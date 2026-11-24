

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $134.075 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $116.440 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $1.665 billion from $1.529 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $134.075 Mln. vs. $116.440 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.665 Bln vs. $1.529 Bln last year.



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