

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Ramsay Générale de Santé announced shareholder approval of Ramsay Health Care Ltd.'s(RHC.AX) proposed distribution of its 52.79% stake in Ramsay Santé, a European private hospital and primary care operator.



At its general meetings held in Sydney, Ramsay Health Care secured shareholder approval for the capital reduction required to facilitate the distribution, as well as the Scheme of Arrangement under Australian law.



Completion of the transaction remains subject to the fulfilment of several conditions, including approval of the Scheme by the Supreme Court of New South Wales at a hearing scheduled for 27 November 2026.



Subject to court approval, Ramsay Health Care intends to file a copy of the order with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on 27 November 2026, upon which the Scheme will become effective.



The distribution is scheduled to be completed on 9 December 2026, subject to the Court's approval of the Scheme and fulfilment of the remaining conditions.



Ramsay Santé shareholders will vote at a combined general meeting on 4 December 2026 on the appointment of six new directors. Their appointments are expected to take effect upon completion of the distribution, currently scheduled for 9 December 2026.



Meanwhile, the company's CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), each representing an economic interest in one Ramsay Santé share, are expected to trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 1 December 2026 on a deferred settlement basis.



Ramsay Santé said that it continues to advance its 'Connecting Care 2030' strategic plan while preparing for changes to its governance structure.



RHC.AX has traded between A$33.08 and A$56.50 over the past 52 weeks. The stock is currently down 0.11% at A$55.



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