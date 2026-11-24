

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Partially offsetting the gains from Monday's session, Canadian stocks edged lower on Tuesday as a sharp decline in the materials sector due to a slump in gold prices as well as the information technology sector due to fears of excessive spending in artificial intelligence dragged the markets.



After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index made a recovery earlier in the session. However, the index then lost momentum and traded firmly negative throughout the rest of the session before settling at 33,962.25, down by 119.87 points (or 0.35%).



Out of the 11 major market sectors, eight sectors posted gains today, with the real estate sector leading the pack.



In the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict yesterday, U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed new sweeping sanctions against more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, overseas front companies, and financial operatives, accusing them of helping Iran to move billions of dollars through a global 'shadow banking' network that helps Iran stay connected to international trade.



The escalation apparently moved to cyberspace as well with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the U.S. is investigating Iran's potential involvement in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers.



The investigation is aimed at establishing possible involvement of Iran behind expansive attacks conducted with an aim to threaten mariners, disrupt critical routes, and to cause an explosion at a major port far from the Middle East.



With nearly more than 50 ships carrying oil, LPG, chemical products and other explosive materials stated to have come under attacks, U.S. Coast Guard has deployed cyber protection teams to respond to these threats.



Attacks on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz continues unabated.



Iran claimed that three vessels, which did not heed to Iran's warnings and guidelines for navigation, hit naval mines and caught fire.



Last Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that he is not rushing to take any decision on Iran until January 1. On Monday, in an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that Iranian negotiators are talking a lot which is mostly meaningless.



Yesterday, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams stated that inflation near 3.50% remained unacceptably high.



In the U.S., rate hike expectations are increasing among investors with 97.10% odds placed on the U.S. Federal Reserve instituting a quarter-basis-point rate hike in its December 8-9 meeting, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool.



Gold prices slumped heavily today and the materials sector tumbled, weighing on the markets.



Yesterday the technology sector stocks in the U.S. rallied after the return of Jensen Huang as the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia in less than two weeks after his forced exit. His re-instatement to the top position eased fears over the rout in technology stocks.



Today, Nvidia shares dropped by more than 6.00% after moving higher than nearly 30.00% yesterday.



Analysts are skeptical of the exorbitantly high investments pumped into building artificial intelligence infrastructures by technology companies.



Mirroring the sentiments in the U.S., Canadian information technology sector slumped today.



On Sunday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that the U.S. and Canada are fairly close to a tariff-relief deal. However, Greer warned that the U.S. is worried about the renewed Canada-China trade ties but emphasized that the U.S. wants to preserve the North American economy while landing a deal that works for both the countries.



As a part of Canada's intention to reduce over-reliance on the U.S. for its businesses, Canada aims to raise exports to China by 50.00% by 2030.



On November 17, in Shenzhen, China, Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to expand bilateral trade relations.



Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Real Estate (2.11%), Consumer Staples (1.35%), Healthcare (1.17%), Consumer Discretionary (1.06%), and Energy (0.74%).



Among the individual stocks, CDN Apartment (3.89%), Altus Group Limited (3.38%), Colliers International Group Inc (3.12%), Empire Company Limited (2.52%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (2.84%) were the prominent gainers.



Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.27%), IT (1.88%), and Materials (2.46%).



Among the individual stocks, First Quantum Minerals Ltd (10.35%), Capstone Copper Corp (7.95%), Ero Copper Corp (7.48%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (7.22%), Bank of Nova Scotia (1.14%), and Celestica Inc (8.40%) were the notable losers.



West Fraser Timber CO Ltd (6.83%) and Brookfield Infra Partners (4.60%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.



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