Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update for its 100% owned Selkirk Project ("Selkirk").

Selkirk is comprised of two mineral properties located north of Revelstoke in southeastern British Columbia (Figure 1) Selkirk has been steadily advanced by Rokmaster since 2021 with positive results generated from geological mapping, prospecting, channel sampling, and soil sampling.

A small work program completed on the Downie Gold Property ("Downie") in 2026 returned high-grade tungsten over good intervals near the northern extent of the FIM Skarn Horizon (Figure 2).

Sample ID Easting Northing Chip Sample Width (m) WO3 (%) Mo ppm DG26R-01 412404 5710859 2.00 0.49 116.2 DG26R-03 412429 5710728 3.00 0.44 98.4 TKR26-077 412375 5710902 2.00 0.26 335.5 TKR26-080 412365 5710917 1.00 0.24 693.2 TKR26-089 412274 5710935 0.50 0.44 49.5

The FIM Skarn Horizon is a 20-30 meter thick skarn-altered (diopside-pyrrhotite-garnet) horizon developed in calcareous phyllite near the northeastern intrusive contact to the Cretaceous Long Creek Stock. Meter-scale exposures of massive garnet-diopside skarn mineralization are concentrated near the base of the horizon which strikes to the northwest and dips at ~40° to the northeast. Field work completed at Downie in 2025 confirmed tungsten mineralization near the southern end of the previously mapped FIM Skarn Horizon which has a strike length of approximately 2.0 km1. For comparison of the tungsten grades, Almonty Industries Inc. flagship Sangdong Mine in South Korea, historically one of the world's largest and highest-grade tungsten deposits, holds a Probable Mineral Reserve of 8.579 Mt at 0.42% WO 3 using a cut-off of 0.15% WO 3 .2

The Company applied for an additional 422 hectares of mineral claims covering the northern contact of the Long Creek Stock. Downie also hosts Ag-Au-Pb-Zn skarn, vein, and replacement mineralization in the Melt and KJ Zones where a Multi-year Area Based ("MYAB") exploration permit is currently approved.

John Mirko, CEO & Director, comments:

"The FIM Skarn Horizon is extensive with a significant 2.0 kilometer strike length, which remains open, and 20-30 m widths of skarn-related alteration suggesting a large mineralized system. The high-grade tungsten collected from near the base of the FIM Skarn Horizon returned widths and grades of tungsten comparable to other significant systems, some of which are now in production as tungsten has seen rapidly rising demand for supply-chain security and defense readiness. I've been hunting tungsten in southern BC since 1977 and this is the best potential I've seen."

Footnote 1: Vanderpoll, W. 1982. 1982 FIM Claims Assessment Report. BC Assessment Report Database #11164.

Footnote 2: Wheeler, A. 2025. NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Reserves of the Sangdong Project, South Korea. Almonty Industries Website.

Chip Samples were collected using multiple hammers over measured intervals as perpendicular as possible to the strike and dip of the mineralized horizons and can be considered representative over their reported length, true thickness cannot be determined at this time. Samples were delivered to MSA Laboratories for a preparation of crushing 1kg to 2mm, split 250g & pulverize to 85% to -75µm then subject to a 30 g Fire Assay with AAS finish. All samples were subject to 4-acid and ICP-MS finish for 48 elements and those that returned >1,000 ppm W were sent for borate fusion with a XRF finish to determine tungsten trioxide concentration.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P.Eng., who is independent of Rokmaster.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of the Thomlinson Project. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Thomlinson Project transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work and future cash payments due to the optionors in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

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