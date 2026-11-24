

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After surging a day earlier, Wall Street handed back some of those gains on Tuesday, despite still being significantly down for the month after last week's brutal selloff.



The markets opened under water, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and NASDAQ, however, remained mired in the red.



The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09.



The weakness that emerged on Wall Street was fueled by the technology shares on the NASDAQ amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations.



One day after a sharp surge thanks to Nvidia reinstating CEO Jensen Huang, the company's shares slumped almost 8 percent on Tuesday on concerns that Huang's return could result in potential setbacks from national security investigations.



Investors were also troubled by comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who said that inflation remained unacceptably high near 3.50 percent and that monetary policy must help return it to the 2.00 percent goal.



Williams said he would not rule out raising rates at back-to-back Fed meetings, if needed. After raising the rates to the 3.75 to 4.00 percent range in September, the U.S. Federal Reserve held on the rates at the same level in October.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 95.80 percent chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the Fed on December 8-9. The odds on a half-point hike stand at 4.20 percent.



On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Conference Board showed U.S. consumer confidence index jumped to 103.3 in November, up from a revised 91.9 in the previous month. The score was expected to come in at 92.25 for November.



Also, U.S. house price index rose 0.66 percent in the third quarter, after rising by a revised 0.37 percent in the previous period.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged 3.91 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI surged 6.32 percent and the Taiwan Stock Exchange skyrocketed 8.99 percent.



But the major European markets were soft as Germany's DAX sank 1.26 percent, London's FTSE dipped 0.13 percent, the CAC 40 in France eased 0.05 percent and the SMI in Switzerland was down 0.01 percent.



Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.59 or 1.98 percent at $81.76 per barrel.



Gold prices slumped on Tuesday as expectations of further monetary tightening in the U.S. continued to weigh on the yellow metal. In addition, investors resorted to book profits from more than three-and-a-half percent gains made from yesterday's session.



Front Month Comex Gold for January delivery has tumbled by $90.10 (or 2.46 percent) to $3,577.70 per troy ounce. Front Month Comex Silver for January delivery has nosedived by $2.392 (or 5.52 percent) to $40.980 per troy ounce.



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