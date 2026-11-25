

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII), the American military shipbuilding major, Tuesday announced that it has secured a $186 million contract from the United Kingdom's National Armaments Director Group to deliver REMUS 620 unmanned underwater vehicles or UUV, ancillary equipment and support services for the Royal Navy's Mine-Hunting Capability program.



As per the company, this contract is the largest international order in its 25-year unmanned systems history.



The REMUS 620 UUVs will locate and clear sea mines, secure critical shipping lanes and support freedom of navigation while reducing risk to sailors. They will operate alongside offshore support vessels serving as motherships for autonomous mine countermeasures operations as part of the Royal Navy's Hybrid Navy concept, which combines crewed and uncrewed capabilities.



The unmanned underwater vehicles will integrate with U.K.-developed SeeByte SeaTrack and Neptune software already used by the Royal Navy.



On Tuesday, shares closed at $292.81, up 2.18% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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