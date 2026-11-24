Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Windfall Mining Group Inc. ("WMG"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"), has exercised its earn-in right (the "Earn-In Right") in respect of the Urban-Barry properties, including the Barry and Gladiator deposits, located in Québec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region (the "Properties" or the "Phoenix JV"). The Earn-In Right was granted under the amended and restated earn-in and joint venture shareholders agreement dated June 26, 2024 (the "A&R Earn-In Agreement") among Bonterra, Osisko Mining Inc. ("Osisko") and UB Phoenix Corp. ("UB Phoenix"), as further described in the Company's news release dated November 28, 2023 and entitled "Bonterra Executes Definitive Option Agreement with Osisko Mining on Bonterra's Urban-Barry Property". On October 25, 2024, Osisko assigned its rights, obligations and interests under the A&R Earn-In Agreement to WMG as part of Osisko's acquisition by Gold Fields.

Cesar Gonzalez, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Bonterra, commented: "The exercise of the Earn-In Right represents an important milestone for the Phoenix JV. With approximately $30 million in work expenditures and payments made under the earn-in over the past three years, we believe the work completed has meaningfully advanced the Properties, and our retained 30% interest gives Bonterra shareholders continued exposure to their future success. We look forward to working with Gold Fields to establish the joint venture and to advancing the project in a manner that we believe will create long-term value for our shareholders."

WMG exercised the Earn-In Right on November 24, 2026, after completing the $30 million earn-in commitment through approximately $29.7 million in qualifying work expenditures over three years and an exercise cash payment of $300,000 to UB Phoenix.

WMG and UB Phoenix are finalizing the joint venture structure in accordance with the A&R Earn-In Agreement, which will include forming a general partnership to which their respective interests in the Properties and certain related assets will be transferred.

For further information regarding Bonterra and the Properties, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Bonterra's issuer profile.

About Bonterra Resources Inc.

Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Québec, Canada. The Company's assets include the Gladiator, Barry(1), Moroy, and Bachelor(2) gold deposits. The Barry and Gladiator deposits collectively hold, on a 100% basis, 5.549 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average grade of 1.70 g/t Au for 303 thousand ounces ("koz") of measured mineral resources and 9.476 Mt at an average grade of 3.6 g/t Au for 1,099 koz of indicated mineral resources, and the Bachelor and Moroy deposits collectively hold 0.927 Mt at an average grade of 4.03 g/t Au for 120 koz of measured mineral resources and 0.853 Mt at an average grade of 3.93 g/t Au for 108 koz of indicated mineral resources. In addition, the four deposits collectively hold 15.6 Mt at 4.32 g/t Au for 2.17 million ounces of inferred mineral resources.

On November 16, 2026, Bonterra filed the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Barry Project, based on a toll-milling operating model and presented on a 100% project basis. The PEA outlines an after-tax net present value (discounted at 5%) of C$665 million and an internal rate of return of 54% at a long-term gold price of US$3,500 per ounce. The PEA mine plan incorporates only approximately 40% of the contained gold ounces in the February 2026 mineral resource estimate, highlighting potential for future resource conversion and mine plan expansion.(3) Neither Gold Fields nor WMG has contributed to, reviewed, verified, approved or endorsed any mineral resource estimates, the PEA, the assumptions or the development scenario described in the PEA.







Notes :





(1) See news release of the Company dated February 23, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Reports Significant Mineral Resources Growth at Barry and Gladiator Deposits" for additional details and technical footnotes.

(2) See the technical report entitled "Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report of the Bachelor and Moroy Deposits, Desmaraisville South Project, Northern Québec, Canada" and dated May 19, 2026 (with an effective date of February 28, 2026), for additional details, including the assumptions, qualifications and limitations therein.

(3) See news release of the Company dated October 14, 2026, and titled "Bonterra Releases Robust Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Barry Project, Highlighted by After-Tax NPV of C$665 Million and IRR of 54% at US$3,500/oz Long-Term Gold Price" for additional details, including the assumptions, qualifications and limitations therein.

About Windfall Mining Group

WMG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Fields and is developing the Windfall Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

This news release, including any PEA and any mineral resource estimates referenced herein, has been prepared solely by the Company and is based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof. References to Gold Fields, WMG or the Phoenix JV should not be construed as statements made by, or on behalf of, Gold Fields or WMG.

The Company's PEA does not constitute an approved joint venture program, budget or development decision and should not be interpreted as indicating that the joint venture, Gold Fields or WMG intends to pursue, fund or implement the development scenario described in the PEA. Evaluation and development activities will be determined in accordance with the governance, operatorship and approval provisions of the joint venture that is in the process of being established.

Scientific and Technical Disclosure

Donald Trudel, P.Geo. (OGQ # 813), Director Geology for the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Trudel is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The full technical report for the PEA, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Bonterra's issuer profile.

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

819-825-8678 | Website: www.btrgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that implies predictions, expectations, interpretations, opinions, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often using words such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "in management's opinion", "anticipates", or "plans", "budget", "schedule", "intends", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) is not a statement of historical fact and may constitute forward-looking information and is intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release may contain forward-looking information relating to, among other things: the establishment of the joint venture structure in accordance with the A&R Earn-In Agreement, including the formation of a general partnership and the transfer of interests in the Properties and related assets thereto; the future advancement of the Properties; the results of the PEA, including estimated net present value and internal rate of return; and the potential for future resource conversion and mine plan expansion. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties to agree upon and implement the joint venture arrangements on the anticipated terms or at all; the receipt of any required consents and approvals; risks associated with the ability of exploration activities (including drilling results) to accurately predict mineralization; the results of exploration activities; risks associated with mining operations; global economic conditions; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of release, Bonterra cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of the Company's securities that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Bonterra nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of forward-looking information. All statements made, other than statements of historical fact, that address the Company's intentions and the events and developments that the Company anticipates, are considered forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Bonterra does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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