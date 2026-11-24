TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) ("Fountain" or the "Company") would like to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 ("Q3/26").

Highlights from three months ended September 30, 2026:

Net asset Value (" NAV ") of $5.73 million ($0.09/share) at September 30, 2026 compared to $6.17 million ($0.10/share) at June 30, 2026, representing a 10.0% decrease on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

") of $5.73 million ($0.09/share) at September 30, 2026 compared to $6.17 million ($0.10/share) at June 30, 2026, representing a 10.0% decrease on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities; Net comprehensive loss of $0.30 million compared to net comprehensive loss of $0.03 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (" Q3/25 ");

"); Total gains from investment activity was $0.07 million compared to gains of $0.42 million for Q3/25;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $2.10 million compared to net realized gains of $1.48 million for Q3/25;

Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $2.16 million compared to net unrealized losses of $1.07 million for Q3/25;

Total expenses of $0.36 million compared to $0.44 million for Q3/25; and

Operating expenses of $0.40 million compared to $0.14 million for Q3/25.

Highlights from nine months ended September 30, 2026:

NAV of $5.73 million ($0.09/share) at September 30, 2026 compared to 7.46 million ($0.12/share) at December 31, 2025, representing a 23.2% decrease year to date on a per share basis. NAV is calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities;

Net comprehensive loss of $1.61 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net comprehensive income of $3.03 million for nine months ended September 30, 2025;

Total losses from investment activity was $0.80 million compared to total income of $4.07 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.08 million compared to net realized gains of $3.24 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025;

Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $0.24 million compared to net unrealized gains of $0.74 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025;

Total expenses of $0.81 million, which included $0.60 million of stock-based compensation, compared to $1.02 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 which included $0.02 of stock-based compensation; and

Operating expenses of $0.73 million compared to $0.43 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"Since the management change, Fountain has been repositioning its portfolio by adding investments in larger, more established companies alongside our small-cap and junior holdings," said Geoff Barratt, CEO of Fountain. "During the first nine months of 2026, we continued to exit selected legacy positions to free up capital for this strategy, and the realized losses this quarter largely reflect those exits. We will keep seeking investments that diversify the portfolio, with the aim of generating more stable returns over time."

A full set of the Q3 2026 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is an investment company focused on creating shareholder value by offering various debt and equity financing solutions to companies across a variety of industries including manufacturing, retail, financial services, technology, cannabis, biotechnology, oil and gas, mining, and cryptocurrency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "believes", "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that may cause actual results to differ materially from any estimates or projections expressed or implied by such statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove accurate.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Matt Davis at mdavis@fountainassetcorp.com or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.

SOURCE: Fountain Asset Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fountain-asset-corp.-announces-its-financial-results-for-the-quarter-1256994