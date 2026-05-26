Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Releases 2026-2029 Guidance: Targeting $200M Revenue, $71M Gross Profit, and $44M Adjusted EBITDA by 2029 - Building an Innovative, High-Margin Healthcare Platform with Strong Cash Generation

Revenue increasing 207% at a 32% CAGR: From $65.3 million in 2025 to $200.6 million by 2029, driven by strong growth across all core segments

From $65.3 million in 2025 to $200.6 million by 2029, driven by strong growth across all core segments Gross profit growing 801% to $71.2M: Margins expanding from 12.1% to 35.5% - driven by a structural shift toward high-margin proprietary segments

Margins expanding from 12.1% to 35.5% - driven by a structural shift toward high-margin proprietary segments Net income improving by $50.1M: Transition to profitability in 2027; net income of $31.0 million by 2029

Transition to profitability in 2027; net income of $31.0 million by 2029 Self-funding growth model: Operating cash flow turning positive in 2027 at $11.9 million, more than doubling to $24.0 million by 2029

Operating cash flow turning positive in 2027 at $11.9 million, more than doubling to $24.0 million by 2029 Balance sheet transformation: Cash up 18-fold to $62.9 million; all convertible notes repaid; cash anticipated to exceed total debt levels by 2027

Cash up 18-fold to $62.9 million; all convertible notes repaid; cash anticipated to exceed total debt levels by 2027 Shareholder value: stockholders' equity up 402% to $92.3 million and per-share value creation with EPS of $0.73 by 2029

stockholders' equity up 402% to $92.3 million and per-share value creation with EPS of $0.73 by 2029 Clear growth drivers: High-margin proprietary products, expansion of the distribution and manufacturing platform, global partnerships, advancement of the R&D pipeline, AI-driven efficiencies, and disciplined capital allocation - with the U.S. serving as a new growth engine alongside selective M&A activity



CHICAGO, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced its financial guidance for the 2026-2029 period.





Cosmos Health enters this guidance period following its strongest financial performance in Company history - full year 2025 revenue of $65.3 million, up 20% year-over-year, with gross profit increasing 83%, gross margin expanding 418 basis points, and cash rising more than tenfold to $3.5 million.

This momentum has carried into 2026 across all core segments, with the Company expecting to surpass $90 million in revenue in 2026, representing approximately 38% year-over-year growth, and continued strong growth anticipated through 2029.

By 2029, Cosmos Health projects revenue of $200.6 million, gross profit of $71.2 million, net income of $31.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $44.2 million, and cash of $62.9 million, with all convertible debt expected to be fully repaid and stockholders' equity projected to increase 402% to $92.3 million.

Management believes this financial trajectory could create a powerful compounding effect across the Company's operations, balance sheet, and profitability profile - supporting its long-term vision of building a leading diversified healthcare platform through scalable, higher-margin growth.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, commented: "We encourage our shareholders to review this guidance report carefully, as it outlines management's current expectations and strategic priorities for the period ahead."

Key Financial Highlights

Metric 2025A 2029E Change Revenue $65.3M $200.6M +207% / 32% CAGR Gross Profit $7.9M $71.2M +801% / 73% CAGR Gross Margin 12.1%

35.5%

+2,340 bps Net Income ($19.1M) $31.0M +$50.1M Adjusted EBITDA ($3.4M) $44.2M +$47.6M Operating Cash Flow ($8.4M) $24.0M +$32.4M EPS (Non-Diluted) ($0.42)

$0.73

+$1.15 per share Total Assets $65.5M $151.3M +131% / 23% CAGR Cash & Cash Equivalents $3.5M $62.9M +18x / 106% CAGR Stockholders' Equity $18.4M $92.3M +402% / 50% CAGR



Guidance Details

Income Statement

Revenue is projected to increase by 207% at a 32% CAGR, from $65.3 million in 2025 to $200.6 million in 2029, driven by organic growth across pharmaceutical distribution, accelerating U.S. nutraceutical commercialization through the 18 Series, international expansion of Sky Premium Life, contract manufacturing scale-up at Cana Laboratories, and the expected commercial launch of CCX.

is projected to increase by 207% at a 32% CAGR, from $65.3 million in 2025 to $200.6 million in 2029, driven by organic growth across pharmaceutical distribution, accelerating U.S. nutraceutical commercialization through the 18 Series, international expansion of Sky Premium Life, contract manufacturing scale-up at Cana Laboratories, and the expected commercial launch of CCX. Gross profit is expected to rise by 801% at a 73% CAGR, from $7.9 million in 2025 to $71.2 million in 2029, reflecting a strategic shift in revenue mix toward higher-margin proprietary products and contract manufacturing services.

is expected to rise by 801% at a 73% CAGR, from $7.9 million in 2025 to $71.2 million in 2029, reflecting a strategic shift in revenue mix toward higher-margin proprietary products and contract manufacturing services. Gross profit margin is anticipated to expand by 2,340 basis points, from 12.1% in 2025 to 35.5% by 2029, as proprietary and high-margin segments grow as a proportion of total revenue.

is anticipated to expand by 2,340 basis points, from 12.1% in 2025 to 35.5% by 2029, as proprietary and high-margin segments grow as a proportion of total revenue. Net income is projected to improve from a net loss of $19.1 million in 2025 to $31.0 million in 2029 - an improvement of $50.1 million - with profitability expected in 2027, reflecting revenue growth, gross margin expansion, operating leverage, and increasing cost efficiencies across the platform.

is projected to improve from a net loss of $19.1 million in 2025 to $31.0 million in 2029 - an improvement of $50.1 million - with profitability expected in 2027, reflecting revenue growth, gross margin expansion, operating leverage, and increasing cost efficiencies across the platform. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to improve from a loss of $3.4 million in 2025 to $44.2 million in 2029 - an improvement of $47.6 million - with Adjusted EBITDA margin projected to reach 22.1% by 2029, driven by strong revenue growth, expanding profitability across the Company's higher-margin business segments, and operating leverage as revenue growth substantially outpaces growth in operating expenses.

is expected to improve from a loss of $3.4 million in 2025 to $44.2 million in 2029 - an improvement of $47.6 million - with Adjusted EBITDA margin projected to reach 22.1% by 2029, driven by strong revenue growth, expanding profitability across the Company's higher-margin business segments, and operating leverage as revenue growth substantially outpaces growth in operating expenses. Non-diluted EPS is projected to improve from ($0.42) in 2025 to $0.73 by 2029 - an improvement of $1.15 per share - reflecting net income growth and the Company's focus on long-term per-share value creation.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are projected to grow by 131% at a 23% CAGR, from $65.5 million in 2025 to $151.3 million in 2029, reflecting the anticipated expansion of the Company's operations, increasing internally generated cash flows, and ongoing investment in long-term growth initiatives.

are projected to grow by 131% at a 23% CAGR, from $65.5 million in 2025 to $151.3 million in 2029, reflecting the anticipated expansion of the Company's operations, increasing internally generated cash flows, and ongoing investment in long-term growth initiatives. Total debt is expected to decline materially, with all convertible notes projected to be fully retired by 2026 and the Company's cash position anticipated to exceed total debt levels by 2027 - resulting in a projected negative net debt position.

is expected to decline materially, with all convertible notes projected to be fully retired by 2026 and the Company's cash position anticipated to exceed total debt levels by 2027 - resulting in a projected negative net debt position. Total stockholders' equity is projected to grow by 402% at a 50% CAGR, from $18.4 million in 2025 to $92.3 million by 2029, driven by net income accumulation from 2027 onwards.



Cash Flow and Liquidity

Operating cash flow is projected to turn positive in 2027 at $11.9 million and improve to $24.0 million by 2029 - a total improvement of $32.4 million - driven by the transition to profitability, improving working capital efficiency, and the growing contribution of higher-margin proprietary segments.

is projected to turn positive in 2027 at $11.9 million and improve to $24.0 million by 2029 - a total improvement of $32.4 million - driven by the transition to profitability, improving working capital efficiency, and the growing contribution of higher-margin proprietary segments. Cash and cash equivalents are projected to increase from $3.5 million in 2025 to $62.9 million by 2029 - an 18-fold increase at a 106% CAGR - reflecting the progressive accumulation of internally generated cash flows as the business transitions to a self-funding model from 2027 onwards.

are projected to increase from $3.5 million in 2025 to $62.9 million by 2029 - an 18-fold increase at a 106% CAGR - reflecting the progressive accumulation of internally generated cash flows as the business transitions to a self-funding model from 2027 onwards. Financing capacity: As the balance sheet strengthens and internally generated cash flows grow, management expects to be increasingly well-positioned to access attractive financing arrangements and credit facilities, further enhancing strategic flexibility and the capacity to accelerate growth, pursue acquisitions, and invest in high-return opportunities on favorable terms.





Growth Drivers and Strategic Priorities - The Seven Pillars of a $200M Revenue Platform

The projections above are expected to be driven by a combination of organic growth initiatives across the Company's diversified healthcare platform, complemented by selective asset acquisitions and business combinations.

1. Shift Toward Higher-Margin Proprietary Products

Cosmos Health is pursuing a strategic shift toward high-margin proprietary products and business segments as an increasing share of total revenue, including:

The science-based 18 Series nutraceutical platform recently launched in the United States

The globally expanding Sky Premium Life food supplements brand

C-Scrub antimicrobial cleanser

The CCX weight management product

Contract manufacturing services focused on high-demand medicines

Medical devices and diabetes care strips

This product and business mix shift is expected to serve as the primary driver behind the projected gross margin expansion from 12.1% in 2025 to 35.5% by 2029. This mix shift is structural, not cyclical - and it represents one of the most important financial transformations underway at Cosmos Health.

2. Margin Expansion Through Operational Leverage

The Company is actively pursuing supply chain efficiencies, inventory optimization, and economies of scale across its manufacturing and distribution operations, supported by AI-driven automation technologies already deployed across order management, warehouse, and supply chain workflows. These initiatives are expected to reduce certain targeted operating expenses by up to 30% while improving scalability and operational efficiency. As revenue continues to grow, the Company expects the benefits of operating leverage to flow increasingly to the bottom line - with operating expenses as a percentage of revenue expected to decline materially over the guidance period.

3. Expansion of Core Distribution and Manufacturing Platform

The Company continues to expand its pharmaceutical distribution and manufacturing footprint globally, supporting long-term revenue growth across both proprietary and third-party product categories.

Cosmofarm: The Company's pharmaceutical distribution subsidiary continues to expand its pharmacy network through targeted commercial initiatives while maintaining a disciplined focus on efficiency. In 2025, revenue per customer increased by 12% and profitability per customer increased by 14%. Cosmofarm is not simply holding its ground - it is compounding, serving as the reliable cash flow foundation upon which the Company's higher-margin businesses are being built. This momentum is expected to continue into 2026 and beyond, supported by ongoing robotic expansion initiatives and significant incremental revenue potential as volumes scale.

The Company's pharmaceutical distribution subsidiary continues to expand its pharmacy network through targeted commercial initiatives while maintaining a disciplined focus on efficiency. In 2025, revenue per customer increased by 12% and profitability per customer increased by 14%. Cosmofarm is not simply holding its ground - it is compounding, serving as the reliable cash flow foundation upon which the Company's higher-margin businesses are being built. This momentum is expected to continue into 2026 and beyond, supported by ongoing robotic expansion initiatives and significant incremental revenue potential as volumes scale. Cana Laboratories: The Company's EMA-licensed, GMP-certified manufacturing facility continues to expand its client base through long-term contract manufacturing agreements with multiple partners while also manufacturing the Company's proprietary products in-house, enhancing vertical integration and supporting margin expansion. Every incremental contract manufacturing agreement is expected to contribute meaningfully to gross margin improvement - and the majority of capacity upside still lies ahead. Current facility utilization remains well below total capacity, leaving substantial room for growth as demand continues to increase.

The Company's EMA-licensed, GMP-certified manufacturing facility continues to expand its client base through long-term contract manufacturing agreements with multiple partners while also manufacturing the Company's proprietary products in-house, enhancing vertical integration and supporting margin expansion. Every incremental contract manufacturing agreement is expected to contribute meaningfully to gross margin improvement - and the majority of capacity upside still lies ahead. Current facility utilization remains well below total capacity, leaving substantial room for growth as demand continues to increase. U.S. Manufacturing Expansion: Manufacturing capabilities have been expanded into the United States through GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited facilities, helping diversify the Company's manufacturing base while mitigating tariff exposure and cross-border logistical risks.





4. Global Geographic Diversification and Strategic Partnerships

The Company continues to expand its global commercial footprint through strategic partnerships and geographic diversification across multiple sales channels, including direct-to-consumer e-commerce, retail distribution, wholesale operations, and pharmaceutical distribution networks.

United States: The 18 Series is being commercialized through direct-to-consumer digital channels, with planned expansion into retail distribution over time.

The 18 Series is being commercialized through direct-to-consumer digital channels, with planned expansion into retail distribution over time. United Kingdom: C-Scrub is listed across Superdrug and Tesco, while EN 12791 study results are supporting expansion into hospital and broader healthcare markets. Sky Premium Life continues to expand its commercial presence across the UK market.

C-Scrub is listed across Superdrug and Tesco, while EN 12791 study results are supporting expansion into hospital and broader healthcare markets. Sky Premium Life continues to expand its commercial presence across the UK market. European Union: In Greece, the Company maintains significant market penetration across pharmacies through Cosmofarm's pharmaceutical distribution platform. In Cyprus, Sky Premium Life products continue to expand through the Company's partnership with Papellinas, one of the leading pharmacy and healthcare distribution groups in the country. The Company is also expanding across additional European markets with a focus on advanced generics and innovative OTC products.

In Greece, the Company maintains significant market penetration across pharmacies through Cosmofarm's pharmaceutical distribution platform. In Cyprus, Sky Premium Life products continue to expand through the Company's partnership with Papellinas, one of the leading pharmacy and healthcare distribution groups in the country. The Company is also expanding across additional European markets with a focus on advanced generics and innovative OTC products. Middle East: The Company's partnership with Pharmalink is generating strong repeat business for Sky Premium Life, supporting a five-year target of over 3 million units across the region.

The Company continues to benefit from repeat orders generated through its growing network of commercial and manufacturing partnerships globally, supporting improved revenue visibility and reinforcing the long-term durability of its commercial relationships.

5. Investment in R&D and Biotech Pipeline

The Company is building a diversified biotech and R&D pipeline designed to support long-term revenue diversification through innovation-driven products targeting high-value therapeutic categories.

AI-Driven Drug Repurposing: The Company's proprietary Cloudscreen platform utilizes artificial intelligence to identify and accelerate novel therapeutic applications for existing compounds, supporting R&D efforts across obesity, diabetes, cancer, medical devices, and diabetes care.

The Company's proprietary Cloudscreen platform utilizes artificial intelligence to identify and accelerate novel therapeutic applications for existing compounds, supporting R&D efforts across obesity, diabetes, cancer, medical devices, and diabetes care. Nanotechnology Nutraceutical Program: The Company is advancing a next-generation nutraceutical R&D program focused on nanotechnology-based formulations designed to enhance phytochemical efficacy and bioavailability.

The Company is advancing a next-generation nutraceutical R&D program focused on nanotechnology-based formulations designed to enhance phytochemical efficacy and bioavailability. CCX0722 Weight Management Product: A key pipeline asset is CCX0722, a patent-protected biocompatible hydrogel designed to support appetite control and satiety as part of a comprehensive weight management approach. The product is advancing toward commercialization within the global weight management market, estimated to exceed $140 billion today and projected to reach approximately $299 billion by 2030.



6. Disciplined Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet Strengthening

The Company remains committed to disciplined capital allocation, prioritizing high-return investments, operational efficiency, and long-term balance sheet strengthening supported by growing operating cash flow generation.

Capital Deployment Flexibility: Management expects increasing operating cash flow generation to create significant optionality to invest in organic growth, pursue targeted acquisitions, and explore opportunities to return capital to shareholders over time.

Management expects increasing operating cash flow generation to create significant optionality to invest in organic growth, pursue targeted acquisitions, and explore opportunities to return capital to shareholders over time. Balance Sheet Transformation: Cash position is expected to increase significantly through growing internally generated cash flows, with all convertible notes expected to be fully repaid and a negative net debt position anticipated by 2027, enhancing financial flexibility and supporting future growth initiatives. Additional optionality exists through the Company's wholly owned Athens real estate portfolio, which carries an estimated fair market value of approximately $15 million, with monetization alternatives actively being evaluated.

7. Business Combinations and Asset Acquisitions

The Company is actively evaluating strategic business combination opportunities and targeted asset acquisitions - including product licenses, brand rights, and proprietary ingredient or technology rights - complementary to its existing platform. The recently announced LOI to acquire a pharmacy distribution network generating approximately $11.5 million in annual gross revenue is consistent with this strategy, following prior bolt-on acquisitions. As the balance sheet strengthens and cash generation accelerates, the Company expects increasing capacity to execute on attractive opportunities.

Complete Guidance Table

Metric

2025A 2026E 2027E 2028E 2029E Revenue $65.3M $90.5M

(+39%) $130.7M

(+44%) $170.8M

(+31%) $200.6M

(+17%) Gross Profit $7.9M $16.9M

(+114%) $36.7M

(+117%) $56.7M

(+54%) $71.2M

(+26%) Gross Margin 12.1%

18.7%

28.1%

33.2%

35.5%

Net Income / (Loss) ($19.1M) ($2.5M) $8.7M $21.7M $31.0M Net Margin (29.3%)

(2.8%)

6.6%

12.7%

15.5%

Adjusted EBITDA ($3.4M) $2.5M $16.5M $32.1M $44.2M Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5.1%)

2.8%

12.6%

18.8%

22.1%

EPS (Non-Diluted) ($0.42)

($0.06)

$0.20

$0.51

$0.73

Operating Cash Flow ($8.4M) ($2.6M) $11.9M $18.8M $24.0M Cash & Equivalents $3.5M $4.8M

(+37%) $17.3M

(+260%) $36.5M

(+111%) $62.9M

(+72%) Total Assets $65.5M $70.0M

(+7%) $86.8M

(+24%) $116.2M

(+34%) $151.3M

(+30%) Stockholders' Equity $18.4M $30.9M

(+68%) $39.6M

(+28%) $61.2M

(+55%) $92.3M

(+51%)



Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "We are at a critical inflection point, and we believe the projections reflect the scale of the opportunity ahead. From $65 million in revenue in 2025, we anticipate reaching over $200 million by 2029 - representing 207% growth at a 32% CAGR. Gross profit is projected to expand 801% to $71.2 million, with gross margins reaching 35.5%. We expect to achieve net profitability in 2027, with net income projected to grow to $31.0 million by 2029. Operating cash flow is projected to turn positive in 2027 at $11.9 million and increase to $24.0 million by 2029. Non-diluted EPS is projected to improve to $0.73 by 2029. We do not simply endeavor to grow revenue - we are transforming the quality of our earnings through disciplined cost management, operating leverage, and a strategic shift toward higher-margin proprietary business segments.

This growth is supported by a broad and diversified platform. Our pharmaceutical distribution business continues to go from strength to strength, supported by expanding robotic infrastructure, a growing pharmacy network, and a disciplined acquisition strategy. Our U.S. nutraceutical platform is live and scaling, with early commercial traction across the 18 Series and a long-term objective of 18 science-based products. Our manufacturing division has secured orders for millions of units while continuing to maintain substantial unused capacity. Sky Premium Life continues expanding across Europe, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. C-Scrub is gaining traction in UK retail while advancing into hospitals and broader healthcare markets. Our biotech and R&D pipeline - including CCX, medical devices, diabetes care products, and AI-driven drug repurposing initiatives - represents significant long-term optionality.

By 2027, we anticipate the business becoming fully self-funding. By 2029, we project approximately $62.9 million in cash and $92.3 million in stockholders' equity, with all convertible notes expected to be repaid and a negative net debt position anticipated - creating significant flexibility to invest in future growth, pursue targeted acquisitions, and explore opportunities to return capital to shareholders. Given this outlook, I have continued to increase my ownership in the Company, purchasing over 3.3 million shares in 2025 alone, with continued purchases in 2026. I strongly believe in where Cosmos Health is heading and in the long-term value creation opportunity ahead."

This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors to help evaluate our core operating performance and identify trends. However, these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative tools. The Company provides guidance for such non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, that may exclude certain charges and costs. These exclusions are generally consistent with those applied in prior periods and may include items such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, revaluation of liabilities, foreign currency transactions, prior years' bad debt allowance, and other items that may be considered extraordinary or non-recurring. The exclusion of such charges and costs in future periods may have a significant impact on these non-GAAP measures. Accordingly, the Company may not be able to provide a reconciliation of its non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent uncertainty and variability of these items. The Company believes that any such reconciliation, if provided, could imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors.

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

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