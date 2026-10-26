Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its maiden drill program at the Mystery Property.

Fall drilling operations are now completed on the first of 3 targets on the Mystery Property. Drillhole M26-01, the first-ever drillhole on the Mystery Property, was completed to a depth of 545.4 m and encountered broad intervals of stockwork pyrite-biotite-quartz veining with trace chalcopyrite and molybdenite observed in multiple sections throughout the drillhole. Sulphide concentrations varied from 2% to 12% throughout the entire length, primarily hosted in dense vein stockworks with associated strong sericite alteration. Host rocks consisted of potassic- and chlorite-altered fragmental andesite and dacite volcanics with a small intersection of a monzonite dike potentially representing a causative intrusion between 371.0 and 375.5 m. The entire drillhole was sampled, and geochemical results are anticipated to be complete before the end of the year.

M26-01 tested the 1,500 m wide Induced Polarization ("IP") high chargeability anomaly cored by a strong high resistivity anomaly below and southeast of the B2 Zone (see news release dated October 1, 2026). The drillhole was collared at a level site approximately 60 m northeast of IP Line 1000, and at the northern end of a ~350 m diameter magnetic high feature (Figure 2). Meter-scale zones of chalcopyrite mineralization within M26-01 were generally associated with stronger disseminated and vein-hosted magnetite mineralization.

Geology and mineralization encountered in drilling suggest proximity to a porphyry center. To aid in targeting, additional 3D IP will be completed prior to further drilling. The decision was made to defer the North Ford Drill Target (planned drillhole P26-B) for both the opportunity to refine the B2 Zone target with additional IP surveys and to operate in better weather conditions.

John Mirko, CEO & Director, comments:

"We would like to thank our excellent contractors, particularly Hy-Tech Drilling, for completing the first drillhole on the Mystery Property. Ground and weather conditions were difficult but everyone worked hard to pull the first drillcore ever from the Mystery Property. Visually, drillhole M26-01 successfully intersected a major mineralized system and plans are in place to complete an expanded IP survey as soon as possible."

Nechako Project

The Mystery Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which totals 28,238 hectares (282 km2) across four properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1). Rokmaster has nurtured the Nechako Project for several years, efficiently vectoring towards robust drill targets on the properties, three of which hold active exploration drill permits.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P.Eng., who is independent of Rokmaster

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

Chief Executive Officer & Director.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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