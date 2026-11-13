Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") announces that it has entered into a definitive option agreement to acquire 100% of the Thomlinson Property ("Thomlinson") located approximately 80 km north of Smithers, BC.

Thomlinson is comprised of 17 mineral claims comprising an aggregate of approximately 695 hectares and is an exciting new addition to Rokmaster's portfolio of exploration projects. Rokmaster staked an additional 2,927 hectares surrounding Thomlinson earlier this year. It joins the Nechako Project in the Company's search for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) systems in central British Columbia. Rokmaster has demonstrated positive work on the Nechako Project including discovering porphyry molybdenum mineralization in drilling on the Hanson Property (news release dated June 30, 2026) as well as recently intersecting porphyry-style mineralization and alteration on the first drillhole into the Mystery Property (news release dated October 26, 2026).

Thomlinson is road-accessible allowing for efficient exploration (Figure 1). Like the Nechako Project, Thomlinson occupies an underexplored section of the productive Stikine terrane which hosts highly-regarded deposits in the Golden Triangle to the northwest of Thomlinson and past producing porphyry deposits such as the Huckelberry, Bell, and Granisle Mines to the south of Thomlinson.

The Thomlinson Project is centered near the intersection of the northeast-trending late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite and the northwest-trending Eocene Babine Plutonic Suite. The Bulkley Plutonic Suite is associated with major porphyry systems in the district, the most notable being the past-producing Huckleberry Mine. The Babine Plutonic Suite is associated with the past-producing Bell and Granisle Mines as well as the active NAK Project southeast of Thomlinson. Porphyry systems associated with both intrusive suites occur in the Thomlinson region, including the Bear porphyry Cu-Mo occurrence 20 km west of Thomlinson and the Mt. Thomlinson porphyry Mo-Cu occurrence 10 km west of the Thomlinson Property.

Thomlinson is underlain by Jurassic to Late Cretaceous Bowser Basin siltstone and sandstone that are intruded by multiple phases of granitic stocks of the Bulkley and/or Babine Plutonic Suites. The presence of these intrusive bodies at depth is indicated by an extensive aeromagnetic anomaly that covers much of Thomlinson. Granby Mining acquired Thomlinson in the early 1970's on the basis of this aeromagnetic anomaly and subsequently completed geochemical and geophysical work which generated additional significant anomalies (Figure 2).

Noranda later acquired Thomlinson in 1980 and completed additional geochemistry and geophysical surveys and drilled nine short drillholes totalling 1,024 meters in 1980-1981, with the longest hole ending at 137.5 m. All of these drillholes describe porphyry-style veining and alteration and encountered anomalous copper and molybdenum over meter-scale intervals. In 2006, Dentonia Resources completed three drillholes totalling 831 meters at Thomlinson intersecting broad intervals of anomalous copper and molybdenum. In 2020, an airborne magnetic survey was completed which further refined the two large magnetic highs which are coincident with the established geochemical and geophysical anomalies (Figure 3).

Rokmaster completed an initial phase of field work at Thomlinson in early August, 2026 and found extensive molybdenum and copper mineralization in outcrop throughout the underexplored and undrilled West Zone, as well as topographically above historic drilling to the east. Assays from the field work are still in progress, but will be reported when completed. A drill permit application has now been submitted for Thomlinson. Geological work will continue into a larger phase of field work planned for early 2027 to further vector towards drill targets in the established zones, test for extensions on known zones, and explore for new zones associated with the magnetic anomalies.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Once we had the opportunity to acquire Thomlinson, we simply had to jump on it and believe that its significant and overlooked with very promising geochemical results and geology; all of the shallow historical drilling successfully intersected porphyry-style copper and molybdenum mineralization or alteration. Road access, similar to the other four properties we're exploring on in the region under the Nechako Project, is excellent and will be an advantage for both efficiency in exploration and viability for development. We have had a very positive 2026 with hitting two porphyry systems with limited drilling, and are looking forward to exploring on Thomlinson."

Option Agreement

Pursuant to the option agreement dated for reference November 6, 2026 (the "Option Agreement"), John Robert Grabavac, Michael R. Blusson and Robert S. Blusson (collectively, the "Optionors") have granted the Company an exclusive option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest in and to the Thomlinson Project (the "Option"), subject to a 2.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty. The Option Agreement may remain subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV Approval"). The date on which the Company receives TSXV Approval constitutes the "Effective Date."

The Option Agreement requires the Company to initially complete and file $30,000 in assessment work on Thomlinson (completed). The Company may exercise the Option by making aggregate cash payments of $1,010,000 to the Optionors as follows:

$30,000 on or before 12 months after the Effective Date (completed);

$60,000 on or before 36 months after the Effective Date;

$120,000 on or before 48 months after the Effective Date;

$300,000 on or before 60 months after the Effective Date; and

$500,000 on or before 72 months after the Effective Date.

The Company may accelerate the cash payments to exercise the Option earlier.

The Option Agreement is an arm's-length transaction.

Upon commencement of commercial production, the Optionors will be entitled to a 2.5% NSR royalty. The Company may, at any time, repurchase up to two percentage points of the NSR royalty in two one-percentage-point increments for $1,000,000 each, reducing the NSR royalty to 0.5% if both increments are repurchased.

All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P.Eng., who is independent of Rokmaster. Drill results shown on the figures that accompany this news release are historical in nature and have not been independently verified by a qualified person on behalf of Rokmaster. Intervals listed are core intervals. Further work is needed to understand the nature between core interval and true width of mineralization.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Thomlinson Project. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Thomlinson Project transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work and future cash payments due to the optionors in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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