WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET

Barclays 24th Annual Global Technology Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 11:05 a.m. PT (2:05 p.m. ET)

The live webcasts, as well as a replay from the events, will be available on the Company's Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

investor@ncino.com



MEDIA CONTACT

press@ncino.com?