Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Panther Metals PLC ("Panther" or the "Company"). The UK-based Company, which is also listed on the London Stock Exchange, recently filed a non-offering prospectus in connection with the secondary listing of its ordinary shares on the CSE. The shares began trading yesterday on the Exchange under the ticker symbol PALM and today, Panther's CEO Darren Hazelwood rang the bell to open the market: https://youtu.be/Vl_8j9225zI.

Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector that have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term. The Company utilises its extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals, with a focus on highly attractive and established and politically stable mining jurisdictions such as Australia, North America and Canada. Panther's principal assets include the Obonga Exploration Project and the Winston Lake Development Project in Northwest Ontario.

"Northwestern Ontario is widely recognised as one of Canada's most attractive and economically significant mining regions, with abundant resources, active operations and strong growth prospects," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The listing will enhance both the Company's trading liquidity and its options for raising capital in support of its exploration and development opportunities."

"Adding a CSE listing alongside our existing listing on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market gives the Company access to the Canadian market," said Mr. Hazelwood. "We see this as a solid foundation for the continued growth and development of our business."

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