.08 After issuance of 1,205,838 new shares resulting from the potential exercise of 100% of the BSA A €2.05 €2.05

*Based on an existing share count of 26,686,791 as of April 30, 2026

**There are no outstanding financial instruments giving access to DMS Group's capital

UPCOMING EVENTS* :

15/06/2026 Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting 20/07/2026 Q2 2026 revenue

Q2 2026 revenue 28/09/2026 H1 2026 results

The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext Paris market.

*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.

Find financial information on our investor area: www.dms.com

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ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2025, DMS Group achieved a consolidated revenue of €50 million, of which more than 75% was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

CONTACTS DMS GROUP



Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com



Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com CONTACTS ACTUS

Mathieu OMNES

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] equal to 99% of the volume weighted average (VWAP) of the DMS Group share price over 20 trading days preceding the date of issuance of the warrants

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