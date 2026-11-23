Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from the initial 2026 field work program on the Thomlinson Property ("Thomlinson") located in central British Columbia.

The 3,622 hectare Thomlinson property is located in the productive Stikine terrane approximately 80 km north of Smithers, BC (Figure 1). It joins Rokmaster's Nechako Project in the Company's search for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo-Au) systems in central British Columbia. Rokmaster has been successful on the Nechako Project including discovering porphyry molybdenum mineralization by drilling on the Hanson Property (news release dated June 30, 2026) as well as recently intersecting porphyry-style mineralization and alteration in the first drillhole into the Mystery Property (news release dated October 26, 2026) for which the assays results are pending.

Thomlinson is underlain by Jurassic to Late Cretaceous Bowser Basin siltstone and sandstone that are intruded by multiple phases of granitic stocks of the Bulkley and/or Babine Plutonic Suites which are related to past-producing porphyry deposits such as the Huckleberry, Bell, and Granisle Mines located to the south.

Previous operators such as Granby Mining and Noranda committed serious efforts at Thomlinson, while access was limited to helicopters, to explore this area due to the exceptional potential for porphyry Cu-(Mo-Au) systems near the intersection of two fertile plutonic suites. They were rewarded and encouraged with excellent results such as large and strong Cu-Mo geochemical anomalies and several robust geophysical anomalies which led to several drill campaigns. Historical drilling records show 11 shallow drillholes totalling 1,855 m having been completed at Thomlinson with ubiquitous porphyry-style veining and alteration with anomalous copper and molybdenum over meter-scale intervals.

Now, Thomlinson is accessible by road and more recent data indicates there remains strong potential for a significant mineralized system to be found. In 2006 several silt samples returned high Cu-Mo results in an incised creek draw ("Ranex Gully") north and topographically above both the historical drilling and the main soil anomaly. In 2026 soil sampling confirmed this anomaly with up to 687 ppm Cu and 108 ppm Mo and expanded work is planned for this area next year.

In 2020, an airborne high-resolution magnetic-radiometric survey totaling of 174 line-km was completed and the extensive aeromagnetic high anomalies indicates that the intrusive bodies related to mineralization on surface are much larger than what has been previously mapped (Figure 2).

A small field work program at Thomlinson in 2026 was successful in working the main areas of the Property and gathering many grab rock samples of porphyry-style veining hosted by multiple intrusive phases and hornfelsed siltstone variably hosting secondary biotite alteration and/or silicification. Highlighted 2026 rock samples in the table below show strong copper and molybdenum concentrations with elevated tungsten and silver.

Table 1: Highlighted 2026 grab rock samples

Grab Sample Area Cu (%) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) W (ppm) TC26R-02 Main Zone 0.48 0.011 7.43 257.5 TC26R-04 Main Zone 0.29 0.042 4.60 304 MKR26-128 Main Zone 0.24 0.039 2.09 172.4 TC26R-05 Main Zone 0.12 0.072 1.16 245.2 TC26R-06 Main Zone 0.08 0.022 1.04 159.3 MKR26-116 West zone 1.19 0.124 14.09 1500.8 MKR26-118 West zone 0.26 0.101 2.50 2305.5 MKR26-117 West zone 0.08 0.082 0.61 478.8 TKR26-094 West zone 0.54 0.063 4.02 500.4 TKR26-093 West zone 0.18 0.035 1.20 329.5 MKR26-120 West zone 0.29 0.016 1.87 377.4 TKR26-092 West zone 0.34 0.014 2.41 1169.4 TKR26-091 West zone 0.77 0.008 4.50 723.1

Tungsten is described to be associated with porphyry systems in the Thomlinson region, including the Bear porphyry Cu-Mo occurrence 20 km west of Thomlinson and the Mount Thomlinson porphyry Mo-Cu occurrence 10 km west of Thomlinson. There is a distinct difference in the Cu:Mo and Cu:W ratios between the West Zone and the Main Zone, suggesting the potential for either multiple centers or zonation. It is notable that the previous operator's fly-camps were located east of the Main Zone, making the West Zone a distant target at the time and it was never drill tested.

Geological work will continue into a larger phase of field work planned for Thomlinson in early 2027 to further vector towards drill targets in the established zones, test for extensions on known zones, and explore for new zones associated with the magnetic anomalies.

John Mirko, CEO & Director, comments:

"These great results were generated from a small initial field work program on our newly acquired Thomlinson Property. We are planning a much larger phase of field work for next year and permitting for drilling has begun. As soon as possible our team will work through the established Main Zone in detail with the aim of expanding the un-drilled West Zone. Meanwhile we will continue working with the historical data to further understand and vector towards the good potential for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo-Ag-W) systems on Thomlinson."

Rock Samples collected were sent to MSA Laboratories for a preparation by crushing 1kg to 2mm, split 250g & pulverize to 85% to -75µm then 30 g Fire Assay with AAS finish. Rock samples were subject to 4-acid and ICP-MS finish for 48 elements. All rock samples are grab samples of rocks from outcrop and are not wholly representative of the mineralization encountered. Soil samples were subject to 20g true aqua regia with ICP-ES/MS finish to determine 39 elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P.Eng., who is independent of Rokmaster. Drill results shown on the figures that accompany this news release are historical in nature and have not been independently verified by a qualified person on behalf of Rokmaster. Intervals listed are core intervals. Further work is needed to understand the nature between core interval and true width of mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Thomlinson Project. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Thomlinson Project transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work and future cash payments due to the optionors in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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