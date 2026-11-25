

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Wednesday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with markets in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan leading the losses, amid a selloff in semiconductor and technology stocks on renewed doubts on AI trade's durability. Supply disruption concerns and inflation risks emerged amid ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday.



Markets also brace for the release of U.S. inflation reading later in the day and a possible tariff announcement from the US administration to replace levies struck down by the Supreme Court earlier this year.



U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce new tariffs on China, and 15 other economies accused of supporting excess industrial production that hurts American companies.



Australian shares are trading notably lower on Wednesday, reversing some of the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 8,700 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness in mining, financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in energy stocks.



The markets extended their early losses following the release of hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data that scaled back bets of any interest rate cuts.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 35.80 points or 0.41 percent to 8,690.60, after hitting a low of 8,643.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 39.30 points or 0.44 percent to 8,793.30. Australian stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.



Among major miners, BHP Group is losing almost 3 percent and Mineral Resources is slipping almost 4 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue are declining more than 2 percent each.



Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Energy is gaining almost 3 percent, Beach energy is advancing more than 3 percent and Santos is adding almost 2 percent, while Origin Energy is edging down 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining almost 1 percent, while Appen is declining more than 4 percent, WiseTech Global is down more than 1 percent, Zip is tumbling more than 9 percent and Xero is losing almost 2 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia bank and ANZ Banking are declining almost 1 percent each, while Westpac is losing more than 1 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Resolute Mining are losing more than 3 percent each, while Newmont is declining almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is down almost 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is slipping more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Australia's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.9 percent in October 2026 from 4.3 percent in September, above market expectations of 4.7 percent, driven by higher fuel and electricity prices. The reading also moved further above the central bank's 2 to 3 percent target range.



The trimmed mean CPI climbed to 3.8 percent on year, surpassing both September's figure and market forecasts of 3.6 percent, marking its highest level since June 2024, while the weighted median stood at 3.4 percent. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.5 percent, exceeding expectations of a 0.4 percent gain but easing from a six-month high of 0.8 percent in September.



Meanwhile, Australia's total construction work rose 0.9 percent on quarter to AUD 88.24 billion in the third quarter of 2026, accelerating from a revised near-stagnant reading in the previous quarter and exceeding market expectations for a 0.7 percent increase.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.663 on Wednesday.



The Japanese stock market is trading sharply lower on Wednesday, reversing some of the sharp gains in the previous session, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is tumbling 3.3 percent to well below the 56,750 level, with weakness in index heavyweights, financial and technology stocks partially offset by gains in automaker stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 56,710.43, down 1,934.20 points or 3.30 percent, after hitting a low of 56,502.97 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is tumbling almost 13 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 1 percent and Toyota is adding almost 3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is plunging almost 13 percent, Tokyo Electron is tumbling almost 12 percent and Screen Holdings is sliding more than 8 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.2 percent and Mizuho Financial is losing almost 2 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 3 percent and Panasonic is tumbling more than 6 percent, while Sony is gaining almost 3 percent and Canon is adding more than 1 percent.



Among other major losers, Ibiden, Kokusai Electric, Kioxia Holdings and Murata Manufacturing are plummeting almost 15 percent each, while Taiyo Yuden and Fujikura are plunging more than 12 percent each. Furukawa Electric and Lasertec are tumbling almost 11 percent each, while Mitsui Kinzoku, Sumco, Socionext and Renesas Electronics are sliding almost 10 percent each.



Conversely, Sumitomo Pharma, Terumo, Kyowa Kirin and Chugai Pharmaceutical are surging more than 6 percent each, while SHIFT, Otsuka Holdings, Astellas Pharma and Shionogi & Co. are jumping almost 6 percent each. Nomura Research Institute and Daiichi Sankyo are surging more than 5 percent each, while BANDAI NAMCO, Mercari, Nintendo, Konami Group and Sapporo Holdings are rising almost 5 percent each.



In economic news, Japan's Services Producer Price Index (SPPI) rose 4.2 percent on year in October 2026, accelerating from a marginally revised 3.8 percent in the previous month, exceeding market expectations of 3.6 percent and marking the highest reading since March 1990.



On a monthly basis, the index rose 1.1%, accelerating from 0.3% in the previous month and marking its strongest increase in six months.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan and South Korea are plunging 8.2 and 5.5 percent, respectively. China, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are lower by between 0.1 and 1.0 percent each, while Hong Kong and New Zealand are up 1.1 and 0.4 percent, respectively.



On Wall Street, stocks handed back some of the gains on Tuesday after surging a day earlier, despite still being significantly down for the month after last week's brutal selloff. The markets opened under water, although the Dow quickly bounced up into positive territory and stayed that way for most of the remainder of the session. The S&P and NASDAQ, however, remained mired in the red.



The Dow climbed 423.39 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 50,018.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 356.02 points or 1.48 percent to close at 23,733.54 and the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points or 0.50 percent to end at 7,201.09.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. Germany's DAX jumped 2.15 percent, London's FTSE climbed 1.30 percent, the CAC 40 in France improved 1.48 percent and the SMI in Switzerland rose 1.12 percent.



Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as ongoing threats to energy shipments across the Strait of Hormuz renewed supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $1.59 or 1.98 percent at $81.76 per barrel.



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