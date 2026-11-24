

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moved lower on Tuesday as trade tensions renewed after the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. could possibly impose tariff on nations subsidizing their domestic industries. In addition, investors doubted the return on investments made on artificial intelligence installations by technology companies leading to a slump in technology stocks.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 103.82, down by 0.49 (or 0.47%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.096, down by 0.58%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.311, down by 0.65%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.232, down by 0.15%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.835, up by 0.68%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.427, up by 0.64%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.664, down by 0.20%.



Today, a report by the Wall Street Journal suggested that the U.S. is preparing to raise tariffs on dozens of countries including China, for government subsidies and industrial support that the U.S. claims undercut American manufacturers.



U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to unveil the findings of an investigation into industrial subsidies in China, the European Union, and 14 other nations as soon as this week.



Yesterday, the return of Jensen Huang as the Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia in less than two weeks after his forced exit, eased fears over the rout in technology stocks, and the U.S. stock markets rallied.



Having soared more than 30.00% yesterday, Nvidia shares dropped by more than 6.00% today as markets underwent a correction.



Analysts are of the view that the exorbitantly high investments pumped into building artificial intelligence infrastructures by technology companies are not justified and may not yield proportionate returns.



Experts are of the view that since much of the world's artificial intelligence exposure lies in U.S.-listed companies, swings in tech-related stocks are impacting the U.S. dollar.



On the economic front, data from the U.S. Automatic Data Processing revealed that private jobs in the U.S. decreased to 21,000 on November 7 from 23,750,000 of the previous week.



An improvement in consumer sentiment gained pace in November, with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rising to 103.30. This compares with October's reading of 91.90, revised from 91.70.



The Standard & Poor's 20-City Home Price Index rose 2.60% from the previous year in September, unchanged from the 15-month high in August, and below market expectations of 2.70%.



Yesterday, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams reiterated that inflation remains too high and that the U.S. Federal Reserve still has work to do to bring it sustainably back to target. Williams refused to rule out rate increases at consecutive meetings if economic conditions demanded them.



Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump conceded that indirect discussions between the U.S. and Iran are ongoing but expressed his frustration with Iran on the lack of progress.



Trump criticized Iranian negotiators as people who talk all the time and commented that much of their talk is meaningless.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 97.40% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9.



The odds on a super-sized 50-basis-point rate hike now stands only at 2.60%.



Investors are now focusing on Wednesday's Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, the last key data set ahead of the Federal Reserve's final meeting of 2026 in December.



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