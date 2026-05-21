Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Announces Expiration of 4,874,126 Series B Warrants Unexercised; ~38% of Total Outstanding Warrants

No dilution to existing shareholders

Reduction in total outstanding warrant overhang

Simplifies capital structure

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that its Series B warrants expired unexercised in accordance with their original terms at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on May 19, 2026.

The expired warrants carried an exercise price of $0.95 per share and represented 4,874,126 warrant shares - equal to approximately 38% of the Company's total outstanding warrants.

Their expiration eliminates this overhang with no new shares issued and no dilution to existing shareholders, while meaningfully simplifying the Company's capital structure going forward.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "The expiration of these warrants is a positive development for our shareholders. The elimination of 4.87 million warrant shares - representing almost 38% of our total outstanding warrants - meaningfully reduces our dilution overhang and reflects our ongoing commitment to a cleaner, more shareholder-friendly capital structure. As we continue to execute on our strategy, we believe a simplified capital structure better positions the Company for long-term value creation."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-announces-expiration-of-4-874-126-series-b-warrants-une-1169437