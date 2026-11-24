

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutanix Inc (NTNX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $143.649 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $62.096 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Nutanix Inc reported adjusted earnings of $216.026 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $772.400 million from $670.576 million last year.



Nutanix Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $143.649 Mln. vs. $62.096 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $772.400 Mln vs. $670.576 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 820 M To $ 830 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.180 B To $ 3.230 B



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