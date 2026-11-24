Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), a leading provider of biological and regenerative agriculture solutions, is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Key results include:

Key Financial and Operating Highlights

TerraSante TM sales revenue increased to $695,000 in Q3 2026, compared with no revenue in Q3 2025, and exceeded total TerraSante TM sales of $599,000 for full year 2025.

Nine-month TerraSante TM revenue increased 177% year over year to a little over $868,000 reflecting continued commercial expansion and growing customer demand in the United States.

TerraSante TM sales were constrained by product availability as manufacturing partners worked to increase production capacity to meet growing demand.

TerraSante TM gross profit was $(80,000) in Q3 2026, reflecting the impact of higher transportation costs associated with the use of air freight to meet in-season demand. The Company expects to reduce transportation costs as production capacity increases and ocean freight becomes the standard method of product shipments to our United States market. The Company estimates that, if ocean freight was used for Q3 2026 deliveries, gross profit would have been approximately $200,000. 1

Expenses from continuing operations 2 were $1.4 million in Q3-2026 vs. $2.1 million in Q3-2025, mainly as a result of reduced stock-based compensation in 2026.

Net loss from continuing operations 2 of $1.5 million in Q3-2026 vs. a net loss from continuing operations 2 of $2.1 million in Q3-2025 driven by reduced stock-based compensation.

Cash and equivalents on hand as of September 30, 2026 was $3.1 million, with working capital of $3.1 million, as compared to $919,000 of cash and $986,000 of working capital on December 31, 2025.





Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,





2026



2025



2026



2025



















Sales $ 695,096

$ -

$ 868,067

$ 312,834

Licensing revenue $ -

$ -

$ 1,363,410

$ -

Gross profit from sales $ (80,044 ) $ -

$ (58,543 ) $ 76,044

Operating expenses $ 1,419,151

$ 2,077,674

$ 3,231,165

$ 4,182,378

Loss from continuing operations $ (1,462,774 ) $ (2,085,392 ) $ (1,921,186 ) $ (4,394,897 ) Loss from discontinued operations $ (1,093,036 ) $ (344,122 ) $ (1,672,672 ) $ (763,827 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (2,555,810 ) $ (2,429,514 ) $ (3,593,858 ) $ (5,158,724 )





Management Commentary

"Our third-quarter results mark a significant step forward in the commercialization of TerraSanteTM, our first commercial product," said Kevin Helash, President and Chief Executive Officer of MustGrow Biologics. "Revenue grew from zero in Q3 2025 to $695,000 in Q3 2026, while nine-month revenue increased 177% year over year. We believe sales could have been even stronger had supply not been constrained as our manufacturing partners ramped up production to meet growing demand. In addition, as we continue to grow the business, we believe there are significant opportunities to improve our gross margins through increased production scale, improved manufacturing efficiencies and continued optimization of our supply chain. While it is too early to provide specific gross margin guidance at this stage, we expect these operational improvements to support progressively stronger results as sales volumes increase and our cost structure becomes more efficient.1 With significant progress made in expanding manufacturing capacity and inventory now in place in the United States, we believe we are well positioned to build on this momentum in 2027."

For complete details, please refer to the condensed interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and associated management's discussion and analysis, available on the Company's profile at SEDAR+: www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at: www.mustgrow.ca.

Investor Webcast: Wednesday, November 25th at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT

Register/View Here: https://bit.ly/MGRO-earningscall

Please join/register at least 5 minutes prior to the call. Email questions to info@mustgrow.ca before 2:00pm ET, which will be addressed during the Q&A portion of the webcast.

Notes :

1) See Non-IFRS Financial Measures.

2) Operations related to NexusBioAg are presented as discontinued operations.

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSanteTM, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 110 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 70.4 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 93.2 million shares on a fully diluted basis.

For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about: the Company's expectation that transportation costs will decrease as production capacity increases and ocean freight becomes the standard method of product shipments to the United States market; achievement of increased production capacity for the Company's products by its contract manufacturers, and the timing thereof; the Company being well positioned to build on its sales momentum in 2027; and future demand for the Company's products. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made by management, including that the Company's contract manufacturers will continue to increase production capacity, that the Company will transition to ocean freight for product shipments, and that demand for the Company's products will continue. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, assumptions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, MustGrow does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Non-IFRS Financial and Other Measures

The Company discloses non-IFRS ratios that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes that shareholders, investment analysts and other readers find such measures helpful in understanding the Company's financial performance. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not have been calculated in the same way as similarly named financial measures presented by other reporting issuers and therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Furthermore, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance or cash flows as prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Estimated gross profit using ocean freight is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the Company's reported gross profit from TerraSante sales adjusted to reflect management's estimate of the transportation costs that would have been incurred had ocean freight been used instead of air freight for deliveries during the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Management believes this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the impact of elevated transportation costs associated with meeting in-season customer demand. The measure is hypothetical and does not represent the Company's actual financial results or necessarily indicate gross profit achievable in future periods.

The reconciliation of estimated gross profit using ocean freight to reported gross profit is as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 Amount Reported gross profit from sales $ (80,044) Estimated reduction in transportation costs 280,044 Estimated gross profit using ocean freight $ 200,000

The estimated reduction in transportation costs is based on management's assumptions regarding the cost of shipping the applicable products by ocean freight rather than air freight. This non-GAAP measure does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly named measures presented by other issuers.

Gross margin % is a non-IFRS financial measure. This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of sales for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding sales for the period. The most directly comparable IFRS measure is sales.

© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

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