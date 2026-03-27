DMS GROUP: THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK GRANTS A FINANCING LINE OF UP TO EUR 20 MILLION

Funding with the support of the European Union, through InvestEU, to accelerate the development of the new generation of medical imaging solutions as part of the next strategic plan Imaging 2030 with the ambition to make DMS Group a European leader in medical imaging on the world stage.

The financing is part of EIB's strong commitment to health and life sciences, and to the "Med-tech" sector in particular.

March 27, 2026 - 7.30 am - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces that it has obtained financing of up to €20 million, structured in three tranches, from the European Investment Bank (EIB), with the support of the European Union as part of the InvestEU.

"This major financing from the European Investment Bank supports our innovation strategy and our ambition to develop cutting-edge medical imaging solutions in Europe. It marks a recognition of the quality of our teams and our technological roadmap. This collaboration with the European Union sustainably strengthens our ability to accelerate the industrial and commercial deployment of new high-value-added imaging systems," said Samuel Sancerni, Chairman and CEO of DMS Group.

"Financing innovation and new technologies is a strategic objective for EIB, the Bank of the European Union", said Ambroise Fayolle, vice-president of the European Investment Bank. "The EIB has become a key financier of health and life science projects. Over the last 20 years, the financing in the health and health-related projects in France amount to €7.4 billion, including this €20 million venture debt operation to support DMS Group' innovative imaging solutions. "

STRATEGIC FINANCING TO SUPPORT THE INDUSTRIAL AND TECHNOLOGICAL RISE

This financing is a new major structuring step for the Group and supports its long-term innovation program for the next generation of medical imaging solutions.

This funding will help to:

accelerate the development of innovative solutions for the European and international markets: new generation of digital RF room, bone densitometer, motorized and non-motorized mobile radiology equipment, mobile solutions for operating rooms (C-arms) as well as the integration of solutions allowing the interpretation of medical images by artificial intelligence;

for the European and international markets: new generation of digital RF room, bone densitometer, motorized and non-motorized mobile radiology equipment, mobile solutions for operating rooms (C-arms) as well as the integration of solutions allowing the interpretation of medical images by artificial intelligence; to strengthen the industrial capacities of the Gallargues-le-Montueux site;

of the Gallargues-le-Montueux site; support regulatory , market access and intellectual property protection approaches;

, market access and intellectual property protection approaches; support the commercial launch of new imaging solutions between 2026 and 2030.

The expenses associated with this investment program will be mainly incurred in France.

MAIN TERMS OF THE FINANCING LINE

This EIB financing, of up to €20 million, is being made available to DMS Group in three tranches, respectively of €4.0 million (tranche A), €6.0 million (tranche B) and €10.0 million (tranche C). Each tranche is accompanied by the issuance of share subscription warrants (BSA).

The drawdown of tranche A of €4.0 million will be carried out as soon as the contractual and legal conditions attached to this tranche are met. Disbursements of Tranches B to C, available respectively 18 months and 36 months after the signing of the financing agreement and subject to operational, economic, R&D and regulatory milestones, will remain at the discretion of DMS Group.

All tranches are amortizable over a period of 4 years after a deferral period of 2 years from the date of drawdown (i.e. a total maturity of 6 years).

Tranche A will bear a fixed annual interest rate of 5%, with the caveat that part of the interest (3%) will be deferred and paid at maturity.

In accordance with the EIB's usual practice for operations involving innovative projects, this financing is accompanied by the issuance of share subscription warrants (BSAs) for the benefit of the EIB (subject to the disbursement of each tranche, with a number of BSAs depending on the amount of the tranche for each tranche concerned).

The drawdown of tranche A will give rise to the issuance of warrants with an exercise price equal to 99% of the volume weighted average (VWAP) of the DMS Group share price over 20 trading days preceding the date of issue of the warrants. The BSAs may be exercised at any time after the maturity of Tranche A (i.e. 6 years after its issuance, except in exceptional events (non-redemption, change of control of the Company, etc.).). They will have a lifespan of 14 years. Based on the closing share price of DMS Group as of March 26, 2026, the total number of shares resulting from the potential exercise of the warrants issued at the time of the drawdown of tranche A would represent 4.21% of the Company's share capital. DMS Group will report on the number of warrants issued, their exercise price, and the potential dilution induced by the drawdown of tranche A.

UPCOMING EVENTS*:

04/14/2026 2025 Annual Results

2025 Annual Results 04/21/2026 Q1 2026 revenue

The publications will take place after the close of the Euronext Paris market.

*Provisional schedule subject to change. Visit the DMS Group website.

Find financial information on our investor area: www.dms.com

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ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2024, DMS Group achieved a consolidated revenue of €46.1 million, of which more than 75% was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

CONTACTS DMS GROUP



Investor Relations

relationinvestisseur@dms-imaging.com



Press Relations

relationpresse@dms-imaging.com CONTACTS ACTUS

Mathieu OMNES

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr

Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 34

fndiaye@actus.fr CONTACT EIB

Andrea Morawski

a.morawski@eib.org

tel. mobile: +352 691 284 349

Press Office: press@eib.org

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