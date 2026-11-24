

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's benchmark index SMI slipped into negative territory Tuesday morning after a brief spell above the flat line, and despite climbing higher around late afternoon, ended the session roughly flat.



The SMI, which moved between 14,686.87 and 14,786.59, ended at 14,733.89, down 1.75 points from previous close.



VAT Group dropped 5.9%. ABB ended down 4.2% and Kuehne + Nagel closed 3.6% down. Julius Baer, Galderma Group and Sandoz Group ended down by 2.5%, 2.34% and 2.29%, respectively.



UBS Group, Holcim, Richemont and Logitech International lost 1.3%-1.7%. Sonova ended down 0.9% and Sika eased by about 0.4%.



Straumann Holding, Nestle, Swisscom and Roche gained 1.4%-1.8%. Swiss Re and Alcon ended higher by 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.



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