

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices have soared on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns overshadowing the effects of crude oil surplus supply outlook.



WTI Crude Oil for January 2027 delivery was last seen trading up by $1.59 (or 1.98%) at $81.76 per barrel.



In its latest claim on attacks on ships navigating the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian forces stated that three oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines planted by Iran in the crucial seaway.



The IRNA news agency, cited the navy of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as stating that three 'offending tankers' exploded in the Strait of Hormuz.



One of the tankers was traveling on the southern coast and two others were transiting east of the Strait of Hormuz with extensive air cover and escort offered by U.S. forces.



The IRGC Navy repeated once again that only the northern shipping lane has been approved by Iran and ignoring Iran's maritime warnings would place the vessels traveling even with U.S. military cover under great risk.



Last Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump informed through interviews with various media outlets that he is not planning to rush on any decisions on Iran until January 1. Announcing that he wanted to wait and see until the new year, Trump appeared to give more time for the efforts aimed at seeking a peaceful settlement to the U.S.-Iran crisis.



Yesterday, in an interview with Fox News, Trump conceded that indirect talks are continuing though he expressed frustration with the way Iranian negotiators were handling the talks.



Trump accused them of indulging in lengthy, meaningless talks and remarked that if no agreement is reached between both sides by January 1, he may renew the strikes.



Today, according to Iran's state television, Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that Iran will not negotiate with the U.S. until Iran's seven conditions are met. Among other conditions, Iran wants the lifting of sanctions, the ending of the U.S. naval blockade, and the release of Iranian assets.



Ghalibaf warned that if the enemy (the U.S.) makes a mistake, Iran would shift the geographical scope of the conflict.



Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Washington to discuss regional security and reaffirm Doha's support for diplomacy to secure lasting peace. Both the nations reaffirmed their commitment to freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile yesterday, the U.S. Department of Treasury imposed fresh sanctions on more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel in order to disrupt Iran's global shadow banking network and restrict its access to foreign currency. These new sanctions are part of 'Operation Economic Outcast' imposed by the U.S. in August 24 on Iran.



The conflict is apparently moving to the cyberspace. The Wall Street Journal reported late yesterday that U.S. is investigating Iran's involvement in dozens of cyberattacks targeting energy tankers.



Reportedly, Iran targeted as many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied petroleum gas, chemicals, and other potentially hazardous freight while some received warnings and bomb threats as a part of Iran's campaign to trigger fear among seafarers.



A Deutsche Bank report stated that global liquid fuel inventories increased substantially in October by 52 million barrels, a surplus of around 1.7 million barrels a day.



According to Libya's National Oil Corporation, crude oil resumed flowing into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya.



In the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthi militants, eleven people were injured in a Houthi attack on the headquarters of Riyadh's financial district. The strike targeted the PIF Tower.



The U.S. dollar index was last seen trading at 103.82, down by 0.49 (or 0.47%) today.



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