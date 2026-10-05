Kootenay Resources Inc.: Kootenay Resources Announces Commencement of Maiden Drill Program at the Mystery Copper Property by Option Partner Rokmaster Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV:KTRI) ("Kootenay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that option partner Rokmaster Resources Corp. ("Rokmaster") has commenced the first-ever diamond drilling program on the Mystery Property ("Mystery"), located in the Nechako Plateau of west-central British Columbia.

The commencement of drilling at Mystery is another successful outcome of Kootenay's long-running generative exploration program across the Nechako Plateau. For more than 15 years, the Kootenay exploration team has systematically explored the region, evaluating large areas of prospective geology and generating a portfolio of gold, silver and copper exploration projects.

This regional approach has resulted in the identification and advancement of several significant early-stage exploration properties, including Copley, Two Times Fred (sold to Evolution Mining for $1 million Canadian plus a 1% n.s.r.; see news release dated February 10, 2026 ), Fox-Coconut, and Mystery.

Kootenay's objective is to make a tier one discovery. Tier one discoveries being in the top 15% of deposits. Kootenay's strategy is focus on areas with that potential, to identify prospective ground at an early stage, advance targets through systematic exploration and, where appropriate, bring in partners to fund more advanced exploration while maintaining exposure to discovery for Kootenay shareholders.

Kootenay staked Mystery during 2021/2022 as part of this ongoing generative program. Initial reconnaissance confirmed historical geochemical anomalies and identified new mineralized occurrences. Since 2022, exploration by Kootenay and Rokmaster have progressively developed and refined several porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold targets through geological mapping, prospecting, geochemistry and geophysics.

Rokmaster reported on October 1, 2026 that the first drill hole is now being collared at Mystery. The initial drilling is planned to test two targets further defined by an induced polarization ("IP") survey completed in June 2026.

Drill Program Highlights

B2/B3 Target - Hole P26-A : Designed to test a strong resistivity anomaly surrounded by elevated chargeability beneath and southeast of the B2 Zone. Surface exposures include strongly potassic-altered andesite containing pyrite-chalcopyrite-biotite-magnetite veinlets with elevated copper, molybdenum and gold values. The hole is planned to test the target to approximately 500 meters depth.

Northern Target - Hole P26-B : Designed to test a coincident chargeability and resistivity anomaly associated with stockwork quartz veining and molybdenite mineralization in altered porphyritic monzonite. Age dating of molybdenite indicates a Late Cretaceous age consistent with the Bulkley Intrusive Suite, which is associated with several significant porphyry deposits in the region.

Jim McDonald, President and CEO of Kootenay Resources, commented:

"Seeing the first drill turn at Mystery is an exciting milestone for Kootenay and our exploration team. For more than 15 years we have systematically explored the Nechako Plateau, our mandate being to identify geological and alteration footprints capable of hosting sizeable "Tier One" mineral deposits. Mystery is another example of what that sustained regional approach can generate.

"Kootenay staked Mystery, completed the initial modern exploration and, together with Rokmaster, helped advance the project to the point where compelling porphyry targets are now being drill tested for the first time. This is exactly the progression we seek from our generative exploration model - identify prospective ground, build quality targets and attract partners to fund drilling while retaining meaningful exposure for Kootenay shareholders. We look forward to the results of this maiden program."

Mystery Property

The Mystery Property is located in the Shelford Hills area of the Nechako Plateau, approximately 30 kilometers northeast of the historic Huckleberry copper mine. The area is underlain principally by volcanic rocks intruded by monzonitic rocks, with widespread alteration and geochemical signatures indicative of potential porphyry-style mineralization.

The Property forms part of Kootenay's broader portfolio of generative projects in the Nechako Plateau, a region the Company has explored for more than 15 years. This sustained regional exploration effort has generated multiple precious- and base-metal projects and continues to identify new targets and opportunities for acquisition, advancement and partnership.

Option Agreement

Under the definitive option agreement announced June 13, 2024 , Rokmaster has the option to acquire an initial 60% interest in the Mystery and Fox-Coconut properties. Among the requirements to exercise the initial option, Rokmaster must complete an aggregate of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling on the properties on or before the fourth anniversary of the agreement and issue Kootenay 500,000 common shares of Rokmaster on each of the first four anniversary dates.

Following acquisition of the initial 60% interest, Rokmaster has an option to acquire the remaining 40% interest through the issuance of an additional 5,000,000 Rokmaster common shares to Kootenay. Upon acquisition of the remaining interest, Kootenay would retain a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Mystery and Coconut mineral claims, subject to the terms of the Option Agreement.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to exploration conducted by Rokmaster Resources Corp. has been derived from publicly disclosed information issued by Rokmaster and has been reviewed and approved by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Background

Kootenay Resources Inc's stated mission is the discovery of a Tier One deposit and as such focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The Company is exploring two underexplored regions of British Columbia, its flagship Moyie Anticline property extends from a point adjacent the historical St Eugene mine in Moyie southward to the USA border. The second region is the Nechako plateau region of central BC, where the company currently has three projects being explored by third parties under option agreement and is actively working on advancing two additional projects. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

Kootenay is a Canadian junior exploration company dedicated to discovering and advancing high-quality mineral assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. With a focus on innovation, robust technical work, and responsible exploration, Kootenay is committed to identifying large mineral systems and unlocking value through disciplined project advancement. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

James McDonald,

Director

For additional information, please contact:

James McDonald, Director at 403-880-6016

Raj Kang, Director at 604-601-5650

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 4, 2026. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE: Kootenay Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kootenay-resources-announces-commencement-of-maiden-drill-program-at-the-mystery-1232625