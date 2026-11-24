

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices have slumped on Tuesday as expectations of further monetary tightening in the U.S. continued to weigh on the yellow metal. In addition, investors resorted to book profits from more than three-and-a-half percent gains made from yesterday's session.



Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery has tumbled by $90.10 (or 2.46%) to $3,577.70 per troy ounce.



Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery has nosedived by $2.392 (or 5.52%) to $40.980 per troy ounce.



Yesterday, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams stated that inflation remained unacceptably high near 3.50% and that monetary policy must help return it to the 2.00% goal.



Williams stated that he would not rule out raising rates at back-to-back Fed meetings, if needed.



After raising the rates to the 3.75% to 4.00% range in September, the U.S. Federal Reserve held on the rates at the same level in October.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 95.80% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the Fed on December 8-9. The odds on a half-point hike stand at 4.20%.



Yesterday, Fox News reported that in order to cut Iran's 'last financial lifeline', U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed new sweeping sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, overseas front companies, and financial operatives, accused of helping to move billions of dollars through a global 'shadow banking' network that helps Iran connected to international trade.



Today, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. is investigating Iran's potential involvement in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers.



Iran is suspected to be holding these expansive attacks with an aim to threaten mariners, disrupt critical routes, and to cause an explosion at a major port far from the Middle East.



With nearly more than 50 ships carrying oil, LPG, chemical products and other explosive materials stated to have come under attacks, U.S. Coast Guard has deployed cyber protection teams to respond to these threats.



Today, Iran reported several explosions on oil tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



Even though Iran continues to announce that vessels violating its guidelines are hitting sea mines and catching fire, its claims have not been completely verified.



Yesterday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations stated that three vessels were struck by 'unknown projectiles' in the Strait of Hormuz



WTI crude oil for January was last seen trading at $81.49, up by $1.32 (or 1.65%).



In its ongoing efforts to bring the U.S.-Iran war to an end, Qatar's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari called for regional security as the only way to ensure stability across the region. Qatar urged restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



Since Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump has been maintaining that he is not rushing to take any decision on Iran until January 1 to allow enough time for diplomacy to take its course. However, Trump warned that he may order renewal of military strikes if both sides fail to reach an agreement by the new year.



On its part, Iran stated that it would use 'all available means' to counter the ongoing U.S. naval blockade on the country's ports.



The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group is planning to increase the collateral traders must hold against precious-metal positions.



The Clearing stated that it would raise performance-bond requirements for gold and silver futures after Tuesday's close, citing a routine review of volatility and the need for adequate collateral.



For standard 100-ounce COMEX gold contracts, the initial and maintenance margin rates will climb from 5.00% to 6.00% of contract value. For the increase of one percentage point, the collateral required rises by 20%. The standard margin for Silver rises from 8.00% to 9.00%



The exchange described the increase as a volatility safeguard, and not a directional call on gold.



On the economic front, data from the U.S. Automatic Data Processing revealed that private jobs in the U.S. decreased to 21,000 on November 7 from 23,750,000 of the previous week.



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