EQS-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Interim Report/Forecast

Aroundtown SA announces 9M 2026 results with increased position to living segment and guidance narrowed upwards



25.11.2026 / 06:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES 9M 2026 RESULTS WITH INCREASED POSITION TO LIVING SEGMENT AND GUIDANCE NARROWED UPWARDS FY 2026 FFO I guidance narrowed upwards to €285 million to €305 million (previously €275 million to €305 million), and FFO I per share guidance to €0.26 to €0.27 (previously €0.24 to €0.27).

Net rental income of €884 million in 9M 2026, stable compared to €886 million in 9M 2025, with like-for-like rental growth of 2.6% largely offsetting the impact of net disposals.

Adjusted EBITDA of €754 million, higher by 1% year-over-year.

FFO I in the amount of €215 million, lower by 3% year-over-year, primarily due to higher finance expenses, partially offset by a higher stake in GCP and lower perpetual notes coupons. On a per share basis, FFO I amounted to €0.19, compared to €0.20 in 9M 2025, supported by the share buyback program.

Profit for the period of €332 million, compared to €882 million in 9M 2025, following one-time deferred tax income recorded in 9M 2025 and lower revaluation results in H1 2026. No revaluation was conducted in Q3 2026. Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to €0.12.

LTV stood at 45% as of September 2026, compared to 41% as of December 2025, with unencumbered assets of 70% of the portfolio by rent, reflecting a total value of €17.3 billion as of September 2026.

EPRA NTA stood at €9.1 billion and €8.1 per share as of September 2026, higher by 4% on a per-share basis compared to €8.5 billion and €7.8 per share as of December 2025.

Completed disposals of over €380 million in 9M 2026 around book values, with €460 million signed year-to-date.

After reporting period, the Company announced it acquired a stake in LEG Immobilien SE through its subsidiary GCP. The financial investment currently represents a 24.98% stake in LEG and is expected to deliver ca. 20% FFO I accretion for Aroundtown on a pro-rata basis after financing costs.

€2.7 billion of senior bonds issued year-to-date at an average coupon of ca. 3.4%, utilized to repay €2.9 billion of bonds YTD, including upcoming redemption call. 25 November 2026. Aroundtown SA ("the Company" or "AT") announces its results for the nine months of 2026. Net rental income amounted to €884 million, stable compared to €886 million in 9M 2025, as like-for-like rental growth of 2.6% largely offset the impact of net disposals. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €754 million, higher by 1% compared to €750 million in 9M 2025. FFO I reached €215 million, or €0.19 per share, compared to €221 million and €0.20 per share in 9M 2025. The decrease is mainly a result of higher finance expenses, which were partially offset by the increased holding in Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP") and a lower perpetual notes attribution. On a per share basis, FFO I was further supported by the completed share buyback program in 2026, with the full impact from the program to be reflected in following periods. Profit for the period amounted to €332 million, compared to €882 million in 9M 2025. The lower profit is mainly explained by the lower property revaluation result and the one-time deferred tax income recorded in 9M 2025, as well as higher finance expenses. The Company did not revalue its portfolio in Q3 2026 and will revalue its full portfolio as part of the year-end results. Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to €0.12. EPRA NTA amounted to €9.1 billion, or €8.1 per share, as of September 2026. EPRA NTA per share was supported by the profit recorded in the period and the accretive share buyback, partially offset by the dividend of €91 million (gross) paid in July 2026. Supported by the accretive measures executed during the year, including the investment in LEG, Aroundtown narrowed its FY 2026 FFO I guidance upwards to €285 million to €305 million, or €0.26 to €0.27 per share. INCREASED POSITION TO STRONG RESIDENTIAL ASSETS THROUGH GCP'S ACCRETIVE FINANCIAL INVESTMENT IN LEG After the reporting period, the Company announced that its subsidiary GCP acquired a stake in LEG Immobilien SE ("LEG"), one of Germany's largest residential real estate companies with a portfolio of ca. €20 billion, concentrated in North Rhine-Westphalia and in locations where the Group has extensive operating expertise and knowledge. As of the date of the report, GCP's stake represents 24.98% of LEG's shares. As mentioned in previous communication, the Group may, at its discretion, opportunistically increase its stake up to 29.9% of LEG's shares or sell all or part of its investment, at any time, depending on market conditions. The shares have been acquired at a substantial discount to book value and as a result the Company expects to record a one-time profit of over €1 billion. The financial investment is expected to deliver FFO I accretion of ca. 20% for Aroundtown on a pro-rata basis after financing costs, supported by LEG's stable and recurring dividends, which will support future growth, with a full period impact in the upcoming financial year. Including Aroundtown's proportional share in LEG, residential becomes the largest segment of the Group at 44% of the total portfolio, and together with hotels, the living segment becomes 61% on a pro-forma basis, further increasing the contribution of stable cash flows. The investment complements a series of accretive measures executed throughout the year. Aroundtown increased its stake in GCP from 62.5% to 85% through the share-to-share exchange offer and subsequent opportunistic open market purchases. In 2026, the Company executed a €250 million share buyback program, equivalent to ca. 6% of its year-end 2025 market capitalization, executed at a significant discount to NAV and directly accretive to FFO I per share. Disposal proceeds were partially channeled into the buyback program, opportunistic acquisitions, and conversion and repositioning projects at attractive yields on capex. By executing several FFO I drivers simultaneously while maintaining strong liquidity and conservative leverage, Aroundtown continues to shift its portfolio towards asset classes with stronger long-term fundamentals, laying the foundation for accretive FFO I per share growth in the coming periods. CONVERSION AND REFURBISHMENT PROGRESS TO FURTHER LIFT INTERNAL GROWTH POTENTIAL Aroundtown continued to make progress on its conversion and repositioning projects, having completed four conversions of office space into serviced apartments this year, covering over 600 rooms in Rotterdam, Athens, Dortmund, and Berlin, bringing total conversions to over 750 rooms including previous periods. Six further projects with ca. 750 rooms are currently in progress. The projects are let to external operators on long-term leases, at attractive yields on capex of around 13% on average. In addition to the serviced apartments, the Company has executed several hotel refurbishments and reopenings and is reviewing a pipeline of additional opportunities. Supported by its market expertise and proven execution, Aroundtown is well positioned to continue unlocking the potential of its strong locations, repositioning assets to their best use and reducing vacancy, while driving further rental growth. ROBUST LIQUIDITY POSITION WITH CONTINUED STRONG AND DIVERSE ACCESS TO CAPITAL MARKETS Aroundtown continued to demonstrate its broad access to the capital markets across currencies and instruments. Year-to-date, including transactions after the reporting period, the Group issued €2.7 billion of senior bonds in EUR, CHF and AUD at an average coupon of ca. 3.4%, refinancing upcoming maturities and extending its debt maturity profile. In 2026 YTD, the Company repaid ca. €2.9 billion of bonds through buybacks and at maturity, reducing gross debt, including after the reporting period. The refinancing of its perpetual notes were completed during the year and the Group has no perpetual first call date before 2029. As of September 2026, the Company held cash and liquid assets of €2.2 billion, complemented by over €1.0 billion of undrawn revolving credit facilities and €600 million bridge facility signed after the reporting period, connected to the LEG transaction. Aroundtown also benefits from further access to funds through bank financing, supported by its large pool of unencumbered assets, amounting to 70% by rent, and strong relationships with over 30 different banks. Existing liquidity, together with the transactions completed after the reporting period, covers debt maturities into 2028. As of September 2026, the average cost of debt stood at 2.6%, with an average debt maturity of 3.7 years, or 4.3 years excluding debt covered by cash and liquid assets. MANAGEMENT-UPDATE Mr. Manaktala, Deputy CEO, and Mr. Tintelnot, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), are jointly appointed as Co-CEOs of the Company and will replace Mr. Bar-Hen who will step down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the end of 2026, after over six successful years navigating the Company through volatile times including mainly the Corona pandemic period, the war in Ukraine and its impact on the markets followed by the changed interest environment and the war in Iran. Mr. Manaktala has been a member of the Company's senior management for five years, and both executives bring a deep understanding of Aroundtown's business, ensuring continuity and strong leadership. Mr. Tintelnot will continue as CFO of the Company. Mr. Bar-Hen will continue to support the management as an advisor to ensure a smooth transition. Mr. Frank Roseen, Executive Director, said: "On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Mr. Bar-Hen for his outstanding dedication. Under his leadership, the Company has strengthened its position and navigated a challenging market environment with discipline and vision. He is passing on a robust company, and has paved the way for growth and strong performance for the upcoming years. We are grateful for his contribution and pleased that the leadership passes to two executives who know the Company so well. We have full confidence in Mr. Manaktala and Mr. Tintelnot as Co-CEOs." Mr. Bar-Hen said: "Leading this extraordinary company has been a privilege. I am especially proud of what our teams have achieved and how their tremendous effort resulted in a strong evolution. Together, we have explored new business opportunities which drive long term value creation while navigating volatile times. I am confident that Mr. Manaktala and Mr. Tintelnot, with their deep understanding of our business and their proven leadership, are the right managers to take the Company forward. I wish them and the entire team every success." The Interim Consolidated Report for 9M 2026 is available on the Company's website: https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ For definitions and reconciliations of the Alternative Performance Measures, please see the relevant sections in the pages 40-46 of the Interim Consolidated Report for 9M 2026. You can find the Interim Consolidated Report for 9M 2026 on AT's website under Investor Relations > Publications > Financial Reports or under this link: https://www.aroundtown.de/aroundtown.de/Data_Objects/Downloads/Financial_Reports/Q3_2026_Financials/AT_Q3_2026.pdf About the Company Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities primarily in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de www.aroundtown.de DISCLAIMER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA) AND THE UNITED KINGDOM, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129, AS AMENDED (THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA OR THE UNITED KINGDOM TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN SA. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS.



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