

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 14 points or 0.4 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,550-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on concerns over AI and the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology, finance and manufacturing sectors, while the energy and mineral stocks were down.



For the day, the index added 9.42 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 3,548.37 after trading between 3,539.01 and 3,585.22. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 4.39 points or 0.22 percent to end at 1,965.43.



The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and NASDAQ, however, remained mired in the red.



The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09.



The weakness that emerged on Wall Street was fueled by the technology shares on the NASDAQ amid renewed concerns about spending on AI infrastructure and prospects of tighter regulations.



Investors were also troubled by comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who said that inflation remained unacceptably high near 3.50 percent and that monetary policy must help return it to the 2.00 percent goal.



Williams said he would not rule out raising rates at back-to-back Fed meetings, if needed. After raising the rates to the 3.75 to 4.00 percent range in September, the U.S. Federal Reserve held on the rates at the same level in October.



Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.59 or 1.98 percent at $81.76 per barrel.



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