Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Provides Balance Sheet Update: Highlights European Investment Bank Financing Discussions for up to €25M, Eliminates 38% of Warrant Overhang with No Dilution; Reaffirms Growth Trajectory; Notes No Known Business Reason for

Significant Deleveraging: Total liabilities decreased by $4.5 million, or 9.6%, quarter-over-quarter, while stockholders' equity increased 7.6%

Total liabilities decreased by $4.5 million, or 9.6%, quarter-over-quarter, while stockholders' equity increased 7.6% Landmark Financing: R&D division in discussions with the European Investment Bank for financing of up to €25 million

R&D division in discussions with the European Investment Bank for financing of up to €25 million Capital Structure Simplification: 4,874,126 Series B Warrants expired unexercised, eliminating ~38% of total warrant overhang with zero shareholder dilution

4,874,126 Series B Warrants expired unexercised, eliminating ~38% of total warrant overhang with zero shareholder dilution Real Estate Value: Wholly-owned facilities independently valued at approximately $15 million - exceeding current market capitalization



Wholly-owned facilities independently valued at approximately $15 million - exceeding current market capitalization Balance Sheet Transformation: Guidance projects stockholders' equity of $92.3 million by 2029, driven by a growing cash position of $62.9 million from internally generated cash flow

CHICAGO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provides an update on its balance sheet and notes no known business reason for the recent decline in its share price.

While many of these developments have been reported individually, the Company believes it is important for investors to consider them collectively, as they reflect a business undergoing a fundamental balance sheet transformation.

Balance Sheet Continues to Strengthen

Cosmos Health's balance sheet is trending positively across multiple key metrics, as reported in the Company's Q1 2026 results:

Total liabilities decreased by $4.5 million, or 9.6%, quarter-over-quarter, driven by a substantial reduction in convertible note and credit facility balances

decreased by $4.5 million, or 9.6%, quarter-over-quarter, driven by a substantial reduction in convertible note and credit facility balances Stockholders' equity increased by $1.4 million, or 7.6%, quarter-over-quarter

increased by $1.4 million, or 7.6%, quarter-over-quarter Liabilities-to-assets ratio improved by 370 basis points to 68.2% from 71.9% at year-end 2025

improved by 370 basis points to 68.2% from 71.9% at year-end 2025 Liquid assets of $4.3 million comprising cash of $2.2 million and digital assets and marketable securities of $2.1 million

Beyond the quarterly metrics, Cosmos Health's balance sheet is underpinned by a diversified asset base spanning GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, a robotic logistics warehouse, pharmaceutical distribution infrastructure, proprietary intellectual property, digital assets, and a growing U.S. commercial platform.

European Investment Bank - A Milestone for Cosmos Health's R&D

Cosmos Health's R&D division is in discussions with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for financing of up to €25 million under the EIB's Venture Debt Program, reflecting up to 50% of its broader €50 million R&D initiative. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and one of the world's leading multilateral financing institutions. If successfully concluded, this financing would represent a significant milestone for the Company's R&D platform, which is anchored by the proprietary AI-driven Cloudscreen drug repurposing technology and spans oncology, autoimmune diseases, neurology, and obesity.

Capital Structure Simplified - Zero Dilution

4,874,126 Series B Warrants have expired unexercised , eliminating approximately 38% of total outstanding warrants with no shareholder dilution. This represents a meaningful simplification of the Company's capital structure that directly benefits existing shareholders.

Real Estate Assets - Wholly Owned, Independently Valued at over $15 Million

Cosmos Health holds real estate assets - its CosmoFarm distribution facility and Cana Laboratories manufacturing site - with a combined fair market value of approximately $15 million , wholly owned and independently valued. A large portion of these assets are free of any mortgage or other financial encumbrance, providing the Company with additional financial flexibility. The market value of these assets alone exceed the Company's current market capitalization and represent a meaningful component of the Company's asset base the Company believes is not yet reflected in its share price.

Digital Asset Strategy - A Forward-Looking Treasury Approach

The Company secured a financing facility of up to $300 million to support its digital assets treasury strategy. The Company has commenced investments in digital assets, with the strategy providing balance sheet diversification and a platform to explore blockchain's practical applications in healthcare, while retaining significant capital for core operations.

Record Momentum and Balance Sheet Transformation

Cosmos Health is growing at its fastest pace in Company history - FY2025 revenue of $65.3 million was an all-time annual record , up 20% year-over-year with gross profit growing 83%, followed by Q1 2026 revenue of $17.9 million, the highest Q1 in Company history , up 31% year-over-year, with momentum continuing into Q2 2026 across all core divisions.

The Company's recently published 2026-2029 guidance projects this trajectory to drive a structural transformation of the balance sheet: revenue growing to $200.6 million by 2029 at a 32% CAGR, gross margins expanding from 12.1% to 35.5%, Adjusted EBITDA reaching $44.2 million, operating cash flow of $24 million, a cash position of $62.9 million, and stockholders' equity growing 402% to $92.3 million - with all convertible debt projected to be fully repaid and cash expected to exceed total debt by 2027.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "The fundamentals speak for themselves. Total liabilities are down $4.5 million in a single quarter, while stockholders' equity is up 7.6%. The market value of our real estate assets alone - wholly owned and independently valued at approximately $15 million - exceeds our current market capitalisation. Our R&D division is in discussions with the European Investment Bank for financing of up to €25 million toward a €50 million R&D program. We have eliminated 38% of our warrant overhang with zero dilution to shareholders. And our guidance projects revenue more than tripling to $200.6 million by 2029, with stockholders' equity growing fourfold to $92.3 million and a cash position of $62.9 million. We are aware that our share price has not reflected this progress, and we do not believe that disconnect is justified by our fundamentals. The growth is happening. We look forward to demonstrating that in the quarters ahead."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com