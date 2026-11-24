Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement with a subscriber involving the sale of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of $300,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "Unit Share", and each common share of the Company, a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share (non-flow-through) for a period of 24 months from closing at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

The Company is to pay to an arm's length finder (the "Finder") a cash finder's fee of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and to issue to the Finder a total of 360,000 non-transferable Common Share purchase warrants having the same terms as the Warrants (the "Finder Warrants"), representing 6% of the Units sold.

Upon closing of the Offering, Rokmaster is to use the gross proceeds from the Offering to incur exploration expenses on its British Columbia mineral exploration projects, and it has agreed to use its best efforts to ensure that the expenditures renounced to the subscriber will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditure" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company's receipt of acceptance for filing from the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is information that is not historical fact and is generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, the payment of the finder's fee and issuance of the Finder Warrants, the intended use of the funds from the Offering upon closing of the Offering, and the qualification and renunciation of expenditures as Canadian exploration expenses and flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures. This forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: receipt of TSXV approval with respect to the Offering; the risk that the Offering may not close on the terms anticipated or at all; the risk that expenditures may not qualify as, or may not be incurred in time to be renounced as, flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties. Consequently, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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