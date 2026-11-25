

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - a2 Milk Company Ltd. or a2MC (ACOPF, ATM.NZ, A2M.AX) announced Wednesday that the Supreme Court of Victoria has approved the settlement of the shareholder class action proceedings commenced against the New Zealand-based dairy company in October and November 2021.



The two separate class action proceedings were consolidated in 2022. Under the Court approved terms of settlement, a2MC made no admission of liability.



As announced earlier, the full settlement amount of A$62 million in the Victorian Proceedings will be met by available insurance proceeds, with no impact on fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 earnings.



The company last week had trimmed revenue outlook for first half of fiscal 2027, amid the ongoing China Infant Milk Formula or IMF recovery efforts. Further, the firm maintained its outlook for EBITDA margin for first half as well as fiscal 2027.



The shares closed Wednesday's trading at NZ$7.62 in New Zealand, down 0.39%, while it is trading 0.48% higher in Australia at A$6.28.



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