

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - lululemon (LULU), a retail company, has appointed Paula Conhain as Chief Communications Officer, effective November 30, 2026.



She will join the Senior Leadership Team and report to CEO Heidi O'Neill, moving from Ralph Lauren, where she served as Head of Global Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.



Paula Conhain brings extensive experience in corporate communications, brand reputation, public affairs and issues management. At Ralph Lauren, she led global corporate communications during a period of growth and transformation.



She previously held communications roles at FleishmanHillard and Gap Inc. and served as a strategic communications advisor to senior leaders in the U.S. Department of the Navy.



On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 0.51 percent lower at $105.51 in after-hours trading. The shares closed Tuesday's trading 1.36 percent up.



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