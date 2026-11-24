Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Apex Resources Inc.(TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement with two subscribers involving the sale of 7,400,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.055 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of $407,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "Unit Share", and each common share of the Company, a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (non-flow-through) for a period of two years from closing at an exercise price of $0.08 per share.

The Company is to pay to an arm's length finder (the "Finder") a cash finder's fee of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and to issue to the Finder non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants having the same terms as the Warrants (the "Finder Warrants"), in an amount equal to 6% of the Units sold.

Upon closing of the Offering, Apex is to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for the exploration program of the Company to be conducted on the Company's Jersey-Emerald property located in southern British Columbia, and it has agreed to use its best efforts to ensure that the expenditures renounced to the subscribers will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company's receipt of acceptance for filing from the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the payment of the finder's fee and issuance of the Finder Warrants, the intended use of the funds from the Offering upon closing of the Offering, and the qualification and renunciation of expenditures as Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of TSXV approval with respect to the Offering; the risk that the Offering may not close on the terms anticipated or at all; the risk that expenditures may not qualify as, or may not be incurred in time to be renounced as, flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties. Consequently, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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