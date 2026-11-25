iwoca, Visa and Enfuce launch a new UK business credit card

Survey shows SME leaders want flexibility in how they pay for business expenses

The card offers 1% cashback, up to 42 days interest-free, and no annual, foreign exchange or late payment fees

It follows iwocaPay and Credit Compass as iwoca expands its SME product range

iwoca has collaborated with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, and Enfuce, a leading card issuer and payment processor in Europe and the UK, to launch a business credit card.

iwoca-commissioned polling of more than 1,200 UK SME leaders shows they want flexibility in how they fund their business.

Three in four (75%) would use a card rather than a loan to bridge a short-term gap, such as waiting on an invoice. That rises to 83% for modest supplier payments and 88% for day-to-day costs.

For bigger commitments, loans win: 74% would choose one for a large contract needing upfront outlay, 69% to expand into new markets and 67% to buy or fit out premises.

Cashback, interest-free days and no hidden fees

The iwoca Credit Card pays 1% cashback on all spending, with no annual, foreign exchange or late payment fees. Cardholders get up to 42 days interest-free when they repay in full and on time.

Enfuce's cloud-native platform powers the card.

More of a business's finances in one place

More than seven in ten (71%) SME leaders use just one or two providers for products such as loans, cards and insurance.

The card sits alongside iwoca's Flexi-Loan, iwocaPay, its business-to-business buy now, pay later service, and Credit Compass, a free credit insight tool. iwoca will launch further products, including insurance, over the coming months.

Christoph Rieche, CEO and co-founder at iwoca said:

"SMEs want choice and flexibility when managing their money. Many would reach for a card to cover everyday costs and bridge short-term cash-flow gaps, so we're giving them that option. Our Flexi-Loans are more popular than ever, and now, with Visa and Enfuce, we can back small businesses from their biggest moments to their everyday spending."

Lucy Demery, SVP, Head of Visa Commercial Solutions, Europe, said:

"Greater financial choice helps small businesses grow and contribute to the UK economy. At Visa, we are delighted to partner with iwoca to launch this new UK business credit card, helping entrepreneurs and their teams to manage spending and cash flow."

Lloyd Hutchinson, Chief Commercial Officer, Enfuce said:

"The best card programmes always start with the customer, and iwoca has designed this one around what small businesses really need from a finance partner. That's exactly what our platform was built for: giving companies like iwoca the freedom to shape their own product and keep improving it, without the cost and complexity of building payments infrastructure from scratch. We're proud to work with iwoca and Visa to make that happen and give SMEs more ways to manage their money."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124276924/en/

Contacts:

Farah Sisalem

07587142199